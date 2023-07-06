Former Jaguar Meghan Bernard Joins IUPUI Women's Tennis Staff as Assistant Coach

Former Jaguar Meghan Bernard has been added to the women's tennis staff at IUPUI as an assistant coach. Bernard, who played division one tennis for six years, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.

During her time as a member of the IUPUI tennis program, she achieved notable accomplishments, including earning the Horizon League Doubles Team of the Week title and being named to the Horizon League All-League Second Team and Horizon League Academic All-League.