Scio, NY

Medal of Honor Recipient Jason Lee Dunham

Informed Insight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nf52_0knc8JeA00
Dunham scales a wall during training in 2000Photo byUS Navy

Jason Lee Dunham was a brave and selfless Marine who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of his country. Born on November 10, 1981, in Scio, New York, Dunham grew up in a close-knit family with his parents Dan and Deb and his three siblings, two brothers, and a sister. He attended Scio High School, where he played basketball for the school team and graduated in 2000.

After high school, Dunham joined the United States Marine Corps in 2000. He underwent his recruit training with Golf Company Platoon 2092 and was later assigned as a Security Force sentry at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia, where he served until 2003. In early 2004, Dunham was deployed to Iraq as a squad leader with 4th Platoon, Company K, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force.

On April 14, 2004, Dunham's platoon was dispatched on patrol to investigate an attack on the battalion commander's convoy near Husaybah, Iraq. Dunham and his squad intercepted several cars spotted near the scene of the attack, which the patrol detained to search for weapons. While searching a white Toyota Land Cruiser, Dunham and his squad discovered AK-47s, and the driver exited and attacked the Marines in an attempt to flee.

Dunham responded by closing in for hand-to-hand combat to subdue him. During the fighting, the individual dropped an armed Mills 36M hand grenade. Dunham immediately threw himself on the grenade to save the rest of his men, attempting to use his PASGT helmet to shield himself and others from the explosion, warning the others to "watch his hands." Dunham, the insurgent, and two other Marines nearby were all wounded by grenade fragments.

Dunham was severely wounded by the grenade blast and was immediately evacuated. Within days, he arrived at National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, in a coma, where he was being treated for his injuries. After being diagnosed with brain damage and deemed unlikely to recover, he was taken off life support eight days later, on April 22, 2004. Dunham's parents were at his bedside when he died. He was buried in Fairlawn Cemetery in Scio, Allegany County, New York.

Dunham's actions on that fateful day were not in vain, as his act of selflessness saved the lives of at least two fellow Marines. Shortly after his death, Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lopez, Dunham's commanding officer, began the process of nominating him for the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest award for valor in combat.

On November 10, 2006, at the dedication of the National Museum of the Marine Corps, President George W. Bush announced that Corporal Dunham would receive the Medal of Honor, making him the second recipient of the Medal of Honor for actions in the Iraq War and the first Marine recipient for actions since the Vietnam War. President Bush presented Dunham's family with the Medal of Honor in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on January 11, 2007.

Dunham's heroism and sacrifice have also been recognized through various other honors and awards, such as the USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), named after him, and buildings such as the Corporal Jason L. Dunham Post Office and the Corporal Jason Dunham Barracks. The impact of Jason Dunham's bravery and selflessness continues to be felt today, with his legacy living on through the Jason Dunham Foundation, which was established by his family to honor his memory and support veterans and their families.

The Jason Dunham's legacy is a testament to the bravery, selflessness, and dedication of America's military members. His actions on April 14, 2004, saved the lives of his fellow Marines and represent the highest ideals of military service. His story serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by members of the military to defend our nation and protect our freedoms.

Dunham's family has played a significant role in keeping his memory alive and honoring his sacrifice. The Jason Dunham Foundation, established by his family in 2010, is dedicated to supporting veterans and their families. The foundation provides scholarships, support for families of fallen service members, and other forms of assistance to those who have served their country.

In addition to the foundation, Dunham's name has been immortalized in numerous ways. In March 2007, the United States Navy announced that an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer would be named in honor of Corporal Dunham. The USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109) was commissioned on November 13, 2010, and his mother, Debra Dunham, acted as the ship's sponsor. The ship has served in numerous operations around the world, including supporting the NATO-led Operation Unified Protector in Libya in 2011 and Operation Inherent Resolve against ISIS in Iraq and Syria in 2016.

Other locations and facilities have also been named in Corporal Dunham's honor. The Marine Corps Security Force Barracks at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia is named after him, as is a dining facility at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California. The renaming of a post office in his hometown of Scio, New York, and the naming of a barracks at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, also honor his memory.

Corporal Dunham's bravery and sacrifice have inspired countless others, and his story has been told in numerous books, articles, and documentaries. One such documentary, "The Gift: The Journey of Jason Dunham," was released in 2017 and tells the story of Dunham's life, his heroic actions in Iraq, and the legacy he left behind.

Dunham's story also serves as a reminder of the toll that military service can take on those who serve. Dunham suffered from traumatic brain injury (TBI) as a result of his actions in Iraq, and his sacrifice underscores the importance of supporting the health and well-being of our nation's veterans.

In recent years, the military has placed increased emphasis on addressing the mental health needs of service members and veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has implemented a range of programs and services aimed at supporting veterans' mental health, including counseling, therapy, and other treatments. Additionally, the military has implemented measures to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage service members to seek help when they need it.

In conclusion, the legacy of Jason Lee Dunham is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by members of the military in service of our country. His selflessness and bravery saved the lives of his fellow Marines and represent the highest ideals of military service. His memory lives on through the numerous facilities and locations named in his honor, as well as through the work of the Jason Dunham Foundation. The story of Jason Dunham serves as an inspiration to all Americans, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.

News media has the potential to shape public opinion and understanding of current events, but it can also contribute to division and polarization by presenting information in a biased or sensationalized manner. This can occur through the emphasis on polarizing topics, the targeted appeal to specific demographic groups, and the spread of information on social media. To avoid becoming a passive recipient of one-sided information, it is crucial to be an independent thinker and to actively seek out diverse perspectives and sources of information. This can help to promote a well-rounded understanding of current events and to counteract the division-creating tactics used by some news organizations and social media platforms. By promoting media literacy and critical thinking, individuals can help to combat the spread of misleading or false information and to promote a more informed and united society. So, don't be a passive sheep - be an independent thinker and actively seek out diverse perspectives to gain a well-rounded understanding of current events.

