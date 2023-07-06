Indianapolis, IN

Former Jaguar Meghan Bernard Joins IUPUI Women's Tennis Staff as Assistant Coach

Former Jaguar Meghan Bernard has been added to the women's tennis staff at IUPUI as an assistant coach. Bernard, who played division one tennis for six years, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.

During her time as a member of the IUPUI tennis program, she achieved notable accomplishments, including earning the Horizon League Doubles Team of the Week title and being named to the Horizon League All-League Second Team and Horizon League Academic All-League.

Indiana State

Indiana Department of Environmental Management Announces Air Quality Action Day Due to High Ozone Levels

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has announced an Air Quality Action Day due to high ozone levels. This is a result of rising temperatures across the state and an influx of air mass from Canadian wildfires. The high ozone levels pose health risks, especially to groups such as children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions who are advised to avoid heavy outdoor activities.

Fort Wayne, IN

Jennings Recreation Center Marks 75th Anniversary with Community Celebration and Continued Dedication to Youth Programming

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Jennings Recreation Center with a press conference featuring Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel, and Jennings Center Advisory Board Member Rev. Willie Gilbert. The event was attended by neighbors and public officials. Youths presented Mayor Henry with a card to show their gratitude for the center's free programming available for children year-round. The center was initially opened as the McCulloch Recreation Center in 1948, and renamed in 1992 in honor of long-serving director Albert George Jennings.

Fort Wayne, IN

Mayor Henry's Veto on Term Limits for Mayoral Appointments Sustained: A Victory for Effective City Governance

The veto on G-23-06-42, which aimed to set term limits for mayoral appointments to the City of Fort Wayne’s boards and commissions, has been maintained. The veto is seen as a victory for the community, ensuring effective city governance. State law mandates the Mayor to make appointments to execute administrative tasks effectively and meet the needs of the city's citizens.

West Lafayette, IN

Annual West Lafayette in Bloom Flower Sale Returns Fall 2023 with Variety of Options

The annual flower sale, West Lafayette in Bloom, is making a return in the fall of 2023. The event will feature a variety of mums and other popular fall flowers. This is made possible by a partnership with Galema’s which allows them to offer flower orders to residents. The options available include flowers that thrive in both sun and shade, as well as hanging baskets.

Indiana State

Reframing Amy: A Historical Perspective on a Popular Name

The author's initial perception of her first name, "Amy," was not favorable. She associated it with a young, preppy, popular cheerleader persona, a sentiment that was amplified by the fact that Amy was the second most popular name in the 1970s. However, her perspective started to shift when she discovered the works of poet Amy Lowell in high school. This inspired her to delve deeper into the history of women named Amy in a digital collection, specifically those born between 1877 and 1913, much before the name gained popularity.

Lafayette, IN

Martha Local Bar: The Go-To Spot for Authentic Mexican Cuisine and Warm Hospitality in Lafayette

Martha Local Bar, located at 522 S. 4th Street, is a popular spot for authentic Mexican cuisine and a relaxed, neighborhood atmosphere. The establishment, which has been operational since August 2022, is also known for its warm service, live music performances on the weekends, and ample parking space. Despite the ongoing city utility work in front of the restaurant, patrons have found it easy to park their vehicles in the area behind the establishment.

Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne City and Salvation Army Collaborate to Provide Cooling Stations Amid Heatwave

The City of Fort Wayne has declared that the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory's lobby will function as a cooling station in response to forecasted high temperatures. The cooling station will be accessible from mid-morning to late afternoon for three days of the week. This initiative is a supplement to the city's ongoing efforts to combat heat.

Montgomery County, IN

Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Meeting: Financial Decisions, New Ordinances, and Grant Applications

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners recently held a meeting in which a number of financial decisions were made and new ordinances were introduced. The consent agenda was approved, which included the approval of claims for accounts payable and payroll, as well as minutes from previous meetings. The board also affirmed the authorization to proceed with the Community Crossing Matching Grant (CCMG) application and contract document preparation. The USI consultants will assist in the application for the CCMG program, which aims to pave county roads. Additionally, the board affirmed the purchase of trucks for the Highway Department.

