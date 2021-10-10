How to make burger buns at home

Ina Eats In

Homemade burger buns require a little more effort for your outdoor cookout but trust me when I say they will make your burgers that much more special. These homemade burger buns require time to rise (twice) but make no mistake, this almost guarantees that your buns will be super soft and not to mention…freshly baked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rN7CU_0cN7dcXf00
Homemade Burger Buns.Ina Eats In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tW5j_0cN7dcXf00
Homemade Burger Buns.Ina Eats In

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup lukewarm water (about 100°-110°)
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
  • 1 tablepoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 5 tablespoons butter, separated and melted
  • 1 large egg
  • 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, more if needed
  • 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
  • Optional: 4 tablespoons of sesame seeds

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, place warm water and sugar. Sprinkle yeast over warm water and let the yeast mixture sit for about 7-10 minutes until the yeast activates. It will become thick, frothy, and bubbly once activated. Use the bowl in which you will mix the dough in. If you use an electric mixer with a dough hook attachment, make the yeast mixture in that.
2. Once it has activated, add egg, 2 tablespoons of melted butter, and salt to they yeast mixture. Mix together.
3. Lastly, add the flour one cup at a time. Start off with 3 1/2 cups and add one tablespoon at a time as needed. The dough should be elastic and slightly sticky but it should not stick to your fingers. Work the dough with your hands or with a dough hook attachment if using a mixer for 6-10 minutes.
4. Form the dough into a ball and drizzle with olive oil. Cover dough and place in warm place to rise until has doubled in size, about 1-2 hours.When the dough has doubled in size, gently deflate the dough using your fingers and cut off 8 equal sections.
5. Shape the 8 sections into balls and gently flatten them with your hand so that they look like disks. The round disks of dough should be about 3 inches wide.
6. Place disks on a greased baking sheet or lined with parchment paper, making sure they are about 2 inches apart.
7. Cover baking sheet with a dry towel and let the dough sit for 45 minutes-1 hours until they puff up slightly.

8. Preheat over to 375°.
9. Melt the remaining tablespoons of butter you have left and brush the top of the buns. You should have melted butter left over to coat the buns again after they are baked.Optional-sprinkle top of buns with sesame seeds after brushing them with butter.

10. Bake buns for 16-18 minutes or until the buns are lightly browned.With the butter you have left, gently brush the top of the buns again.
11. Let buns cool completely then slice crosswise to serve.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ez7Kk_0cN7dcXf00
Burger.Ina Eats In

Ina Eats In

Rochester, NY
