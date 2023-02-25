Paris Hilton Reflects on Choosing to Have an Abortion in Her 20s

Photo by Mr. Dume

Paris Hilton is reflecting on her decision to have an abortion in her 20s according to eonline.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, this simple life alarm discussed the June 2022 repeal of Roe v. Wade, the historic ruling that safeguarded a person's constitutional right to have an abortion, and shared that she had won it in her early 20s. Sharing her past, Paris Hilton revealed that she had an abortion when she was younger. She says, "I also didn't want to discuss this because there was so much shame associated with it. I wasn't prepared for that because I was a child." The 42-year-old, however, notes that she now realizes the importance of sharing her experience, saying, "It is crucial, in my opinion. It's a woman's body, despite all the politics that surround it. Why should that be the basis for law? I firmly believe that it is your body and your decision." She adds, "I find it absurd that laws are being made regarding your reproductive health, as it would not be the case if the guys were making the rules."

The actress from Paris in Love, who recently gave birth to a son named Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum, also discusses keeping the most recent stage of her motherhood journey a secret, saying, "Whoa, I believed that everyone had seen my light. I was really trying to keep it quiet. Being such an exciting time, it was difficult to keep it a secret, but I also loved being able to share this with Carter alone."