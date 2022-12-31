Traditional New Year’s Eve Foods Around the World

New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and reflection, and for many cultures around the world, that means gathering around the dinner table to share a meal. While the customs and traditions of New Year’s Eve vary from culture to culture, there are some common foods that are enjoyed around the world.

In Japan, the traditional New Year’s Eve meal is called osechi-ryori. This is a multi-course meal consisting of small dishes that are served in lacquered boxes. The dishes are often symbolic of luck and prosperity, and include items such as herring roe, sweet black beans, and grilled eel.

Photo by https://www.nippon.com/en/japan-glances/jg00132/

In China, the traditional New Year’s Eve feast is called a “reunion dinner” and is typically served with a variety of dishes. Popular dishes include dumplings, fish, and noodles. Dumplings are especially popular as they are thought to symbolize wealth and prosperity. The fish is often served whole and is meant to represent togetherness and abundance.

In the United States, the traditional New Year’s Eve meal is usually a feast of pork and sauerkraut. This dish is thought to bring luck in the new year and is a favorite among many Americans. Other popular dishes include black-eyed peas and cornbread, which are thought to bring luck and prosperity.

Photo by https://www.savorynothings.com/pork-roast-and-sauerkraut/

In Mexico, the traditional New Year’s Eve meal is called the “Twelve Grapes.” This custom involves eating twelve grapes at the stroke of midnight, one for each month of the year. This is thought to bring luck and prosperity in the new year.

No matter where you are in the world, New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and reflection. From osechi-ryori in Japan to the Twelve Grapes in Mexico, there are many different foods that are enjoyed around the world on New Year’s Eve. Each culture has its own unique customs and traditions, and the foods that are served are often symbolic of luck and prosperity.