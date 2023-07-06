Bloomington, IN

Indiana Volleyball Announces Staff Promotions and Addition of Kevin Hodge as Assistant Coach

Indiana Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BbxN_0nIStwbP00

Indiana volleyball head coach Steve Aird has announced the addition of Kevin Hodge as a full-time assistant coach for the program, along with promotions for three other staff members. The promotions come in accordance with an NCAA proposal that increases the number of countable coaches in women's volleyball programs. Rachel Morris has been promoted to associate head coach and will continue her duties as the team's recruiting coordinator, while Brett Agne has been elevated to a full-time assistant coach and will also serve as the program's technical coordinator. Hallie Enderle will now assume the title of director of operations.

Aird expressed excitement about finalizing the staff and beginning work on the 2023 season. He praised the experience and energy of the staff and their commitment to the program's growth and development. Aird also expressed his enthusiasm for adding Kevin Hodge to the coaching team and commended the hard work of the staff during the spring and summer.

Kevin Hodge joins the IU program after working as the Director of Girls Indoor Recruiting at WAVE, a premier club volleyball program in California. He brings a wealth of coaching experience, including playing four seasons with the Penn State Men's Volleyball team and serving as a volunteer assistant coach under Penn State women's volleyball head coach Russ Rose. Hodge is regarded as one of the top coaches in the region and is known for his dedication to developing young talent.

Rachel Morris, in her second year on staff, has been promoted to associate head coach and will continue her duties as the recruiting coordinator. She has extensive coaching experience at the high school, club, and collegiate levels and has been recognized for her coaching achievements. Morris played a key role in the team's success during the 2022 season, helping lead them to a 16-16 record and their highest finish in the Big Ten since the conference expanded to 14 teams.

Brett Agne, entering his third year on staff, has been promoted to assistant coach and will continue his duties as the technical coordinator. Agne got his start in the club game and has served in various coaching roles before joining the IU program. He is excited about the opportunity to contribute to the team's progress and is grateful for the support of Coach Aird and the program.

Hallie Enderle, in her second year on staff, has been promoted to the role of director of operations. She will oversee travel coordination, equipment management, and other day-to-day needs of the athletes and coaches. Enderle is pursuing her PhD while working full-time for the volleyball program and brings a wealth of coaching experience from her previous roles.

Overall, the IU volleyball program is excited about the additions and promotions to the coaching staff and is looking forward to the 2023 season. The staff is determined to continue the program's growth and success and believes they have the right mix of experience and energy to achieve their goals.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Keeping up with sports updates around Indiana

53 followers

More from Indiana Sports

Valparaiso, IN

Valparaiso University Athletics Welcomes New Staff Members to Enhance Athletic Programs

The Valparaiso University Department of Athletics and Director of Athletics Dr. Charles Small have announced the addition of six newcomers to the Valpo Athletics staff this summer.

Read full story
Bloomington, IN

Big Ten Football Media Days to Showcase Indiana's Head Coach and Star Players

The Big Ten Conference will be hosting the 2023 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 26-27. Representing the Indiana football team will be head coach Tom Allen, linebacker Aaron Casey, running back/return specialist Jaylin Lucas, and defensive back Noah Pierre.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Joe Alt Could Be the Solution to Indianapolis Colts' Offensive Line Issues

Analysts are already looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, despite it being months away and many factors still uncertain. Matt Holder recently contributed a draft piece for Bleacher Report, focusing on problem-solving prospects for the bottom five teams.

Read full story
Angola, IN

Trine University's Track and Field Programs Honored as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams with Outstanding Individual Achievements

Trine University's men's and women's track and field programs have been honored with the All-Academic Team award by the USTFCCCA for the 2022-23 indoor and 2023 outdoor seasons.

Read full story
Bloomington, IN

Indiana University Athlete Kahlil Benson Nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Kahlil Benson, a student-athlete at Indiana University, has been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes college football players who excel in community service. Benson is one of 136 student-athletes selected for the honor, and one of 73 Division I athletes.

