Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Louis Meyer

Dakota Louis Meyer is a name that has become synonymous with bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Meyer gained national recognition for his actions during the War in Afghanistan, where he was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Ganjgal in Kunar Province, Afghanistan.
On September 8, 2009, during the Battle of Ganjgal, Meyer learned that three Marines and a Navy Corpsman, who were members of his squad and his friends, were missing after being ambushed by a group of insurgents. Under enemy fire, he entered an area known to be inhabited by insurgents and eventually found the four missing servicemen dead and stripped of their weapons, body armor, and radios. He saw a Taliban fighter trying to take the bodies, and after a brief scuffle, Meyer grabbed a baseball-sized rock and beat the fighter to death. With the help of Afghan soldiers, he moved the bodies to a safer area where they could be extracted. During his search, Meyer "personally evacuated 12 friendly wounded and provided cover for another 24 Marines and soldiers to escape likely death at the hands of a numerically superior and determined foe."
Meyer's story begins in Columbia, Kentucky, where he was born and raised to Felicia Carole Ferree "Killy" Gilliam and Michael Allen Meyer. After graduating from Green County High School in 2006, Meyer enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at a recruiting station in Louisville, Kentucky. He completed boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and deployed to Fallujah, Iraq, in 2007 as a scout sniper with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines.
Meyer gained national attention for his actions in Afghanistan during his second deployment in Kunar Province with Embedded Training Team 2–8. He is the second-youngest living Medal of Honor recipient, the third living recipient for either the Iraq War or the War in Afghanistan, and the first living United States Marine in 38 years to be so honored.
The story of Meyer's heroic actions in Afghanistan began to gain national attention in 2010 when General James F. Amos, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, announced that a living United States Marine had been nominated for the Medal of Honor. Two days later, the Marine Corps Times reported that the unnamed person was Meyer, citing anonymous sources. CNN confirmed the story independently two days later.
Meyer was awarded the Medal of Honor in a ceremony on September 15, 2011. When a White House staffer contacted Meyer to arrange the ceremony, Meyer asked if he could have a beer with the president, and President Obama agreed to the request. He received an invitation to the White House for the afternoon before the ceremony. Meyer also requested that when he was honored, simultaneous commemorative services should be held at other associated locations to honor the memory of his colleagues who died or were mortally wounded during the ambush and his rescue attempts.
Following his discharge from the Marines, Meyer has become involved in several projects that reflect his values and dedication to serving others. In 2015, he joined the advisory board for VETPAW, an organization of US military veterans dedicated to protecting African wildlife. The group works to stop poaching and protect endangered species in African countries by partnering with local communities and training anti-poaching units.
Meyer's advocacy for the legalization of medical cannabis is another example of his dedication to serving others. He argues that it can help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while also reducing the usage of opioid drugs. In March 2018, Meyer co-authored an op-ed calling for medical cannabis to be legalized in Kentucky.
Meyer's story also highlights the importance of mental health care for veterans Meyer's advocacy for the legalization of medical cannabis and its potential to help veterans suffering from PTSD highlights the challenges faced by many veterans when transitioning back to civilian life. The impact of their service can often leave lasting physical and psychological scars, and accessing appropriate care and support can be difficult. Meyer's willingness to speak openly about his own struggles with PTSD and his advocacy work is an important contribution to the national conversation about how best to support veterans.
Beyond his work with veterans' organizations and advocacy for mental health care, Meyer has also been involved in a variety of other endeavors. In addition to participating in the Maximum Warrior TV competition, he has also worked with several companies and organizations as a motivational speaker and consultant.
In 2016, Meyer announced the launch of Own The Dash, a lifestyle brand and personal development company. The mission of Own The Dash is to inspire individuals to take ownership of their lives and pursue their passions and goals with purpose and dedication. The concept of "owning the dash" comes from the inscription on a gravestone, which typically includes the date of birth, the date of death, and a dash representing the time in between. The idea is to encourage individuals to make the most of their lives and focus on what really matters.
