2022 Reform the Path to Federal Weed legalization 2023

A close up of dried "Bubba Kush" flowers Photo by Kerouachomsky

The year 2022 was an eventful one for the U.S. cannabis industry, with the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) emerging as a significant piece of legislation that has the potential to greatly impact the industry. The bill, which was introduced in the Senate in July 2021 by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Cory Booker, and Senator Ron Wyden, aims to federally legalize cannabis by removing it from the list of controlled substances, expunging prior non-violent cannabis-related convictions, and establishing a regulatory and taxation framework for the industry.

One of the most significant impacts of the CAOA would be the creation of a more stable and predictable regulatory environment for businesses operating in the cannabis industry. This would allow for greater investment in the industry, potentially spurring job growth and economic development. Additionally, the expungement of prior non-violent cannabis-related convictions would be a significant step toward addressing the harm caused by the war on drugs. By providing a path for these individuals to re-enter the workforce without the burden of a criminal record, this legislation could help to level the playing field and promote greater equity in the industry.

Despite the potential benefits of the CAOA, there are still many challenges to overcome in order to pass this legislation. Opposition to legalization still exists in Congress, and there are concerns about the potential for the continued criminalization of cannabis through the creation of new criminal offenses. There are also concerns about the potential for large corporations to dominate the industry at the expense of small businesses.

Nonetheless, the introduction of the CAOA is a clear sign of the growing support for cannabis reform in the U.S. The bill has garnered support from a diverse group of individuals and organizations, including cannabis industry leaders, civil rights groups, and progressive lawmakers. Its passage would represent a significant step forward in the effort to legalize cannabis in the U.S.

In addition to the CAOA, 2022 also saw progress on other cannabis-related legislation. The SAFE Banking Act passed the House once again, although it did not advance through the Senate. Its potential inclusion in a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill signaled progress. The SAFE Banking Act may not have singlehandedly transformed the economics of the cannabis industry, but its companion bill, the CLIMB Act, would inject billions of dollars into the industry.

The passage of the “Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act” marked a significant milestone in federal cannabis policy reform. This bipartisan legislation is the first stand-alone cannabis reform bill to pass both the House and Senate. While President Joe Biden may not be a leader on this issue in 2023, recent scandals coming out of the Executive Branch may prompt him to push the measure to distract from other matters.

Looking ahead to 2023, we can expect further pushes for tax and bankruptcy reform at the federal level. Bankruptcy reform could instill greater confidence in lending around the cannabis industry. We can also expect state ballot measures, despite recent major failures in North Dakota, Arkansas, and South Dakota. Looking ahead to the 2024 election cycle, decriminalization ballot measures in Wyoming, Nebraska, Idaho, Texas, and Pennsylvania are possibilities.

While the introduction of the CAOA represents a significant step forward in the effort to legalize cannabis in the U.S., the path to federal legalization is not without challenges. The issue remains politically contentious, and opposition to legalization still exists in Congress. Nonetheless, the growing support for cannabis reform, as evidenced by the CAOA and other legislation, suggests that change is coming.

If the CAOA were to pass, the impact on the cannabis industry would be significant. Cannabis-related businesses would finally have access to traditional banking services, and the bill would give states the ability to regulate cannabis at their own discretion, creating a more stable and predictable regulatory environment.