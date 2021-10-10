How to make white chocolate cranberry cookies

This Chewy White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie recipe is so easy and fool proof, it will easily become a family favorite. These cookies are soft baked and when the dough is chilled, the cookies will be thick and chewy but not crumbly. These cookies scream “beginning of the holiday season” and you will love everything about them!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPEB2_0cN6yPh400
Chewy White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies.Ina Eats In

What ingredients are used in these Chewy White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies?

Butter: As with many cookie recipes, butter is important in this recipe. Use butter that contains full fat content and is softened at room temperature. The point of butter in baking cookies such as these is to add moisture as well as flavor, which is why I recommend full fat butter. Whether a recipe calls for softened butter or melted butter depends on the kind of texture you want your cookie to be. In these cookies, I use softened butter instead of melted because it will leave the cookies thicker. Softened butter is also easy to cream with the sugars leaving you with evenly combined ingredients. Softened butter should hold its shape but when pressed down with a finger, you will easily be able to leave a fingerprint.

Sugars: In this recipe, you will see that both brown as well as white granulated sugars are used. Whenever I want a chewy cookie, I always add brown sugar because due to its higher moisture content from the molasses in the brown sugar you will be left with a cookie that is more chewy. Brown sugar also has a deeper and stronger flavor. Granulated sugar on the other hand, is dry and cuts down on cookie spreading as it bakes.

Eggs: Eggs are another ingredient essential to a perfect cookie. The protein and fat in eggs aid in holding the cookie together, thus providing structure as well as flavor.

Flour is another ingredient responsible for the texture. While the flour help hold all of the ingredients together, it will also distinguish whether the cookie will be chewy and dense or brittle. All purpose flour is recommended for these Chewy White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies because it has just the right amount of gluten.

Baking soda is a leavening ingredient in many baked cookies that creates a soft and fluffy final cookie.

Vanilla extract adds flavor.

Salt balances out the sweetness.

Dried cranberries and white chocolate chips give these cookies their main flavor.

How to make Chewy White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies:

  1. Start by whisking together all of the dry ingredients in a medium bowl. (Flour, baking soda, and salt)
  2. In a separate mixing bowl, beat together softened butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth and creamy.
  3. Add in vanilla and egg to your butter and sugars and mix.
  4. Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix.
  5. Lastly, fold in the white chocolate chips and dried cranberries.
  6. Refrigerate cookies for 1-2 hours.
  7. Bake
  8. Enjoy!

Is refrigerating the cookies required?

Although not required, it is recommended to refrigerate the cookies in order to prevent the cookies from spreading for at least 1 hour.

How to properly bake Chewy White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies:

Baking time is also a very important step in the final outcome of the Chewy White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies . I can not stress enough how important it is to NOT over bake the cookies. A perfectly baked cookie will be slightly brown around the edges, however, the center will still look like it is raw and extremely soft. Don’t wait for the center of the cookies to become harder because as the cookies cool, they will slightly harden while still keeping their soft and chewy texture. Over-baking the cookies will result in a hard and dried out cookie, which is often one of the most common mistakes made when making cookies.

Cookie Presentation Tip:

If you also like a nice presentation, I recommend saving about a 1/4 cup of white chocolate chips to add to the cookies after they are baked. This will make them look ultra professional and delicious because you will be able to see extra chocolate peeping out of the cookie. As soon as you remove the cookies out of the oven and while they are still very soft, press the white chocolate chips and cranberries gently on the surface of the cookies just so that they are held in place. As the cookies cool, they will just slightly deflate, making the added ingredients (white chocolate chips and cranberries) stand out.

Ingredients:

  • 1 stick of softened butter
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 3/4 cups flour
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
  • 3/4 cup of dried cranberries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSBxa_0cN6yPh400
Chewy White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie.Ina Eats In

