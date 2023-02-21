Conversations With Your In-Laws

Who said talking to your in-laws had to be awkward or boring?

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

Making conversation at the dinner table might be simple if you're lucky enough to have a close relationship with your in-laws or have known them for a long time. However, if you and your in-laws aren't as close as you'd like, it might be challenging to avoid making cliched remarks about the weather and recapping recent sporting events during those awkward silences.

It can be difficult to start a conversation with your in-laws and find the topics you all enjoy discussing, whether you and your partner haven't been together for a long time and haven't had the chance to get to know one another well or you don't feel like you have much in common. To help you start writing, we've compiled eight topics that are anything but boring—yet are still fairly benign!

1. Your in-laws’ childhood

Differences in a generation don't have to be divisive! Ask your in-laws to talk about their favorite childhood memories, how life was different then, or even their favorite toy.

2. Your spouse as a child

What parent doesn't enjoy telling tales about their kids? Inquire about some of the humorous anecdotes that your future spouse might not even remember. You'll gain insight into their family history and perhaps leave with some entertaining tales.

3. Shared Interests (That Your Spouse Doesn't Share)

If you and your father-in-law are ardent NFL fans but your partner isn't a sports fan, don't exclude your partner from the conversation; instead, bring up the fact that your father-in-law has been waiting to talk about it for a long time. Finding a common interest will also help you and your in-laws connect, whether it be a TV show your partner never really got into or a hobby they wish he or she had taken up.

4. Advice you might need

Asking your in-laws for advice is one of the best ways to establish a relationship with them. Any topic, from how your mother-in-law suggests seasoning the beef for dinner to whether your father-in-law thinks the two of you should fence your yard, could be discussed.

Ask for marriage advice too! Ask your in-laws if they have any advice on how to avoid conflict, maintain a happy marriage, or anything else they have learned since they got married.

5. The random facts they like the most

Everyone is aware of one or two random facts, such as the fact that cats always land on their feet or that the Eiffel Tower is in Paris. You might even learn something useful from random facts, which are frequently quite humorous and might sound unbelievable (did you know that Saudi Arabia imports camels from Australia?).

6. Your in-laws’ love story

Your love story is new; you two just got married. What about your in-laws, though? Encourage them to share their fondest wedding day memories as well as stories about how they first met and became engaged. They'll take a trip down memory lane, and you'll be surprised at what you learn.

7. Recent Achievements

Ask about it if your mother-in-law just received a prize or if your father-in-law won the big hunt contest! Genuinely show interest in their interests and hobbies, and take advantage of the opportunity to make a connection with something you value as well or ask them to teach you something new.

8. Customs and Traditions in the Family

This is a great way to learn more about the customs and traditions of your partner's family, even though it isn't quite the holiday season yet. This might include anything from their regular Friday night pizza party to the cake they serve at each family birthday celebration, not to mention the way they observe holidays every year.