Read full story
Bloomington, IN

Indiana University Student-Athletes Join Big Ten's Selma to Montgomery Program to Address Racial Inequality

Four Indiana University student-athletes are set to embark on a unique educational journey as part of the Big Ten Conference's "B1G Life Series: Selma to Montgomery" initiative.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Inaccurate Critique: Anonymous NFL Executive Underestimates Jonathan Taylor's Creative Abilities

Jonathan Taylor, the Indianapolis Colts' running back, was ranked sixth-best among running backs in a recent position ranking by Jeremy Fowler. This is a drop from his second-place ranking last year.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Will the Colts' Rushing Offense or Defense Lead to a Resurgence in 2023?

In 2021, the Indianapolis Colts had a successful season, showcasing their strong rushing offense and ability to force turnovers. Led by Jonathan Taylor, the Colts had the second-best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 149.4 rushing yards per game. Defensively, they forced 33 turnovers, just one shy of the league lead.

Read full story
1 comments
Valparaiso, IN

Valparaiso University Men's Basketball Program Adds Promising Forward, Lucas Scroggins

The Valparaiso University men's basketball program has announced the addition of Lucas Scroggins, a 6-foot-9 forward from Woodbridge, Virginia, as a freshman for the 2023-24 season.

Read full story
Angola, IN

Trine University's Volleyball Programs Honored with USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for 2022-23 School Year

Trine University's men's and women's volleyball programs have been recognized by the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association as recipients of the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2022-23 school year.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Titans' Struggles with Star Receivers Cast Doubt on DeAndre Hopkins' Potential Success

DeAndre Hopkins, a highly regarded veteran wide receiver, is currently a free agent and is drawing interest from teams like the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots. However, fans are skeptical about his potential success with the Titans, as the team has had a history of underwhelming performances from star receivers.

Read full story
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Swimming and Diving Program Shines at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Fifteen individuals associated with the Indiana swimming and diving program will be participating in the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Eleven athletes and four coaches from Indiana University will compete in pool swimming, open water swimming, and diving.

Read full story
Indiana State

Indiana Volleyball Program Receives 2023 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement

The Indiana volleyball program has received the 2023 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for their commitment to academics. They maintained a 3.438 GPA with the help of 17 athletes. Kaley Rammelsberg and Haley Armstrong achieved perfect 4.0 GPAs. Additionally, 12 athletes received All-Big Ten Fall Academic honors, and four were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Rowing Senior Laura Feinson Earns Second Consecutive Pocock All-America Honorable Mention

Indiana rowing senior Laura Feinson has been named a Pocock All-America honorable mention selection for the second consecutive season. Feinson, who was also named the 2022 Big Ten Rowing Athlete of the Year and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree, became the 10th All-American in program history last year.

Read full story
Valparaiso, IN

Valparaiso University Golfers Dominate Amateur Qualifiers and State Open

Valparaiso University's men's golf team continues to achieve success even after the college season. Caleb VanArragon won the Minnesota State Open, finishing at -13 with a Round-3 score of six strokes under par.

Read full story
Valparaiso, IN

Valpo Tennis Team Receives ITA Academic Awards for Third Consecutive Season

The Valparaiso University tennis team has once again excelled academically as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) recognized them as an All-Academic Team for maintaining a team GPA of 3.2 or above.

Read full story
Angola, IN

Trine Men's Golf Announces 2023 Fall Schedule with Notable Changes

Trine University's men's golf team has released their schedule for the 2023 fall season. A notable change in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) men's golf calendar is that the conference championship event will now take place in the spring of 2024.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Jim Irsay Discusses Colts-Patriots Germany Game and NFL's Global Expansion

In Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts will play a road game against the New England Patriots, but the game will take place in Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park as part of the NFL's International Series.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Introducing Abby Herman: A Dynamic Addition to the Butler Volleyball Team

Abby Herman, a 5'-7" libero, has joined the Butler volleyball program for the 2023 season. She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in McCordsville, Indiana, where she helped her team achieve a record of 85-30 and finish 18-10 in conference play.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Jonathan Taylor: Breaking Records and Negotiating a New Contract

Jonathan Taylor has been a productive player in the NFL since his rookie year, becoming the starting running back for the Indianapolis Colts and rushing for over 1,000 yards. In his second season, he established himself as one of the best running backs in the league, leading in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy