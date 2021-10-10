How to make burger buns at home

Making an organized fall baking plan.

We all know this is the time of year when we roll up our sleeves, stock up on flour, and begin the season of baking and before you know it, it will be time to will be January and we'll be done with regular baking for a while. So many get overwhelmed when there are so many recipes circulating but there is only so much time to make and try them all. What helped me last year is something that I will continue to do each year and that's to plan ahead of time. Of course, planning won't look the same for everyone. Different people are on different schedules and have unique tastes, but one thing is certain. Organization and planning, even in baking, can make the process stress free.