Elon Musk Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN

Elon Musk keeps laying off Twitter employees after saying cuts were done

On November 21st of last year, Elon Musk gathered Twitter's remaining employees at its San Francisco headquarters to make a promise: after forcing out roughly two-thirds of the workforce in a matter of weeks, layoffs were over. The announcement came as a surprise to many, as Musk's leadership style had been characterized by frequent layoffs and aggressive deadlines. Despite this promise, Musk has continued to lay off Twitter employees, with dozens across sales and engineering departments being laid off last week. This included one of Musk's direct reports who was managing engineering for Twitter's ads business.

This means that Musk has done at least three rounds of layoffs since his promise to stop doing them in November. Meanwhile, he has given a directive internally to revamp how ads are targeted in Twitter's main feed within a week, as part of his plan to fix what he has publicly called "the worst ad relevance on Earth." Musk's plan is to change Twitter's ad targeting to work like Google's search ads, which target primarily by keywords that are searched for, rather than a user's activity and profile data.

It's an approach that works well for a search engine - where people go to express specific intent for finding something - and has helped Google build one of the most profitable businesses of all time. But it hasn't worked for a social media business to date. In a tweet on Saturday, Marcin Kadluczka, the laid-off engineering manager for monetization who reported directly to Musk, hinted at the infeasibility of the one-week deadline in a tweet: "I believe Twitter can really improve ads in 2-3 months (no necessarily in a week though)."

Musk gave the aggressive deadline just before Kadluczka and others in the ads, consumer, and sales orgs were laid off last Friday. It's worth noting that Musk gave a similar deadline to revamp Twitter Blue when he first bought the company, which wasn't met. He could also change his mind about how ads should work on Twitter, but at the moment, improving Twitter's ads has been a key focus of Musk's since he bought the company.

He has correctly pointed out that Twitter's ads are less personalized and effective than its competitors. As my colleague Nilay Patel likes to say, critiquing the Musk era of Twitter is by no means an endorsement of the previous regime. But it's unclear if changing targeting to be keyword-driven like Google ads will actually improve the quality of Twitter's advertising, as social media platforms are fundamentally different from search engines like Google.

On social media, users are often looking to connect with friends and family, discover content, and engage with others, rather than explicitly searching for products or services. Moreover, switching to keyword-based targeting may limit the diversity and relevance of ads that users see, as it may not take into account other factors such as user interests, behavior, and preferences. This could lead to a decline in user engagement and ultimately hurt Twitter's ad revenue.

It's also worth noting that Musk's leadership style, which includes frequent layoffs and aggressive deadlines, has raised concerns among some Twitter employees and industry experts. Some have argued that such an approach may undermine morale and creativity, and ultimately hurt the company's long-term prospects.

Musk's decision to lay off employees, despite his promise to stop doing so, is likely to have an impact on Twitter's morale and creativity. The fear of being laid off can lead to a decrease in productivity and a decline in innovation. Some employees may feel demotivated and may start looking for other job opportunities, which could further damage Twitter's prospects.

It remains to be seen whether Musk's current strategy will succeed and whether his leadership style is the right fit for the company. Improving Twitter's ad targeting is an important goal, but it

is not the only goal that the company should be focusing on. Twitter faces a number of challenges, including declining user growth, increased competition from other social media platforms, and concerns over user safety and misinformation. These are complex problems that require a multifaceted approach, and it's not clear that Musk's strategy of layoffs and aggressive deadlines is the best way to address them.

One issue that Twitter has faced is the spread of misinformation on its platform. This has led to concerns about the company's role in shaping public discourse and its impact on democracy. Twitter has taken steps to address this issue, such as labeling misleading tweets and banning accounts that violate its policies, but it remains a persistent problem.

Another challenge that Twitter faces is declining user growth. While the platform has a loyal user base, it has struggled to attract new users in recent years. This is partly due to increased competition from other social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, but it's also because Twitter can be difficult to use for new users. The platform's user interface is not always intuitive, and it can be hard to find interesting content to follow.

To address these challenges, Twitter needs to take a more holistic approach that goes beyond just improving its ad targeting. This could involve investing in new features to make the platform more user-friendly, such as a better recommendation engine that suggests interesting accounts to follow. It could also involve working with external organizations to address issues of misinformation and user safety.

Musk's leadership style, which prioritizes aggressive deadlines and frequent layoffs, may not be the best fit for this kind of approach. To address these challenges, Twitter needs a leader who can inspire and motivate employees, foster a culture of innovation, and build partnerships with external organizations. Musk's reputation for volatility and unpredictability may make it difficult for him to achieve these goals.

In conclusion, while improving Twitter's ad targeting is an important goal, it's not the only goal that the company should be focusing on. Twitter faces a number of challenges that require a multifaceted approach, and it's not clear that Musk's leadership style is the best fit for this approach. To succeed in the long term, Twitter needs a leader who can inspire and motivate employees, foster a culture of innovation, and build partnerships with external organizations.

Here are the sources for the information and opinions presented in the previous response: