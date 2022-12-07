Yamaha Awards grant of $10,000 to Indian Creek Valley ATV Club

Donation Supports 2022-2023 Trail Maintenance and Expansion Projects as a part of ongoing efforts to encourage safe, responsible riding and sustainable, open riding areas in Saltlick Township / Fayette County



YAMAHA OAI Grant Acknowledgement Banner Photo by John Schwanekamp

Melcroft, PA – 11/26/2022 – The Indian Creek Valley ATV Club is pleased to announce it has received a Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative grant of $10,000 for the maintenance and expansion of their 40+ mile trail system. The grant was awarded as part of Yamaha's Outdoor Access Initiative promoting safe, responsible riding and open, sustainable riding areas.

The grant funds will be allocated to the purchase of trail hardening materials and contracted excavator services for trail grooming, sign replacement, trail equipment service, and related supplies.

Established in 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has awarded over $5 Million in grants and equipment to over 220 clubs and organizations. Indian Creek Valley ATV Club was an early participant in the program and to date has received ten Yamaha grants totaling more than $83,000.

For more information about Yamaha's Outdoor Access Initiative, go to: http://www.YamahaOAI.com

Indian Creek Valley ATV Club, an IRC 501(c)7 non-profit, was formed in 2000 as a family-oriented organization promoting outdoor safety and respect for the environment. Located in the town of Melcroft, in Saltlick Township, Fayette County, the Club is situated in the scenic Laurel Highlands about an hour from Pittsburgh and within minutes of Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Current Club participation exceeds 550 family memberships representing over 800 ATV, side-by-side, and off-highway motorcycle riders from nine Pennsylvania counties and three adjacent states. Open daily and year-round, with some restrictions during the spring and fall hunting seasons, the Club is one of only three Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) riding facilities available to the public in Allegheny, Green, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Yearly membership, for a nominal fee, is required. The Club maintains over 41 miles of OHV trails varying in challenge classification from beginner to most difficult and with an additional 8 miles of off-road motorcycle single track on over 750 acres of purchased or leased land.