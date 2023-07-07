Angola, IN

Trine University Cross Country Teams Announce 2023 Schedule, Aim to Improve on Last Year's Success

Indiana Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xnv6_0nIh9cN100

Trine University's men's and women's cross country teams, led by head coach Zach Raber, have announced their schedule for the 2023 season. The calendar includes eight meets, three of which are postseason events.

Last year, the Thunder placed third in the men's and women's Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) standings, with seven athletes named All-MIAA.

The season kicks off with the Mastodon XC Opener at Purdue-Fort Wayne on September 1. The teams then compete in out-of-state events, including the 2023 Auto Owners Spartan Invitational at Michigan State University on September 15 and the Louisville Invite at EP Tom Sawyer Park on September 30.

Local competition resumes at Bethel University on October 6, followed by the Augustana Interregional Invitational on October 14. The regular season concludes with the MIAA XC Championships hosted by Hope College on October 28.