Meyer's dedication to personal development and his passion for inspiring others is a natural extension of his service in the Marines. The discipline and sense of purpose he gained during his time in the military have continued to guide him in his post-military life, and he has been able to translate those values into a variety of different endeavors.
Throughout his post-military career, Meyer has continued to embody the qualities that earned him the Medal of Honor. He has demonstrated a commitment to service, both to his fellow veterans and to the broader community, and he has used his platform to inspire others and promote positive change.
As a symbol of courage and selflessness, Dakota Louis Meyer's story will undoubtedly continue to inspire and motivate generations of Americans to come. His dedication to service, both in the military and in civilian life, serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices that members of the military make to protect our country, and the profound impact that their service can have on their lives and the lives of others.
Dakota Louis Meyer's story is a powerful testament to the bravery and selflessness of the men and women who serve in the US military. Through his actions in Afghanistan, he demonstrated the true meaning of courage and sacrifice, and his advocacy for veterans' issues has continued to inspire others long after his discharge from the Marines. His dedication to personal development and his passion for inspiring others is a natural extension of his service in the Marines, and he continues to embody the qualities that earned him the Medal of Honor. Dakota Louis Meyer is a true American hero, and his story serves as a source of inspiration and hope for all those who seek to make a positive difference in the world.
References and attributions:
- "Dakota L. Meyer". Military Times. Archived from the original on May 18, 2015. Retrieved May 18, 2015.
- ^ Brad Knickebocker (September 15, 2011). "Dakota Meyer, a Marine who disregarded orders, is awarded Medal of Honor". Christian Science Monitor. Archived from the original on February 13, 2013. Retrieved June 3, 2013. Meyer is the third living recipient of the Medal of Honor for actions in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Jennifer Epstein (September 14, 2011). "Dakota Meyer, Medal of Honor recipient, meets with President Obama". Politico. Archived from the original on April 25, 2013. Retrieved June 3, 2013. Meyer is the third living recipient and first Marine to receive the medal for actions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
- ^ CNN Wire Staff (September 16, 2011). "Marinene receives Medal of Honor at White House". CNN. Archived from the original on July 28, 2013. Retrieved June 3, 2013. "I know that you've grappled with the grief of that day, that you have said that your efforts were somehow a failure because your teammates didn't come home," Obama told Dakota Meyer, who became the first living Marine to be recognized with the nation's highest military honor for actions in Afghanistan or Iraq.
{{cite news}}:
|author=has generic name (help)
- ^ Jump up to:a b "Sgt. Dakota L. Meyer, USMC: Profile". United States Marine Corps. Archived from the original on September 25, 2011. Retrieved September 19, 2011. He was born and raised in Columbia, Kentucky, attended local public schools, and graduated from Green County High School.
- ^ "Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyerquote=Dakota Meyer has his Medal of Honor adjusted his father, Michael..." San Antonio Express-News. Texas. December 12, 2011. Archived from the original on May 18, 2015.
"Reluctant hero and the weight of a medal". Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Hawaii. Archived from the original on May 18, 2015. But his mother, Felicia Gilliam....
- ^ Lamothe, Dan (November 23, 2010). "MoH nominee says he does not feel like a hero". Marine Corps Times. Archived from the original on November 11, 2011. Retrieved August 15, 2011.
- ^ Estep, Bill, "Adair Native To Receive Medal Of Honor For 'Worst Day' Of His Life", Lexington Herald-Leader, September 13, 2011, p. 1.
- ^ Lamothe, Dan (November 8, 2010). "Heroism in ambush may yield top valor awards". Marine Corps Times. Archived from the original on December 8, 2010. Retrieved November 15, 2010.
- ^ Cole, William, "Reluctant Hero And The Weight Of A Medal", Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 28 July 2011.
- ^ "Defying Orders, Hero Marine Saved Other Troops". National Public Radio. September 15, 2011. Retrieved September 19, 2011.
- ^ Lamothe, Dan (November 10, 2010). "Ambush survivor up for Medal of Honor". Marine Corps Times. Archived from the original on November 13, 2010. Retrieved November 15, 2010.
Lamothe, Dan (November 15, 2010). "Behind the Cover: An exclusive interview with Dakota Meyer, Medal of Honor nominee". Marine Corps Times. Archived from the original on November 23, 2010. Retrieved November 15, 2010.
- ^ Lamothe, Dan (June 9, 2011). "Marines earn Navy Cross for Ganjgal heroism". Marine Corps Times. Archived from the original on July 23, 2011. Retrieved June 9, 2011.
- ^ Memoli, Michael A. (September 15, 2011). "Obama awards Medal of Honor to Kentucky Marine". Los Angeles Times. Archived from the original on November 8, 2012. Retrieved September 19, 2011.
- ^ "Marine to receive Medal of Honor next month". CNN. August 12, 2011. Archived from the original on August 13, 2011. Retrieved August 13, 2011.
"Obama to Present Marine With Medal of Honor in September, White House Announces". Fox News. August 12, 2011. Archived from the original on August 13, 2011. Retrieved August 12, 2011.
- ^ "Sgt. Dakota Meyer Grabs a Beer With President Obama - ABC News". Abcnews.go.com. September 15, 2011. Retrieved April 28, 2014.
- ^ Dylan Lovan (September 14, 2011). "Ex-Marine honored for saving 36 in Afghanistan". Associated Press. Archived from the original on June 16, 2012. Retrieved September 15, 2011.
- ^ Jump up to:a b Dan Lamothe (August 8, 2012). "Dakota Meyer attempted suicide, book reveals". Military Times. Archived from the original on August 12, 2012. Retrieved August 12, 2012.
- ^ James V. Carroll (December 1, 2011). "Dakota Meyer, the newest Medal of Honor recipient, joins a select company of Americans". The American Legion Magazine. The American Legion. Archived from the original on June 15, 2012. Retrieved March 11, 2012.
Greg Kocher (December 16, 2011). "Crow turns out for Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer". Lexington Herald-Leader. Archived from the original on December 28, 2011. Retrieved March 11, 2012.
- ^ Charley Keyes (November 29, 2011). "Medal of Honor hero sues contractor". CNN. Archived from the original on November 30, 2011. Retrieved November 30, 2011.
- ^ "Medal of Honor recipient sues defense contractor". AP Press. Archived from the original on March 4, 2016. Retrieved January 14, 2017.
- ^ "Dakota Meyer drops case against BAE". militarytimes.com. December 15, 2011. Archived from the original on December 17, 2011.
- ^ "Marines promoted inflated story for Medal of Honor recipient". McClatchy DC. Archived from the original on December 15, 2011. Retrieved December 15, 2011.
"Marines promoted inflated story for Medal of Honor winner". Washington Post. Archived from the original on April 19, 2018. Retrieved August 26, 2017.
"Report: Medal of Honor exaggeration? – USATODAY.com". USATODAY.COM. Archived from the original on March 5, 2016. Retrieved August 26, 2017.
"Medal of Honor recipient's story questioned". cbsnews.com. December 15, 2011. Archived from the original on December 16, 2011. Retrieved December 15, 2011.
- ^ Jump up to:a b Meyer, Dakota (June 18, 2013). Into the Fire: A Firsthand Account of the Most Extraordinary Battle in the Afghan War. Random House Trade Paperback. ISBN 9780679645443. OCLC 863042823.
- ^ "Afghan ambush heroics go unrecognized". Army Times. Archived from the original on September 17, 2013. Retrieved April 28, 2014.
- ^ "Former Army Captain To Receive Medal Of Honor". Huffington Post. September 16, 2013. Archived from the original on September 20, 2013.
