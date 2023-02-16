Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Louis Meyer

Official Photo of U.S. Marine Sgt. Dakota L. Meyer, Medal of Honor Recipient Photo by United States Marine Corps

Dakota Louis Meyer is a name that has become synonymous with bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Meyer gained national recognition for his actions during the War in Afghanistan, where he was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Ganjgal in Kunar Province, Afghanistan.

On September 8, 2009, during the Battle of Ganjgal, Meyer learned that three Marines and a Navy Corpsman, who were members of his squad and his friends, were missing after being ambushed by a group of insurgents. Under enemy fire, he entered an area known to be inhabited by insurgents and eventually found the four missing servicemen dead and stripped of their weapons, body armor, and radios. He saw a Taliban fighter trying to take the bodies, and after a brief scuffle, Meyer grabbed a baseball-sized rock and beat the fighter to death. With the help of Afghan soldiers, he moved the bodies to a safer area where they could be extracted. During his search, Meyer "personally evacuated 12 friendly wounded and provided cover for another 24 Marines and soldiers to escape likely death at the hands of a numerically superior and determined foe."

Meyer's story begins in Columbia, Kentucky, where he was born and raised to Felicia Carole Ferree "Killy" Gilliam and Michael Allen Meyer. After graduating from Green County High School in 2006, Meyer enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at a recruiting station in Louisville, Kentucky. He completed boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and deployed to Fallujah, Iraq, in 2007 as a scout sniper with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines.

Meyer gained national attention for his actions in Afghanistan during his second deployment in Kunar Province with Embedded Training Team 2–8. He is the second-youngest living Medal of Honor recipient, the third living recipient for either the Iraq War or the War in Afghanistan, and the first living United States Marine in 38 years to be so honored.

The story of Meyer's heroic actions in Afghanistan began to gain national attention in 2010 when General James F. Amos, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, announced that a living United States Marine had been nominated for the Medal of Honor. Two days later, the Marine Corps Times reported that the unnamed person was Meyer, citing anonymous sources. CNN confirmed the story independently two days later.

Meyer was awarded the Medal of Honor in a ceremony on September 15, 2011. When a White House staffer contacted Meyer to arrange the ceremony, Meyer asked if he could have a beer with the president, and President Obama agreed to the request. He received an invitation to the White House for the afternoon before the ceremony. Meyer also requested that when he was honored, simultaneous commemorative services should be held at other associated locations to honor the memory of his colleagues who died or were mortally wounded during the ambush and his rescue attempts.

Following his discharge from the Marines, Meyer has become involved in several projects that reflect his values and dedication to serving others. In 2015, he joined the advisory board for VETPAW, an organization of US military veterans dedicated to protecting African wildlife. The group works to stop poaching and protect endangered species in African countries by partnering with local communities and training anti-poaching units.

Meyer's advocacy for the legalization of medical cannabis is another example of his dedication to serving others. He argues that it can help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while also reducing the usage of opioid drugs. In March 2018, Meyer co-authored an op-ed calling for medical cannabis to be legalized in Kentucky.

Meyer's story also highlights the importance of mental health care for veterans Meyer's advocacy for the legalization of medical cannabis and its potential to help veterans suffering from PTSD highlights the challenges faced by many veterans when transitioning back to civilian life. The impact of their service can often leave lasting physical and psychological scars, and accessing appropriate care and support can be difficult. Meyer's willingness to speak openly about his own struggles with PTSD and his advocacy work is an important contribution to the national conversation about how best to support veterans.

Beyond his work with veterans' organizations and advocacy for mental health care, Meyer has also been involved in a variety of other endeavors. In addition to participating in the Maximum Warrior TV competition, he has also worked with several companies and organizations as a motivational speaker and consultant.

In 2016, Meyer announced the launch of Own The Dash, a lifestyle brand and personal development company. The mission of Own The Dash is to inspire individuals to take ownership of their lives and pursue their passions and goals with purpose and dedication. The concept of "owning the dash" comes from the inscription on a gravestone, which typically includes the date of birth, the date of death, and a dash representing the time in between. The idea is to encourage individuals to make the most of their lives and focus on what really matters.

Meyer's dedication to personal development and his passion for inspiring others is a natural extension of his service in the Marines. The discipline and sense of purpose he gained during his time in the military have continued to guide him in his post-military life, and he has been able to translate those values into a variety of different endeavors.

Throughout his post-military career, Meyer has continued to embody the qualities that earned him the Medal of Honor. He has demonstrated a commitment to service, both to his fellow veterans and to the broader community, and he has used his platform to inspire others and promote positive change.

As a symbol of courage and selflessness, Dakota Louis Meyer's story will undoubtedly continue to inspire and motivate generations of Americans to come. His dedication to service, both in the military and in civilian life, serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices that members of the military make to protect our country, and the profound impact that their service can have on their lives and the lives of others.

Dakota Louis Meyer's story is a powerful testament to the bravery and selflessness of the men and women who serve in the US military. Through his actions in Afghanistan, he demonstrated the true meaning of courage and sacrifice, and his advocacy for veterans' issues has continued to inspire others long after his discharge from the Marines. His dedication to personal development and his passion for inspiring others is a natural extension of his service in the Marines, and he continues to embody the qualities that earned him the Medal of Honor. Dakota Louis Meyer is a true American hero, and his story serves as a source of inspiration and hope for all those who seek to make a positive difference in the world.

