Repair Cafe comes back to Kingston New York for free

The Repair Cafe will be held here in July. Google Street View, October 2019

Broken electronics and little knick-knacks often clutter up a home and make it hard to get any work done. So often we decide to throw these things out or make room for the new stuff. But it turns out that you don't have to. Since 2009, there have been events all over the world that want to help you get these machines fixed for you and at zero cost.

Repair Cafes are events that fix these things for you. They were started in 2009 by Dutch Journalist Martine Postma. She decided that people need to fight back against pollution, waste, and the massive need for new electronic devices after a short time. Some have decided that they are a great social opportunity as well. Bringing communities, repair experts, and people all over communities and the world together to fix these broken things and help conserve the environment has become a tradition, one which Kingston New York has followed through with.

On Saturday, July 16th, a Repair Cafe is coming to Kingston New York, that will be held from 11 AM-3 PM in the Gaise Hall at the Redeemer Lutheran Church. These Repair Cafes have become something of an annual tradition, as they have been running there since 2014.

Though they have stepped down as the organizers of this event, the couple still serves as repair coaches while environmental activists Melissa Ianchetta holds it this year. If you are interested in having your items repaired quickly and free of charge then you will have that opportunity in July.