U.S. Army Staff Sergeant David G. Bellavia poses for his official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Photo by Monica King

Medal Of Honor Recipient: David Gregory Bellavia

David Gregory Bellavia was born on November 10, 1975, in Buffalo, New York. After graduating from high school, Bellavia attended the University of Buffalo, where he studied economics. However, in July 1999, he made a life-changing decision and enlisted in the United States Army. Bellavia completed basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and later served in Kosovo before being deployed to Iraq.

Bellavia’s heroic actions during the Second Battle of Fallujah in November 2004, where he was a staff sergeant in the United States Army, earned him the highest military honor, the Medal of Honor. The Bronze Star Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, and the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross also recognize his bravery and service. In 2005, Bellavia was inducted into the New York Veterans' Hall of Fame.

Bellavia’s actions on November 10, 2004, during Operation Phantom Fury, showed his courage and selflessness. Bellavia's platoon was assigned to clear a block of twelve buildings in Fallujah, Iraq, from which insurgents were firing on American forces. When they reached the tenth house, Bellavia fatally shot an insurgent preparing to load a rocket-propelled grenade. A second insurgent fired at him, and Bellavia wounded him in the shoulder. When Staff Sergeant Bellavia entered a bedroom, the wounded insurgent followed, forcing Bellavia to kill him. When another insurgent began firing from upstairs, Bellavia returned fire and killed him. A fourth insurgent then jumped out of a closet in the bedroom, yelling and firing his weapon as he leaped over a bed trying to reach Bellavia. Bellavia wounded him, chased him upstairs and engaged in hand-to-hand combat, killing him by stabbing him in the collarbone.

Bellavia's bravery in Fallujah was first documented in the November 22, 2004 Time magazine cover story, "Into the Hot Zone," by journalist Michael Ware, who was attached to Bellavia's unit during the fight. Partial video capturing the event can be seen in Michael Ware's documentary Only The Dead.

After serving for six years, Bellavia left the service with the rank of staff sergeant in 2005. He has since been involved in politics in Western New York State. Bellavia was Vice Chairman and co-founder of Vets for Freedom. He attended the 2006 State of the Union address as an honored guest. He currently is President of EMPact America, an American energy resiliency organization based in Elma, New York.

In 2007, Bellavia published a memoir, House to House: An Epic Memoir of War, co-written with John R. Bruning. The book was chosen as one of the top five best Iraq War memoirs by journalist Thomas Ricks. In 2012, Bellavia signed an agreement with 2012 Oscar-winning producer Rich Middlemas to make his memoir into a major motion picture.

Since leaving the United States Army, Bellavia has twice run for Congress in New York's 26th and 27th congressional districts. In 2008, he ran in the Republican primary to succeed retiring representative Tom Reynolds. Bellavia dropped out of the race before the Republican Party ballot was finalized and endorsed Republican Chris Lee, who went on to win the seat. When Lee resigned from office in 2011, Bellavia again tried for the seat in the special election but launched an unsuccessful third-party bid. In 2012, Bellavia competed against Chris Collins, the former county executive of Erie County, for the Republican nomination but lost.

Bellavia joined the staff of WBEN

in late 2012 as a fill-in host and became the station's permanent late-night host in October 2013. In addition to his work at WBEN, Bellavia has also been a frequent commentator on Fox News, often discussing issues related to military affairs, national security, and foreign policy.

In 2015, Bellavia published his second book, "House to House: Playing the Enemy's Game in Saigon, Tet 1968". The book tells the story of the Battle of Saigon during the Vietnam War and focuses on the experiences of American soldiers as they fought to defend the city against the North Vietnamese Army during the Tet Offensive.

In addition to his work as a radio host and author, Bellavia is also involved in various charitable organizations. He serves on the board of directors of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), a non-profit organization that advocates for the rights of post-9/11 veterans. Bellavia has also been involved with the Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization that provides support and services to wounded veterans, and he frequently speaks at events and fundraisers to raise awareness and support for these causes.

Despite his high-profile public appearances and involvement in politics and the media, Bellavia remains committed to his military roots and the community of veterans that he represents. He continues to be an active participant in military affairs and frequently speaks out on issues related to national security, foreign policy, and military veterans' rights.

Sources: