A "Welcome to Texas" sign along eastbound Interstate 40 entering Deaf Smith County from Quay County, New Mexico. Photo by Famartin

These 3 Texas Cites Are Ranked The Most Dangerous to Live In

Texas is one of the largest states in the United States and is known for its wide-open spaces, southern hospitality, and good food. However, there are some cities in Texas that have a reputation for being dangerous. In this article, we will take a closer look at three Texas cities that are ranked as the most dangerous to live in.

1. Houston

Houston is the largest city in Texas and the fourth-largest city in the United States. It is home to over 2.3 million people and has a diverse economy with a strong focus on energy, healthcare, and technology. However, despite its many positive attributes, Houston has a high crime rate that has earned it the reputation of being one of the most dangerous cities in the state.

According to the most recent crime statistics, Houston has a violent crime rate of 1,090 per 100,000 residents. This is significantly higher than the national average of 367 per 100,000 residents. Houston also has a property crime rate of 3,810 per 100,000 residents, which is higher than the national average of 2,199 per 100,000 residents.

One of the factors that contribute to the high crime rate in Houston is its large population. With over 2.3 million people living in the city, there are simply more opportunities for crime to occur. Additionally, Houston has a high poverty rate, which is often associated with higher crime rates.

2. Dallas

Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the United States and the third-largest city in Texas. It is a major hub for commerce, transportation, and finance, and is home to over 1.3 million people. However, like Houston, Dallas has a high crime rate that makes it one of the most dangerous cities in the state.

According to the most recent crime statistics, Dallas has a violent crime rate of 909 per 100,000 residents. This is higher than the national average of 367 per 100,000 residents. Dallas also has a property crime rate of 3,443 per 100,000 residents, which is higher than the national average of 2,199 per 100,000 residents.

Similar to Houston, the high crime rate in Dallas is often attributed to its large population and high poverty rate. Additionally, Dallas is located in an area that is known for drug trafficking, which can contribute to the city's high crime rate.

3. San Antonio

San Antonio is the second-largest city in Texas and is known for its rich history and culture. It is home to over 1.5 million people and has a diverse economy that includes healthcare, tourism, and military. However, despite its many positive attributes, San Antonio has a high crime rate that has earned it the reputation of being one of the most dangerous cities in the state.

According to the most recent crime statistics, San Antonio has a violent crime rate of 674 per 100,000 residents. This is higher than the national average of 367 per 100,000 residents. San Antonio also has a property crime rate of 3,406 per 100,000 residents, which is higher than the national average of 2,199 per 100,000 residents.

One of the factors that contribute to the high crime rate in San Antonio is its location. It is located on the border with Mexico, which is known for drug trafficking and other criminal activities. Additionally, San Antonio has a high poverty rate, which is often associated with higher crime rates.

Conclusion

Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio are three Texas cities that are ranked as the most dangerous to live in. While these cities have many positive attributes, they also have high crime rates that can make them unsafe for residents. Some of the factors that contribute to the high crime

rates in these cities include their large populations, high poverty rates, and location in areas known for drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

It is important to note that while these cities may have high crime rates, they are still home to millions of people who live and work there every day. It is possible to take steps to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime, such as staying aware of your surroundings, avoiding high-crime areas, and taking basic safety precautions like locking your doors and windows.

Additionally, many of these cities have taken steps to improve public safety and reduce crime. For example, Houston has implemented community policing programs and increased funding for law enforcement, while San Antonio has invested in crime prevention programs and initiatives to address poverty and education.

Ultimately, while these Texas cities may have a reputation for being dangerous, they also have many positive attributes that make them vibrant and attractive places to live and work. It is up to each individual to assess the risks and benefits of living in these cities and to take steps to protect themselves and their families from the potential dangers.

Sources that were used to write the article: