What Is The Purpose Of My Birth?

Photo byMichal Bar HaimonUnsplash

I often ask myself this question, “Why was I born into this earth? Will I be good or will I be bad? Will I be rich, mediocre, or a poor person? Will I help people? Will I be a creator of something valuable or a destroyer of people’s work?” This and lots of question clouds my mind and I know I am not the only one. I have rather put up a few write up below to ease the tension in my brain to help me focus on better aspects of my life.

Why was I born? This question comes with different perspectives which we will explore below:

One perspective is that you were born into this world to fulfill a specific purpose or destiny. This belief is often associated with religious or spiritual beliefs. For example, some people may believe that they were born to serve a particular god or to fulfill a divine mission. Others may believe that they were born to help others, make a positive impact on the world, or achieve a specific goal.

Another perspective is that you were born into this world by chance or randomness. This view is based on scientific principles such as the theory of evolution and the concept of natural selection. According to this view, your birth was the result of a series of random events and biological processes that led to your existence. In this sense, you were not born for any specific purpose, but rather as a product of natural forces.

Another perspective is that you were born into this world because of the choices and actions of your parents or ancestors. Your parents or ancestors may have chosen to have a child, and their actions or circumstances may have influenced your birth in various ways. For example, your parents may have chosen to have a child because they wanted to start a family or because they believed that it was their duty or responsibility to have children.

Regardless of the perspective that you subscribe to, it is clear that your birth has had a profound impact on your life and the lives of others around you. Your birth has given you the opportunity to experience life, to learn, to grow, to love, and to make a difference in the world. Your birth has also brought you into a world full of wonder, complexity, and beauty.

Will I be a good or bad person?

Being a good or bad person is not an inherent trait, but rather a result of our actions and behaviors. Good people often exhibit qualities such as kindness, empathy, compassion, and honesty, while bad people may exhibit negative qualities such as greed, selfishness, cruelty, and dishonesty.

It is important to recognize that everyone makes mistakes and has the potential to exhibit both positive and negative traits. What is crucial is that we take responsibility for our actions, learn from our mistakes, and strive to improve ourselves.

Ultimately, the choice to be a good or bad person lies within us. It requires self-awareness, reflection, and a commitment to living in accordance with our values. By making conscious choices and being mindful of our behavior, we can strive to be the best versions of ourselves and make a positive impact on the world.

Will I be rich, mediocre, or a poor person?

While financial stability and wealth can be desirable, it is important to remember that there are many other factors that contribute to a fulfilling and meaningful life, such as relationships, personal growth, and a sense of purpose. It is possible to live a happy and fulfilling life regardless of your financial situation.

It is important to focus on developing skills and pursuing opportunities that align with your interests and values, rather than solely focusing on the potential for financial gain. This can involve exploring different career paths, gaining new knowledge and skills, and building relationships with others who share your passions and goals.

In addition, it is important to develop good financial habits such as budgeting, saving, and investing wisely to ensure that you are making the most of the resources available to you. By being mindful of your spending habits and making smart financial decisions, you can build a solid financial foundation for yourself and your future.

Ultimately, your financial situation is not entirely within your control, but by focusing on developing your skills, pursuing your passions, and managing your finances wisely, you can increase your chances of achieving financial stability and creating a fulfilling life for yourself.

However, with the gift of life also comes the responsibility to make the most of it. You have the power to shape your own life, to make choices, to pursue your passions, and to create a positive impact on the world. You can choose to embrace the challenges and opportunities that life presents, to learn from your experiences, and to grow as a person.

Ultimately, the reason why you were born into this world may be a mystery that you may never fully understand. However, what you do with your life is entirely up to you. You can choose to live a life filled with purpose, meaning, and joy, and to make a positive impact on the world around you.

