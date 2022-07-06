Flying Cat Music Returns to Phoenicia after two-year hiatus

The Flying Cat Music Series comes back to the Church in Phoenicia after two years! Google Street View, July 2012

Ever since the Covid-19 Pandemic started nearly two and a half years ago, the Flying Cat Music Series has not been able to entertain the folks of Phoenicia with live music. But that is set to change Saturday, July 9th at the Phoenicia United Methodist Church. With Americana Band Bobtown set to open up this resuming local event!

Bobtown describes themselves on their website as a "roots music mash-up of Pop, bluegrass, R&B, Americana and gospel, bound by a continuous thread of innovative vocal harmonies." The focus on the vocal harmonies makes sense, as the band was an acapella group when they came together in New York City in 2008. They are a band with numerous accolades to their name, a number 1 album on the Roots Music Report's Contemporary Top 50 Folk Albums, and a feature on NPR. After this band, the production company has shows lined up to take place all through November!

tAfter that, the music will continue, with the upcoming artists including Philidelphia, PA-based folk-rock trio The End of America or TEOA, Beaucoup Blue, a group who are among the Top 40 on the AMA Radio Chart, Tom Pacheco, a singer songwriter with an extensive history of touring in Europe, and many more! If you want to see hear such a collection of music you will have many reasons and opportunities to go!

Tickets are only $18 per show and if you are worried about safety you can take heart in the fact that masks, proof of vaccination, and photo ID are all necessities to get in.If you are a resident of Phoenicia, anywhere in Ulster County or just want to hear some good music then you can go down there this Saturday to start.