- ^ "Dakota Meyer". IMDb. Archived from the original on April 13, 2017. Retrieved July 21, 2018.
- ^ "About Us". VETPAW. Archived from the original on September 10, 2015. Retrieved August 30, 2015.
- ^ "Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer calls for legalization of medical marijuana in Kentucky". WDRB. March 2, 2018. Archived from the original on March 11, 2018. Retrieved March 11, 2018.
- ^ Grimes, Alison Lundergan; Meyer, Dakota (March 7, 2018). "It's time to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky". Lexington Herald-Leader. Archived from the original on March 11, 2018. Retrieved March 11, 2018.
- ^ "Bristol Palin's betrothed, Dakota Meyer, Lied? Wedding Date off Over Cassandra Wain?". The TeCake. December 10, 2020. Retrieved March 21, 2021.
- ^ "Bristol Palin and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer engaged". CNN. March 14, 2015. Archived from the original on April 22, 2015. Retrieved March 14, 2015.
- ^ Ly, Laura (May 19, 2015). "Bristol Palin's wedding is called off". CNN. Archived from the original on May 19, 2015. Retrieved May 19, 2015.
Palin, Bristol (May 26, 2015). "The Wedding That Didn't Happen". Patheos.com. Archived from the original on May 30, 2015. Retrieved June 27, 2015.
- ^ Palin, Bristol (June 25, 2015). "Big News". Patheos. Archived from the original on June 30, 2015. Retrieved July 3, 2015.
- ^ "Bristol Palin Gives Birth to a Baby Girl, Shares Sweet Photos". E!. December 24, 2016. Archived from the original on April 22, 2016. Retrieved June 10, 2016.
- ^ Rayne, Naya (January 5, 2016). "Sarah Palin Slams Bristol's Ex-Fiancé After He Asks for Joint Custody of Baby Sailor: He Is Trying to 'Save Face'". Archived from the original on January 6, 2016. Retrieved January 6, 2016.
- ^ Bacardi, Francesca (March 10, 2016). "Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Reach Custody Agreement Over Baby Sailor". Archived from the original on April 21, 2016. Retrieved April 26, 2016.
- ^ "Bristol Palin marries Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer". Fox News. June 8, 2016. Archived from the original on June 8, 2016. Retrieved June 9, 2016.
- ^ Heller, Corinne (December 9, 2016). "Bristol Palin Is Pregnant With Her Third Child". E! Online. Archived from the original on December 10, 2016. Retrieved December 10, 2016.
- ^ "Bristol Palin And Husband Dakota Meyer Welcome Baby Girl" Archived May 9, 2017, at the Wayback Machine. Huffington Post. May 8, 2017.
"Bristol Palin and Husband Dakota Meyer Welcome Daughter — See the Cute Pic!" Archived May 9, 2017, at the Wayback Machine. People. May 8, 2017.
- ^ Mandell, Andrea (February 13, 2018). "Bristol Palin's husband, Dakota Meyer, files for divorce, cites 'conflict of personalities'". USA Today. Archived from the original on March 10, 2018. Retrieved March 11, 2018.
- ^ Radar Staff (August 2, 2018). "Bristol Palin's Ex Confirms Divorce Finalized: Couple Sharing 50/50 Custody Of Kids". Radar Online. Archived from the original on August 8, 2018. Retrieved August 8, 2018.
- ^ O'Neill, Robert; Meyer, Dakota (2022). The Way Forward: Master Life's Toughest Battles and Create Your Lasting Legacy. Dey Street Books.
- ^ "Citation". Medal of Honor Sgt Dakota Meyer. United States Marine Corps. Archived from the original on November 24, 2011. Retrieved August 15, 2011.
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dakota_Meyer#:~:text=Meyer%20is%20the%20second%2Dyoungest,years%20to%20be%20so%20honored.&text=Columbia%2C%20Kentucky%2C%20U.S.
Comments / 13