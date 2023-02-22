The trouble with cobalt Photo by John Paul Hampstead

Cobalt and the Exploitation of Children

Cobalt is a valuable mineral that is essential to the production of various high-tech devices, including lithium-ion batteries, aerospace alloys, and medical implants. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the world's leading producer of cobalt, with over 60% of global supply coming from the country. However, the mining of cobalt in the DRC is often associated with dangerous and exploitative working conditions that have drawn criticism from human rights organizations and labor advocates.

Conditions for Cobalt Miners in the DRC

Cobalt mining in the DRC is typically carried out by small-scale, informal miners who work in dangerous and unregulated mines. These miners often work long hours in poorly ventilated tunnels with no protective equipment, and are frequently exposed to hazardous materials and chemicals. Some of the key issues associated with cobalt mining in the DRC include:

Child Labor: The mining industry in the DRC is known to employ large numbers of children, some as young as 7 years old. These children often work long hours in unsafe conditions and are frequently exposed to toxic materials, putting their health and well-being at risk. Health Risks: The mining of cobalt is associated with a range of health risks, including respiratory problems, skin irritation, and exposure to toxic chemicals such as sulfur dioxide, lead, and mercury. Low Pay: Cobalt miners in the DRC are often paid very low wages, with some earning as little as $2 a day. This leaves them and their families living in poverty, with limited access to healthcare, education, and other basic needs. Exploitation: Cobalt miners in the DRC are frequently subject to exploitation and abuse by middlemen who buy and sell the mineral. These middlemen often pay very low prices for the cobalt they buy, leaving the miners with little bargaining power or economic freedom.

Why Do We Mine Cobalt?

Despite the risks and dangers associated with cobalt mining in the DRC, the mineral is still highly sought after due to its unique properties and the critical role it plays in a range of industries. Here are some of the key reasons why we mine cobalt:

Lithium-Ion Batteries: Cobalt is an essential component of lithium-ion batteries, which are used in a wide range of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles. As demand for these products continues to grow, so too does the demand for cobalt. Aerospace Industry: Cobalt is also used in the aerospace industry to produce high-performance alloys that are used in aircraft engines, turbines, and other critical components. Medical Implants: Cobalt-chromium alloys are used in a range of medical implants, including artificial hip joints and dental implants, due to their biocompatibility, strength, and durability. Renewable Energy: Cobalt is also used in the production of renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines and solar panels, which are key components of the global transition to clean energy.

Conclusion

Cobalt is a valuable mineral that plays a critical role in a wide range of industries, but the mining of cobalt in the DRC is often associated with dangerous and exploitative working conditions.

