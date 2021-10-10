How to make burger buns at home

Homemade burger buns require a little more effort for your outdoor cookout but trust me when I say they will make your burgers that much more special. These homemade burger buns require time to rise (twice) but make no mistake, this almost guarantees that your buns will be super soft and not to mention…freshly baked.
Ingredients:
1 cup lukewarm water (about 100°-110°)
1 tablespoon active dry yeast
1 tablepoon sugar
2 teaspoons salt
5 tablespoons butter, separated and melted
1 large egg
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, more if needed
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
Optional: 4 tablespoons of sesame seeds
Directions:
