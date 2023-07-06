The Battle for Indiana Hoosiers' Starting Quarterback: A 'Tremendous Upside' Situation

The starting quarterback position for the Indiana Hoosiers is still up in the air, and head coach Tom Allen has yet to make a decision. The top contenders for the position are Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson, while freshman Broc Lowry is still learning the college game and veteran Dexter Williams II is recovering from knee surgery.

The team's offense needs improvement, as they ranked 10th in scoring in the Big Ten last year. Allen emphasizes the need for continuous improvement and development of the quarterbacks and the entire team's offensive weapons. The spring practice provided some insight into the quarterbacks' abilities, but there is still work to be done.

The quarterbacks were challenged with adversity during practice, and they handled it well. Williams, who is recovering from surgery, played a coaching role during the spring. Jackson's transfer from Tennessee created excitement, as he was a highly-rated prospect and has the ability to both run and pass. The coaching staff made a quick decision to recruit him after learning he was considering joining the team.