The Beautiful Sigiriya.picture from drone cam. Photo by Binuka poojan

The Sigiriya Rock Fortress built by King Kasyapa

The Sigiriya Rock Fortress is one of the most iconic landmarks in Sri Lanka. It is located in the northern Matale District of the Central Province and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This ancient rock fortress is known for its impressive architecture, stunning views, and intriguing history. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Sigiriya Rock Fortress and what makes it so special.

History of Sigiriya Rock Fortress

The Sigiriya Rock Fortress was built by King Kasyapa I in the 5th century AD as a fortified palace. King Kasyapa, who ruled the Kingdom of Anuradhapura, chose the site of the fortress for its natural defenses. The rock is 200 meters high and is surrounded by moats, ramparts, and gardens.

The fortress was abandoned after the death of King Kasyapa and was used as a Buddhist monastery until the 14th century. It was then abandoned again until the 19th century, when it was rediscovered by the British. Since then, it has been restored and is now a popular tourist attraction.

Architecture of Sigiriya Rock Fortress

The architecture of the Sigiriya Rock Fortress is remarkable for its ingenuity and complexity. The fortress is built on top of the rock, with a series of terraced gardens, fountains, and pools leading up to the summit. The gardens were built using sophisticated hydraulic technology that allowed water to flow up from the moats at the base of the rock to the top of the fortress.

At the top of the rock, there are the remains of the palace, including the throne room, audience hall, and living quarters. The palace was built using a combination of wood and brick, with intricate carvings and paintings on the walls. Some of the paintings, which depict beautiful women and animals, are still visible today.

The most famous feature of the Sigiriya Rock Fortress is the Lion Gate. The gate is a massive stone carving of a lion, with its paws on either side of the entrance to the palace. The gate is now in ruins, but it still impresses visitors with its size and detail.

Visiting Sigiriya Rock Fortress

Visiting the Sigiriya Rock Fortress is a must-do for anyone traveling to Sri Lanka. The climb to the top of the rock can be challenging, but it is well worth the effort. Along the way, visitors will pass through the terraced gardens and enjoy stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

At the top of the rock, visitors can explore the ruins of the palace and take in the breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. There is also a museum on the site that provides more information about the history and architecture of the fortress.

Tips for Visiting Sigiriya Rock Fortress

If you are planning a visit to the Sigiriya Rock Fortress, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Wear comfortable shoes: The climb to the top of the rock can be challenging, so it is important to wear comfortable shoes with good traction. Bring water: It can be hot and humid in Sri Lanka, so it is important to stay hydrated. Bring a water bottle with you to stay refreshed during the climb. Visit early in the day: The Sigiriya Rock Fortress can get crowded, especially during peak tourist season. Try to visit early in the day to avoid the crowds and the heat. Hire a guide: A knowledgeable guide can provide insights into the history and architecture of the fortress. It is also helpful to have a guide who can help you navigate the climb to the top of the rock.

Conclusion

The Sigiriya Rock Fortress is a true wonder of the world. Its impressive architecture, stunning views, and rich history make it a must-see destination for

anyone visiting Sri Lanka. The fortress is a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of the ancient Sri Lankan people, and it is a source of national pride for many Sri Lankans today.

In addition to its historical and cultural significance, the Sigiriya Rock Fortress also has environmental importance. The fortress is located in the midst of a biodiverse area, with a variety of flora and fauna surrounding it. The surrounding landscape provides a beautiful backdrop to the fortress and is worth exploring in its own right.

Overall, the Sigiriya Rock Fortress is a fascinating destination for anyone interested in history, architecture, and nature. It is a reminder of the rich and diverse history of Sri Lanka and the ingenuity of the people who built it. If you have the opportunity to visit Sri Lanka, be sure to include the Sigiriya Rock Fortress on your itinerary.

Sources that were used to write this article: