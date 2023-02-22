Jeffrey_Dahmer_Milwaukee_Police_1991_mugshot Photo by Milwaukee Police Department

Jeffrey Dahmer and the Victim that Almost Got Away

Konerak Sinthasomphone and Jeffrey Dahmer are two names that will forever be linked in infamy. Dahmer, a notorious serial killer, committed numerous heinous crimes, including the murder and dismemberment of 17 young men and boys. Sinthasomphone was one of his victims, and his tragic story sheds light on the horrific nature of Dahmer's crimes and the systemic failures that allowed him to continue his killing spree for years.

Jeffrey Dahmer was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1960. From a young age, he displayed troubling behavior, including the mutilation of animal corpses. As he grew older, he became increasingly isolated and began drinking heavily. In 1978, he committed his first murder, killing a hitchhiker named Steven Hicks. Over the next decade, he would go on to kill and dismember 16 more victims.

Konerak Sinthasomphone was born in Laos in 1975 and later moved with his family to the United States. In the early hours of May 27, 1991, Sinthasomphone was approached by Dahmer while walking home from a party. Dahmer offered him money to come back to his apartment and pose for photos. Sinthasomphone, who was intoxicated, agreed.

Once they arrived at Dahmer's apartment, Dahmer drugged Sinthasomphone and began to assault him. Sinthasomphone eventually regained consciousness and tried to escape, but Dahmer caught him and strangled him to death. This would be Dahmer's last murder, as he was arrested later that day after a neighbor called the police and reported a naked and bleeding boy running outside of Dahmer's apartment.

The police arrived and questioned Dahmer, who initially claimed that Sinthasomphone was his 19-year-old boyfriend and that they had gotten into a fight. Despite the presence of a large knife and a large amount of blood in Dahmer's apartment, the police accepted his story and returned Sinthasomphone to Dahmer's custody. This decision would prove to be a fatal mistake.

Over the course of the next few hours, Dahmer continued to torture and rape Sinthasomphone. He eventually killed him and dismembered his body, just as he had done with his other victims. Sinthasomphone's remains, along with those of other victims, were eventually discovered by police, and Dahmer was charged with multiple counts of murder.

The case of Konerak Sinthasomphone and Jeffrey Dahmer shed light on the failures of the police and justice system that allowed Dahmer to continue his killing spree for years. Despite multiple instances where he was caught with victims or had suspicious items in his possession, he was not apprehended until a neighbor reported a young, bleeding boy running outside of his apartment. Even then, the police did not fully investigate the situation, and Dahmer was able to continue killing for several more hours.

In the aftermath of the case, there were calls for reform in how the police and justice system dealt with cases of missing persons and serial killers. The case also highlighted the need for more resources and support for the families of victims, who often struggle to get justice and closure in the wake of these crimes.

The story of Konerak Sinthasomphone and Jeffrey Dahmer is a tragic one, but it serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant and holding those in power accountable. It also serves as a reminder of the humanity of victims, and the need to never forget their names or their stories.

