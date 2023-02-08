Quick and Creamy Mac and Cheese

Mac and cheese is a classic comfort food that can be made in a variety of ways. Making creamy mac and cheese is a simple and delicious way to enjoy this classic dish. Here’s how to make creamy mac and cheese.

First, prepare the macaroni according to the instructions on the package. Once the macaroni is cooked, drain it and set aside.

Next, make the cheese sauce. Start by melting butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Once the butter is melted, add in the flour and whisk until it forms a paste. Slowly add in the milk, whisking constantly until the mixture is smooth. Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce begins to thicken.

Now it’s time to add the cheese. Slowly add in the grated cheese, stirring until it’s completely melted and the sauce is smooth. Once the cheese has melted, season the sauce with salt, pepper, and any other desired seasonings.

Finally, combine the macaroni and cheese sauce. Pour the cheese sauce over the macaroni and stir until the macaroni is completely coated. Transfer the macaroni and cheese to a baking dish and top with extra grated cheese.

Bake the macaroni and cheese in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Serve the creamy mac and cheese warm and enjoy!

Making creamy mac and cheese is an easy and delicious way to enjoy this classic dish. With just a few simple steps and a handful of ingredients, you can have a comforting meal that’s sure to please the whole family. Give it a try today and enjoy the deliciousness of creamy mac and cheese!

Here is my recipe:

•1/2 lb pasta shells, small

•3 tbsps butter

•3 tbsps flour

•3/4 cup whole milk

•1 cup heavy cream

•1 3/4 cup extra sharp white cheddar

•1/2 cup grated Parmesan

•1/2 tsp salt

•1/2 tsp black pepper

Welcome to Ina Eats In! I have a passion of creating delicious recipes and more importantly, sharing them with loved ones. I invite you to follow along my delicious journey so you never miss a bite!

