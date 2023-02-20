Atlantis Photo by OliverBeck

Joe Rogan and Jimmy Corsetti Theory On Atlantis

The legend of Atlantis has been a topic of interest for centuries, with many scholars, historians, and enthusiasts trying to uncover the truth behind the story. Theories about the location of the lost city have been proposed, with some of the most popular ones being in the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean. However, recent evidence has suggested that Atlantis may have been located in the Sahara desert, specifically in the eye of the Sahara.

The eye of the Sahara is a geological formation in Mauritania that was once thought to be an impact crater caused by a meteorite. However, recent research has suggested that the formation is actually a geological uplift that has been exposed by erosion. The uplift, which is now covered by sand dunes, has concentric rings that match the description of Atlantis as described by Plato.

Plato's account of Atlantis describes a highly advanced and sophisticated civilization, with a structured and hierarchical society. According to his writings, the city was home to a ruling class of priests and a lower class of workers and slaves, with the priests responsible for the spiritual well-being of the city and the workers and slaves tasked with building and maintaining the infrastructure of the city.

The downfall of Atlantis was brought about by the corruption and greed of its rulers, which led to rebellion and a series of natural disasters that caused the city to sink beneath the waves of the ocean. The story of Atlantis, as described by Plato, has captivated the imagination of people for centuries and has inspired countless works of literature and art.

The recent discussion between Joe Rogan and Jimmy Corsetti on the possibility of Atlantis being located in the eye of the Sahara has once again reignited interest in this legendary lost city. While the existence of Atlantis is still a mystery, the ongoing search for evidence continues to captivate the imaginations of people around the world.

Whether or not Atlantis ever truly existed, its legend remains an enduring part of human culture and mythology. The fascination with the story of Atlantis is a testament to its enduring appeal and the enduring human desire to uncover the mysteries of the past. While the search for the lost city may never be fully resolved, the discussion on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast has brought new attention and interest to the topic, and may inspire new discoveries and research in the future.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the idea that Atlantis was a real city that existed in the distant past continues to captivate the imaginations of people around the world. The Atlantis story has inspired many novels, films, and TV shows, with some of the most notable examples being Jules Verne's "Journey to the Center of the Earth," Edgar Allan Poe's "The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket," and James Cameron's "Avatar."

In recent years, many researchers have tried to use advanced technology and new scientific methods to uncover the truth behind the Atlantis legend. Some have suggested that Atlantis was destroyed by a catastrophic natural disaster, such as a volcanic eruption or an earthquake. Others have proposed that Atlantis was a victim of climate change, with rising sea levels causing the city to be submerged.

While the search for the lost city of Atlantis may never be fully resolved, the enduring fascination with the story continues to inspire new discoveries and research. Whether or not Atlantis ever truly existed, the legend of the city remains a testament to the enduring human desire to uncover the mysteries of the past and to explore the unknown.

In conclusion, the discussion between Joe Rogan and Jimmy Corsetti on the possibility of Atlantis being located in the eye of the Sahara has reignited interest in this legendary lost city. While the existence of Atlantis is still a mystery, the ongoing search for evidence and new discoveries continue to captivate the imaginations of people around the world. The enduring fascination with the story of Atlantis is a testament to its enduring appeal and the enduring human desire to uncover the mysteries of the past.

