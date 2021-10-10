How to Make Mini Apple Walnut Turnovers

Apple Turnovers Ina Eats In

These Mini Apple Walnut Turnovers are basically fall wrapped in buttery, flaky puff pastry and are the definition of perfection. They are super soft, filled with delicious apple pie filling, and have a slight walnut crunch that makes them extra with out all the extra work.

This recipe is made the same recipe I use to make apple pie filling, just less of it. The walnuts add a little texture and s nice crunch to the the apple filling and complete these turnovers.

My favorite part of making this recipe is making the apple filling because it will make your house simply amazing.

Ingredients:

1 package puff pastry (2 sheets)

3 medium sized apples-peeled cut into small cubes

1 cup water

1 1/2 Tbs corn starch

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

pinch of salt

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

1 egg- for the egg wash

Glaze: (optional)

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 Tbs milk

Directions:

Remove puff pastry from the freezer and thaw according to package instructions. In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, place water, sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Whisk until there are no more clumps of corn starch. Then, bring mixture to a boil, stirring frequently for about 2-3 minutes. Once the mixture has boiled for 2 minutes, add the apples, cover, and let simmer until the apples are soft or about 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool completely. Preheat oven to 400˚F. Using a pizza cutter or a knife, cut each pastry sheet into 9 sections. You should have 18 total. The easiest way to do this is cut 2 horizontal lines where the puff pasty sheets have a crease and then 2 vertical lines, slightly over 3″ apart. Add about a teaspoon of the apple filling on one side of the puff pastry sections, sprinkle with a few walnuts (about 1/2 tsp each), and fold over in half. They should be rectangular in shape. Crimp each rectangle around edges firmly with a fork and brush top with eggwash. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, keeping them at least 1″ apart. Bake for 20-22 minutes or until golden brown and puffed. For the glaze, stir together powder sugar and milk until you get desired consistency. I start with 1 Tablespoon and and more if needed. Once the glaze is smooth, drizzle over warm turnovers.

