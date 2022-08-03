Saugerties, NY

Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.

Route 9W in Saugerties has the Wenton Motel where the crime allegedly took place.Google Street View, September 2021

On July 29 at approximately 3:40 p.m. police arrived at the Wenton Motel responding to a call. When they arrived on the scene they saw a suspect named Spencer Lane. The motel workers claimed this 36-year-old man had threatened office staff with a knife during an intense argument. An investigation was conducted, and the officers quickly came to the conclusion that such a thing very likely did occur. Subsequently, the officers on the scene arrested Mr. Lane. Mr. Lane has other arrests on his record in the state of New York.

After a short time in police custody, the suspect was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. Soon he was transferred to the Ulster County Jail. The charges of the recent arrest include both a felony and a misdemeanor. The felony charge is a third-degree possession of a weapon, (the previously stated knife). The misdemeanor charge is a second-degree menacing charge.

News of this arrest comes very soon after a July 23 arrest where the suspect was accused of stealing two cars. A 2015 Subaru Forrester and a 2019 Nissan Frontier went missing from the parking lot of Moroe Auto Service and Tire Centers on Route 9W in Saugerties. Both cars were located later on in the day, undamaged with the Frontier found on Mainstreet Kingston and the Subaru on Lamb Avenue in Saugerties.

For the previous arrest on July 23, Mr. Lane is scheduled to go in front of the court on August 3rd. For the hotel disturbance, the suspect is being held without bail.

