Donald Trump’s Chances at the Upcoming Elections: Will he or Will he Not?

Ilsa Z.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P44Vw_0lCE5pfD00
Photo byHistory in HDonUnsplash

As the 2024 presidential election season approaches, many Americans, and even those around the world, are wondering whether former President Donald Trump would strive to resume his position as the leader of the free world. Yet, the answer is much more complexed as one might believe; this is due to a number of circumstances that might work in his favor or against him.

Friend or Foe?

First and foremost, it is critical to recognize that Trump remains a divisive force in American politics. While he has a strong following of devotees, he also has a sizable number of adversaries who see him as a disruptive and dangerous character.

As a result, any effort by Trump to run for president again will very certainly be met with intense resistance from people who voted against him in 2016 and 2020.

Internal Opposition

Another key element to examine is the Republican Party's current situation. While Trump holds sway among many Republicans, many others in the party are keen on getting past his contentious leadership style and concentrate on other concerns.

In addition, some notable Republicans, including Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Tom Cotton, have already declared their candidature for the 2024 presidential election.

Popularity

Trump does have one strategic advantage, and that his ability to organise his followers. All of us well aware of the hype around the interval of elections, and how it may assist in shaping decisions of the masses.

Trump was an adept campaigner during his administration, able to rally his followers and turn out enormous numbers of people. If he runs again in 2024, he may be able to tap into this foundation once more and exploit it to his gain.

Prosperity From the Past

Another topic of discussion before any election is the state of the economy, and its contrast with the candidate's previous term.  While Trump's fiscal plans were contentious, they did contribute to a great economic boom prior to the COVID-19 epidemic. As the economy continues to recover and thrive, Trump's prospects of reelection may improve.

Among his eminent economic initiatives, bringing back overseas supply chains to the US proved to be very popular. This obviously created livelihood opportunities on a grand scale, but also had beneficial impacts in other arenas; small businesses generated record breaking financials while the manufacturing sector created nearly 1.2 million jobs.

The Pandemic Crisis

There are, of course, a number of reasons that m work against Trump's reelection effort. His management of the COVID-19 epidemic, for example, drew widespread criticism, and many Americans blamed him for the significant death toll and economic fallout. Furthermore, his divisive speech and belligerent political style may drive off centrist voters hoping for a more uniting figure.

Other Complications

Trump confronts a number of monetary and legal hurdles that may hamper his campaign. He is now the subject of many inquiries, including a criminal inquiry into his New York business transactions and a continuing investigation into his participation in the January 6th insurgency. While it is hard to foresee how these inspections will unfold, it is apparent that they might endanger Trump's political future.

Lastly, let us think about the possibility that Trump will just refuse to compete again. While he has consistently stated his desire to run, there are indications that he may be willing to remain a kingmaker inside the Republican Party rather than a contender himself. Trump has already begun to back possible Republican candidates for various positions, and he might continue to exert tremendous power inside the party even if he is not elected.

Could Donald Trump be re-elected as President in 2024? The answer, of course, is that no one knows for certain; there are too many factors at work to make a clear prognosis. Yet, it is evident that if Trump opts to seek office again, he will have considerable obstacles in gaining the support of the American people.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Politics# Elections# President# USA

Comments / 285

Published by

Loves to write about historical personalities. Always up to have interesting conversations over a cup of coffee.

N/A
2K followers

More from Ilsa Z.

The CIA's Hunt for Julian Assange: A Classified Mission Revealed

Julian Assange has been persistently a person of interest for the United States’ intelligence and legal forces for all the unwanted reasons; still, who is this person and what did he really do to make him such a hot-topic?

Read full story
1 comments

Why Did We Stop Going To The Moon?

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history forever when they were the first humans to land on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission was an incredible achievement for mankind, showing how our reach extends beyond Planet Earth, and into the universe. Since then, the quest for scientific discovery has fuelled many more moon missions from countries such as Russia, China, and India. However, after the last U.S. mission in 1972, no human has ever walked on the moon.

Read full story
177 comments

The Dark Legacy of CIA’s LSD Experiments: Ethics, Human Rights & Accountability

Did you know that back in the mid-twentieth century, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had a secret program called MK-Ultra? They were exploring the effects of LSD, a powerful hallucinogenic drug, on human subjects. Unfortunately, they administered LSD to unsuspecting people like prisoners, psychiatric patients, and even their own employees.

Read full story
6 comments

The KGB: Soviet Union's Protector or Prosecutor?