Indianapolis, IN

IUPUI Women's Golf Stars, Fox and Rolston, Secure Top-10 Finishes at Indiana State Amateur Championship

The Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) women's golf team had a strong showing at the Indiana Women's State Amateur Championship, with Senior Annaliese Fox and Yanah Rolston leading the pack. Fox finished T-3, carding a 2-over 218, while Rolston, who just finished her first year at IUPUI, was not far behind, finishing T-7 with an overall score of 222 (6-over).

Johnson County, IN

Major Highway Construction Milestones Approaching: I-465 Westbound Lanes and I-69 Interchange Update

The completion of another significant construction milestone is imminent, with the anticipated opening of the westbound lanes of I-465, following various works including bridge deck overlays, road surface upgrades, and drainage structure placements. Prior to the morning rush on Thursday, July 27, road crews are set to lift the directional closure on the lane. The westbound traffic will revert back to a temporary configuration, consisting of three lanes with concrete barriers on each shoulder, to allow for continued work in adjacent areas. Motorists are urged to obey speed limits and prepare for unexpected slowdowns or halts as traffic readjusts.

Pendleton, IN

South Madison Community Foundation Launches Interactive Events Calendar for Local Region

The South Madison Community Foundation has developed an interactive events calendar for the south Madison region. The calendar allows users to view events in various locations such as Pendleton, Lapel, and Ingalls, and also provides an option for event submission for publishing.

Fishers, IN

Fatal Motorcycle-Truck Collision Sparks Road Safety Concerns in Fishers: Investigation Ongoing

The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on a Saturday evening. Responding to a motor vehicle crash near a local intersection, police found two vehicles involved - a motorcycle and a truck. The motorcyclist, who suffered severe injuries, was taken to a local hospital but subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Mishawaka, IN

Mishawaka’s Front Porch Friday: A Symbol of Community Engagement with Mayor Dave Wood

Front porches hold a significant place in American culture, symbolizing a space for community interaction and conversation. This sentiment was embodied in an event called "Mishawaka’s Front Porch Friday with Mayor Dave Wood". Many local citizens attended the gathering, which took place on the porch of a municipal building.

Indiana State

Unhealthy Air Quality in North Central Indiana: IDEM Advises Precautions and Public Cooperation

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) highlighted that the air quality in north central Indiana will be unhealthy for sensitive groups today and tomorrow. This is due to the hot sunny weather and the return of wildfire smoke into the region. Although the forecast is "orange", indicating unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups, there may be periods of the day when the air quality is fine for outdoor activities, typically in the morning.

Scott County, IN

Scott County Sheriff's Office Reports Recent Arrests, Calls for Public Assistance in Maintaining Community Safety

The Scott County Sheriff's Office recently made several arrests. Joshua D. Palmer was arrested on a Writ of Attachment issued by the court on July 21st. The next day, Anthony M. Gross was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear in court, while Marguerite Pacey and Bradley C. Helton were detained for drug-related offenses.

Indiana State

Exploring Indiana's Cultural Heritage: A Journey Through the Haan Museum of Indiana Art

Traveling offers a unique opportunity to visit art museums and immerse oneself in the cultural heritage of a place. Each city provides a distinct narrative about the lives of the people who lived there before. An example of this can be seen in the Haan Museum of Indiana Art, with its extensive collection of artwork native to Indiana.

Valparaiso, IN

Canadian National Railways Reopens Some Crossings Following Derailment, Apologizes for Inconvenience

Canadian National Railways (CN), with the support of emergency services, has reopened a number of railroad crossings. These include those at Calumet Avenue, Washington Street, and Franklin Street. This comes after a derailment incident necessitated closure for cleanup operations.

Valparaiso, IN

Canadian National Railway Train Derailment Leads to Road Closures in Valparaiso

A train derailment on the Canadian National Railway has led to the closure of several Canadian National railroad crossings. Despite no reported injuries or hazardous material involvement, and no risk to the public, the incident has caused significant inconvenience.

Scott County, IN

Series of Arrests Reported by Scott County Sheriff's Office

The Scott County Sheriff's Office recently reported a series of arrests. On July 20th, Jonathon M. Way from Lexington, Indiana was detained on an out of county bench warrant issued in Madison County.

Hamilton, IN

Hamilton County Health Department to Intensify Mosquito Control after West Nile Virus Detection

The Hamilton County Health Department's Mosquito Control program has confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus in mosquito samples collected within their jurisdiction. Local residents are being advised to take precautions to minimize their exposure risk.

