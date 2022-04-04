Strawberry Kiwi Cake Recipe

Easy Strawberry Kiwi Cake Ina Eats In

If you are looking for the perfect summer fruit cake, this easy Strawberry Kiwi Cake is just what you need! The base is vanilla cake , l ayered with a Mascarpone whipped frosting , and topped with freshly chopped and juicy kiwis and strawberries .

You can bet that this cake is different than any other fruit cake you have had before. The vanilla cake is moist and flavorful, the Mascarpone whipped frosting gives this cake incredibly unique touch, and the juices of the fresh fruit provide hint of freshness! You will fall in love with every bite you take.

This easy Strawberry Kiwi cake is made in three incredibly easy steps:

Vanilla Cake

Beat together the softened butter and granulated sugar until fluffy.

Add in the egg and vanilla extract. Beat again until ingredients are evenly mixed.

Sift in 1/2 of the dry ingredients and pour in half of the butter milk and mix with the mixer on low speed. Then add sift in the second half of the dry ingredients and pour in the remaining of the butter milk. This time, use a spatula to fold in all the ingredients together. This will ensure you don't over mix the cake batter.

Pour in a prepared 8-inch round pan and bake in a preheated oven for 25-30 minutes.

Mascarpone whipped frosting:

Whip together powdered sugar and cold whipping cream until medium peaks form.

Add in vanilla extract and softened Mascarpone cheese. Beat for 2 more minutes until evenly mixed, fluffy frosting forms. DO NOT over-mix.

Freshly chopped fruit topping:

Wash strawberries and kiwis. Chop into small pieces. Add in freshly squees lemon juice and sugar. Mix well and set aside. The fruit will release juices that will be used to pour over the vanilla cake for extra flavor and moisture.

Assembly of Cake

Once the cake is completely cooled, using a toothpick, poke holes over the top of the cake. Using a spoon, scoop fruit juices released for the chopped fruit and pour over top of cake. This will add more flavor and moisture of the cake, get as much of the juices as you can.

Layer with Mascarpone whipped frosting, then add chopped fruit over the whipped frosting.

What is the difference between Mascarpone cheese and Cream Cheese?

To sum it up, it has a lot to do with fat. Mascarpone cheese has a higher fat content which results in a creamier texture and flavor than American cream cheese. For this recipe, cream cheese can be used as a substitute.

Easy Strawberry Kiwi Cake Recipe

This is one easy strawberry kiwi cake! Moist vanilla cake topped with fluffy Mascarpone frosting and freshly chopped kiwis and strawberries.

Equipment

1 8-inch round cake pan

Ingredients

Chopped Fruit Topping

½ lb Strawberries washed and chopped

2 medium kiwis chopped

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tbsp granulated sugar

Vanilla Cake

6 tbsp butter Softened at room temperature

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 ¼ cups all purpose flour

1 ¼ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 ⅓ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup buttermilk room temperature

Mascarpone Whipped Frosting

8 oz Mascarpone cheese Softened at room temperature

1 cup whipping cream cold

2 tsp vanilla extract

¾ cup confectioners sugar

Instructions

Chopped Fruit Topping

Chop kiwis and strawberries in small pieces and transfer in to a small bowl. Add in sugar and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Mix well, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready for use.

Vanilla Cake

Preheat oven to 350°F and line one 8-inch round baking pan with parchment paper. Cream the butter and sugar together with an electric hand mixer high for 3-4 minutes, scraping the bowl down as needed. Add the vanilla and egg while mixing on medium speed for 1 minute until evenly mixed. Reduce speed to low and add the flour in two batches alternating with the buttermilk. Do NOT over-mix the batter. Pour batter in pan then bake at 350F for about 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool in pan for about two minutes then invert onto a cooling rack.

Mascarpone Whipped Frosting

In a medium mixing bowl using an electric mixer, beat together cold whipping cream and sugar on high speed until medium peaks form. Reduce mixer speed to medium and add vanilla extract and softened Mascarpone cheese. Beat until ingredients are evenly mixed and fluffy. Do not over-mix.

Assembly

Transfer cake onto a serving place or stand. Using a toothpick, poke holes all over the top of the cake. Using a large spoon, scoop fruit juices from the chopped fruit and drizzle over the vanilla cake, getting as much of the liquid from the chopped fruit as possible. Using a spatula, layer the Mascarpone whipped frosting over the top of the cake and top with chopped fruit.

