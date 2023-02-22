The power of doing absolutely nothing

John, an Entrepreneur knew the power of doing nothing!

Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash

The old lion was resting in the heart of the jungle by the river bank when a young, grown lion came up next to him,

"Many have told me that you are the most ferocious hunter in all the jungle. Please teach me your ways."

Awoken from a comfortable afternoon nap, the old lion glanced at the young lion and said "nothing," and then fell back asleep.

Feeling frustrated and disrespected, the young lion ran off into the jungle to chase after some deer, leaving behind a flurry of dust. "I’ll show him," he said to himself.

Later that day, while the old lion was still dozing, the young lion went back to him and started boasting to him about his successful hunt.

"I caught a fast calf today. What have you caught? Nothing? Perhaps you’re not so fierce after all," said the young lion.

Relaxed, the old lion again looked at the young lion, said nothing, closed his eyes, and continued to take his lovely nap as the sun reflected its light on the river close by.

Again, the young lion was angry that he couldn’t get a response from the elder, and he ran off a second time deep into the jungle to see what he could hunt.

After a few hours of thrashing about, he was able to hunt down a small zebra. Smiling, he dragged the zebra by the neck back to the old lion, adamant about showing him who the true hunter was.

As the young lion approached the river, he saw the elder lion still chilling in the same spot.

However, something had changed—a large wildebeest was enjoying an afternoon drink from the river a few meters from the old lion, and the old lion was in stealth mode.

In one lightning-fast movement, the old lion bolted straight through, wrapped his claws around the great wildebeest, and pulled him to the ground.

Awestruck, the young lion walked up with the small zebra hanging from his mouth and watched as the old lion enjoyed his 700-pound meal.

The young lion asked him, "Please... tell me... how did you do that?"

Through mouthfuls of wildebeest, the old lion finally responded,

"I did nothing."

Instead of being busy bragging, do what matters.

Similar to the young lion, John thought he needed to be doing something all the time to see results.

Back then, if someone had told John that putting in more time doing nothing would yield better results, he would have rolled his eyes and kept working on his 17-hour workday.

He believed that to succeed, he needed to constantly be creating, constructing, expanding, and developing the next thing, whatever that "thing" might be.

We all struggle with being too busy. However, success and busyness are not synonymous. Additionally, if we prioritized "doing nothing," I believe we might catch more wildebeests than small zebras.

But in a society that is plagued by extreme busyness, doing less or nothing at all is easier said than done. Let's examine our unhealthy obsession with being busy in more detail.

The epidemic of excessive busyness

Since the dawn of time, or at least since Homer first set foot on the planet in 425 BC, mankind has struggled with busyness.

The Odyssey tells the tale of the Lotus Eaters, an odd race who sat around all day eating lotus. Furthermore, the fact that these people were happy with their lives was stranger than fiction.

Homer claimed that after some members of Odysseus' crew consumed the lotus fruit, they resembled them in terms of being content, at ease, and a little lethargic. Odysseus gave the order to tie the affected men to the benches of the ship and to set sail right away because he was afraid that if all of his men consumed the lotus fruit, they would lose their desire to go back home.

It's interesting how Odysseus' response to the feeling of "doing nothing" sounds similar to the corporate CEO, startup founder, and college football coach we know today—hardcore workaholics who detest anything that might imply complacency.

However, they are only the tip of a much larger societal iceberg, and the idea of doing nothing makes them feel paranoid.

Today, the entire world evaluates value in terms of productivity rather than the quality of work. Being "busy" has evolved into something of a status symbol in many ways.

How frequently have you overheard or engaged in a dialogue like this?

"How have you been lately, Dave?"

"Oh man, just insanely busy!"

"That’s awesome to hear, man. Keep killing it!"

We've developed a tendency to evaluate someone's value based on their workload, how much they have on their plate, and whether or not they are running around like a chicken with their head cut off.

In his book, The 4-Hour Work Week, Tim Ferriss mocks this notion by joking that to get a promotion, you should put in longer hours, hustle around more, and respond to emails constantly.

But sooner or later, we must all ask ourselves: Are we here to be the busiest, or are we here to have the greatest impact?

And what's fascinating is that when we examine some of the brightest minds to have ever lived on the planet, we notice a striking similarity: they all carve out time to do nothing.

The power of doing absolutely nothing

Making time for nothingness in your life can be difficult, particularly during the work week when we are continually barraged with meetings, notifications, and a never-ending list of tasks.

Busy founders have begun incorporating "Think Weeks" into their annual schedules, which are week-long periods during which they reflect, read, think, and live outside of the world of running a business.

Although young entrepreneurs such as Skillshare's Mike Karnjanaprakorn and well-known figures such as the late Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, and Tim Ferriss have adopted this practice, it was Bill Gates who popularized the Think Week.

When he was running Microsoft for many years, Gates would take two week-long "think weeks"—not vacations, but actual intervals of time spent doing nothing. Gates was so adamant about his Think Weeks that Microsoft employees, family members, and friends were all prohibited. Today, Gates credits a large portion of Microsoft's success to the revolutionary ideas and concepts he discovered by doing nothing.

On implementing "nothing time."

"Think Weeks" don't necessarily require you to isolate yourself from loved ones and friends. Use John as an illustration.

He returns to his hometown each year to assist his parents with the corn harvest, taking at least a full week off from his job.

While harvesting corn, all thoughts of startup growth or conversion rates disappear. It is calming and meditative.

Although he is aware that harvesting corn won't propel him to the top of TechCrunch, it serves as a gauge for his success. And for some reason, during this time, he came up with some of his best ideas. I suggest adopting a slightly different strategy for those who are unable to take an entire week off from work once a year to do nothing: embracing the digital sabbath. Make an effort to put all technology away on either Saturday or Sunday; this is known as taking a "digital sabbath."

Turn off your phone and tuck it away in a closet. Shut off the laptop and place it beneath your mattress. Additionally, make every effort to avoid binge-watching Netflix. Step away from the daily grind and do nothing to give your brain some space to think. Your mind will have plenty of time to generate fresh concepts and further develop existing ones. You might notice that the success that comes from this method is comparable to the old lion at the start of this article.

Even though we tell ourselves that rushing will help us accomplish more, there are times when it's better to close our eyes and just relax and wait for the wildebeest to arrive.