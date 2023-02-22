Elon Musk reveals potential price of Twitter Blue Tick Photo by Danny D'Cruze

Elon Musk, Twitter and Freedom of Speach

The issue of free speech is a complex one that has been debated for centuries. It is one of the oldest ideals of democracy and predates modern international human rights instruments. The concept of freedom of speech and expression can be traced back to the Athenian discourse of democracy dating back to 5th and 6th Century Greece. Today, the right to freedom of expression has been recognized as a human right by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the international human rights law of the United Nations.

However, the idea of freedom of speech is not absolute, and most countries place it under the context of the "harm principle." The "harm principle" means that a person's right to free speech is limited if it harms the rights and liberties of others. For example, hate speech, incitement to violence, or the spread of false information that could endanger public health are not protected under freedom of speech.

The debate between absolute freedom of speech and freedom of speech with certain restraints has been discussed by philosophers like John Stuart Mill, who argued that the only reason to limit someone's freedom of speech is when they harm another person's rights. According to Mill, any doctrine, no matter how true, needed to allow alternative ideas to even adapt with changing context and understandings to lend further vitality and truth to the doctrine. In other words, suppressing nonconforming viewpoints by those in power allows "guardians of orthodoxy wrongfully presume their own infallibility."

Musk's proposal to remove all restraints from what people can or cannot say on Twitter is an interesting one, but it may have unintended consequences. The problem with total freedom of speech is that it can lead to the spread of fake news, misinformation, and conspiracy theories. In today's digital age, fake news, online campaigning, and misinformation have been known to sway everything from commercial user behavior to "free and fair" elections. While the idea of a free and open marketplace of ideas sounds appealing, it is not always practical or even desirable.

Musk's proposal could lead to a situation where every user is allowed to post content unchecked, leading to chaos and hate speech. Twitter's rules for content and community guidelines have helped reduce hate speech and fake news to some extent, as several studies have found. For example, a 2021 study by New York University's Center for Social Media and Politics found that warning Twitter users about potential adverse consequences of their use of hate speech can decrease their subsequent posting of hateful language for a week.

Musk's proposal may also exacerbate the problem of polarizing Twitter debates and cancel culture. Twitter debates are often polarizing and serve as breeding grounds for cancel culture. While Twitter was initially intended to be an "online town's square" where every individual has their own voice and the ability to be heard, it has become a platform that over-amplifies fringe belief systems, toxic, and controversial content, often leading to the opposite of the fruitful discourse that Twitter envisaged.

Legal scholars like Tim Wu of Columbia University have argued that the traditional issues of free speech popularized by Mill and others were based in a time when there was a scarcity of information. With the internet and digital shift, there has been an information explosion. Each day, new and unheard-of ideas and information creep into the internet in one way or the other and find their way to people's screens and brains.

The question then becomes, how can we balance the right to freedom of speech with the "harm principle" on Twitter? It is a challenging task that requires striking a balance between individual rights and the need to prevent harm to others. While Musk may have good intentions in creating a platform that is truly free and open, it may not be practical or even desirable in the long run.

Musk's proposal to remove all restraints from Twitter has caused concern among experts, who fear that it could lead to real-world political consequences. For example, if world leaders see that they have unmoderated space on the platform, they could push to see how far they can go. This could lead to the spread of false information, hate speech, and other harmful content.

There is also the issue of the role of computers and algorithms in policing social content. Right-wing, alt-right, and conservative social media users in countries like the United States often claim that the Twitter algorithm is biased against them. Changing Twitter software at such an algorithmic level would reveal the true role of computers and algorithms in policing social content. This could be a potential risk for those who are concerned about the role of technology in shaping public discourse.

One solution to the problem of balancing the right to free speech with the "harm principle" is to use a combination of legal frameworks and community guidelines to moderate content on the platform. Platforms like Twitter should have a clear set of rules and guidelines that are enforced consistently. Twitter should also have a transparent and accessible appeals process for those who believe their content has been wrongfully censored. This could help prevent the spread of harmful content while still allowing for a free and open exchange of ideas.

Musk's proposal to take down all bots and fake accounts on the platform could be a step in the right direction. Bots and fake accounts are a major problem on social media platforms, and they are often used to spread misinformation and propaganda. Removing them from the platform could help reduce the spread of false information and hate speech.

Another solution to the problem of balancing the right to free speech with the "harm principle" is to promote media literacy and critical thinking. Educating people about how to discern credible sources of information from false ones could help reduce the spread of fake news and propaganda. Promoting critical thinking could also help people evaluate the credibility of the information they encounter online.

In conclusion, the issue of free speech is a complex one that requires careful consideration. While Musk's proposal to remove all restraints from what people can or cannot say on Twitter is an interesting one, it may have unintended consequences. Balancing the right to free speech with the "harm principle" is a challenging task that requires a combination of legal frameworks, community guidelines, and education. If we can find a way to strike a balance between individual rights and the need to prevent harm to others, we can create a platform that allows for a free and open exchange of ideas while still promoting a healthy and constructive public discourse.

