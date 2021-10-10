How to make pumpkin spice chocolate chip cookies

These cookies are all the pumpkin spice flavor and the chocolate is the cherry on top. A chewy cookie with so much flavor, it will make your day complete.
Ingredients:
- 1 stick of butter
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 1/2 cups and 2 tbs all- purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, whisk the melted butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together until smooth and free of sugar lumps. Add in vanilla and pumpkin and mix until evenly combined. Set aside.
- Whisk the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice together in a large bowl. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix together.
- Fold in 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips and combine.
- Cover the dough and chill for 30 minutes – 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C). Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
- Roll the dough into balls. Using the back of a spoon or your fingers, flatten the tops of the dough balls, otherwise, the cookies will not spread.
- Bake for 12-14 minutes or until the edges are set. The cookies will be very soft once removed from the oven but will just slightly stiffen as they cool. The will be very soft, chewy, and full of flavor for up to 2 weeks.
