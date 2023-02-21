Medal Of Honor Recipient: Paul Ray Smith

Informed Insight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxkrv_0ktYwgnk00
Sgt. 1st Class Paul Ray Smith, posthumous Medal of Honor recipient with B Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, U.S. Army

Medal Of Honor Recipient: Paul Ray Smith

Paul Ray Smith was a US Army soldier who received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his actions during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Serving with B Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division in Baghdad, Smith's team was attacked by a group of Iraqi insurgents, resulting in his death due to Iraqi fire. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery during the battle, and the medal was presented to his family, particularly his son David, at a White House ceremony by President George W. Bush two years after his death.

Smith was born in El Paso, Texas in 1969 and later moved to Tampa, Florida with his family. He attended public schools and was interested in sports, particularly American football, as well as carpentry and working on cars. In 1989, he joined the US Army after graduating from Tampa Bay Vocational Tech High School.

During his military career, Smith was stationed in Germany and served during the Gulf War. He was also deployed to Kosovo in May 2001 and was responsible for daily patrols in the town of Gnjilane. As part of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, he was assigned to B Company, 11th Engineer Battalion of the 3rd Infantry Division.

On April 4, 2003, Smith's company was supporting the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment when they were assigned to block the highway between Baghdad and the airport. After a brief battle, Smith noticed a walled enclosure nearby and led his squad in building an impromptu enemy prisoner of war holding area. However, they were attacked by Iraqi fighters who took positions in trenches beyond the metal gate guarding the north side of the courtyard. Smith organized the evacuation of the injured crewmen from a nearby Armored Personnel Carrier but chose to fight on to protect a military aid station crowded with 100 combat casualties. As the Iraqis took position in a tower overlooking the courtyard, Smith manned the M113's machine gun and attacked both the tower and the trenches. He was fatally shot by one of the last shots from the tower.

Smith's family scattered his ashes in the Gulf of Mexico, where he loved to fish. He has a memorial marker in Arlington National Cemetery and a memorial at his high school. Smith was survived by his wife Birgit, son David, and stepdaughter Jessica.

Medal of Honor citation:

For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty:

Sergeant First Class Paul R. Smith distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty in action with an armed enemy near Baghdad International Airport, Baghdad, Iraq on April 4, 2003. On that day, Sergeant First Class Smith was engaged in the construction of a prisoner of war holding area when his Task Force was violently attacked by a company-sized enemy force. Realizing the vulnerability of over 100 soldiers, Sergeant First Class Smith quickly organized a hasty defense consisting of two platoons of soldiers, one Bradley Fighting Vehicle and three armored personnel carriers. As the fight developed, Sergeant First Class Smith braved hostile enemy fire to personally engage the enemy with hand grenades and anti-tank weapons, and organized the evacuation of three wounded soldiers from an armored personnel carrier struck by a rocket propelled grenade and a 60 mm mortar round. Fearing the enemy would overrun their defenses, Sergeant First Class Smith moved under withering enemy fire to man a .50 caliber machine gun mounted on a damaged armored personnel carrier. In total disregard for his own life, he maintained his exposed position in order to engage the attacking enemy force. During this action, he was mortally wounded. His courageous actions helped defeat the enemy attack, and resulted in as many as 50 enemy soldiers killed, while allowing the safe withdrawal of numerous wounded soldiers. Sergeant First Class Smith's extraordinary heroism and uncommon valor are in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, the Third Infantry Division 'Rock of the Marne,' and the United States Army.

Other honors

