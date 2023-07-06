Indiana Volleyball Announces Staff Promotions and Addition of Kevin Hodge as Assistant Coach

Indiana volleyball head coach Steve Aird has announced the addition of Kevin Hodge as a full-time assistant coach for the program, along with promotions for three other staff members. The promotions come in accordance with an NCAA proposal that increases the number of countable coaches in women's volleyball programs. Rachel Morris has been promoted to associate head coach and will continue her duties as the team's recruiting coordinator, while Brett Agne has been elevated to a full-time assistant coach and will also serve as the program's technical coordinator. Hallie Enderle will now assume the title of director of operations.

Aird expressed excitement about finalizing the staff and beginning work on the 2023 season. He praised the experience and energy of the staff and their commitment to the program's growth and development. Aird also expressed his enthusiasm for adding Kevin Hodge to the coaching team and commended the hard work of the staff during the spring and summer.

Kevin Hodge joins the IU program after working as the Director of Girls Indoor Recruiting at WAVE, a premier club volleyball program in California. He brings a wealth of coaching experience, including playing four seasons with the Penn State Men's Volleyball team and serving as a volunteer assistant coach under Penn State women's volleyball head coach Russ Rose. Hodge is regarded as one of the top coaches in the region and is known for his dedication to developing young talent.

Rachel Morris, in her second year on staff, has been promoted to associate head coach and will continue her duties as the recruiting coordinator. She has extensive coaching experience at the high school, club, and collegiate levels and has been recognized for her coaching achievements. Morris played a key role in the team's success during the 2022 season, helping lead them to a 16-16 record and their highest finish in the Big Ten since the conference expanded to 14 teams.

Brett Agne, entering his third year on staff, has been promoted to assistant coach and will continue his duties as the technical coordinator. Agne got his start in the club game and has served in various coaching roles before joining the IU program. He is excited about the opportunity to contribute to the team's progress and is grateful for the support of Coach Aird and the program.

Hallie Enderle, in her second year on staff, has been promoted to the role of director of operations. She will oversee travel coordination, equipment management, and other day-to-day needs of the athletes and coaches. Enderle is pursuing her PhD while working full-time for the volleyball program and brings a wealth of coaching experience from her previous roles.

Overall, the IU volleyball program is excited about the additions and promotions to the coaching staff and is looking forward to the 2023 season. The staff is determined to continue the program's growth and success and believes they have the right mix of experience and energy to achieve their goals.