Oven Baked Chicken Drumsticks

This post contains Amazon Affiliate Link.

I love an easy protein side dish packed with flavor and these Oven Baked Chicken Drumsticks are exactly that. This recipe takes only about 5 minutes of preparation work and the rest is baking with flavor you will never forget.

How to make Oven Baked Chicken Drumsticks.

The first step to making these chicken drumsticks is to pat them dry. You want to get rid of as much moisture as you can so you an have crispier skin.

Salt and pepper both sides generously and press into chicken drumsticks. Drumsticks call for salt and I like to make sure salt and pepper are the first ingredients on the chicken drumsticks.

Lastly, brush topping over each drumstick that will give these drumsticks all of their flavor that is unlike any other.

To Make Topping:

Mix together mayonnaise, yellow mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, dried parsley, Parmesan cheese, and smoked paprika. Top with fresh thyme for added flavor.

Baking Drumsticks:

Preheat oven to 450F and bake drumsticks 45 minutes. Internal temperature of chicken should reach 165F if you are using a food thermometer. For an extra crisp, set oven to broil setting for the last two minutes of baking. Be sure to keep an eye on them when set to broil as this goes get very hot and can burn your food very quickly.

Pairing Oven Baked Drumsticks,

Another reason why I love this recipe is because it is very versatile. You can pair this drumsticks recipe with rice, potatoes, almost any salad, or roasted vegetables.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 lbs chicken drumsticks about 5 drumsticks
  • 1 tbsp mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp yellow mustard
  • ½ tsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp Parmesan cheese
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • ¼ tsp garlic powder
  • ¼ tsp onion powder
  • 1-2 tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • thyme for garnish

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Prepare a baking sheet by spraying with non stick cooking spray or line with parchment paper.
  2. In a small bowl mix mayonnaise, mustard, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, Parmesan cheese, and oregano. Set aside.
  3. Pat drumsticks dry with paper towel and lay flat on baking sheet.
  4. Salt and pepper drumsticks on both sides and using a pastry brush, brush seasoning mixture over drumsticks.
  5. Transfer in a preheated oven and bake uncovered for 45 minutes. For crispier skin, turn on broil setting for the last 2 minutes of baking.
  6. Serve immediately.