The KGB and its Mysterious Ways to Protect the Soviet Union. The spy agency of the Soviet Union, although now demolished, has left a significant impact on the world states. It was called the KGB, which stands for “Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti," meaning 'Committee for State Security.' The operations carried out by this security agency were more than just military actions. Some historians say that the agency was a persecutor in the Soviet Union.

Read full story
1 comments

Christianity's Views About Cremation

Guidance from the Bible on the religious but obscure practice of cremation. Cremation is the final procedure of disposing of a dead body after funeral rites have been dealt with. It is a common practice in Christianity that serves as an alternative to burial. Cremation has been mentioned in the Bible and is an old but disputed practice in the Christian world.

Read full story
532 comments
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

What were the Motives Behind Japan’s Attack on the Pearl Harbor

The greatest war to have ever been witnessed by mankind, with respect to the extensive involvement throughout the globe, its escalated magnitude, and ruthless consequences that prevail till date, has to be the World War 2. What began as territorial conquests within Europe eventually led to powers being drawn in from both - the East and West.

Read full story
74 comments

American Presidents Who Were Impeached

While none of the US Presidents were officially impeached or removed from office by both houses, some Presidents have come close to it. Let's look at some of the Presidents of the United States who either faced impeachment charges or had to leave office due to the threat of it.

Read full story

Love in the Midst of Wars

Some people share a love so pure that it does not end with death. Wars are part of the world’s history- the most prominent of which are the world wars. Even when the world almost saw its end, lovers and families found a way to stay close to each other and share the warmth of their love from miles away. The powerful letters are a significant part of our history.

Read full story

American President's 2600-dollar-per-minute Transport System

To call the transportation of the US President complex might be an understatement. The President travels in layers and layers of security, with teams dedicated to safely escorting him. There are also tons of people who preplan every route and step to make sure that no last-minute hindrances occur. However, even if we add up the estimated value of all the expenses incurred in the whole process, the sum does not even come close to how much the transportation cost of the US President actually is.

Read full story
17 comments

Who Was the First Female Acting President?

Once, in the 1800s, when girls were considered keepers of the house, one girl had a way of doing things her way. The following story is about Edith Bolling, who went from a nobody to being the First Lady of the United States of America, and her journey is one to remember.

Read full story
45 comments

The Stories of Brave Female British Spies During World War 2

The service of women during the Second Great War often goes unnoticed. Women during the 1940s were considered weak. However, many Allied countries included women to fight against the brutal Nazi reign. The Allied forces tried to understand the war strategy of the Axis forces. They encouraged the involvement of women as radio operators, decoders, writers etc., to speed up the process, avoiding any mishap.

Read full story

What Happened to Nazi Wives and Mistresses?

Have you ever wondered who were the women behind the men during Nazi rule? The successful man, it is perceived, is always aided by a woman; these women also exerted influence behind the scenes.

Read full story
153 comments

CIA's Secret Time Travel Program

If you are the CIA, having top-notch resources in the world and the power to control everything, there's undoubtedly nothing you won't do to achieve your goals- even if it’s creating crazy ideas of time traveling come to life. Yes, it’s true; there are rumors that the CIA has invented a way to travel back in time, which helps them foresee events in the future.

Read full story
47 comments
Washington, DC

The Unresolved Murder of JFK's Mistress Mary Pinchot Meyer

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy is a subject that has captured the attention of historians, conspiracy theorists, and the general public for decades. However, the murder of his mistress, Mary Pinchot Meyer, is a story that has largely been overlooked. Meyer's death is a tragic and mysterious event that deserves to be explored, as it provides insight into the tumultuous times of the 1960s and the dark underbelly of Washington, D.C.'s elite.

Read full story
53 comments

Where Did the Word Karen come from?

Karen is a slang name for a white lady who is considered overly entitled or demanding. The expression is widely used in memes that depict white women use their privilege to obtain their desired outcomes.

Read full story
1 comments

Were the Crusades Really a Holy War?

The crusades were a war between the Muslims and Christians on the acquisition of holy sites. It is a known fact that multiple places are sacred to both religions, especially religions that fully believe in Christ. These wars were initiated between 1095 and 1291 to gain control over Jerusalem from the Muslims. Multiple historians have claimed this to be a war in which the fighters believed it was an excellent way to cleanse their souls and ensure they gained cash.

Read full story
33 comments

What are Some Scientific Facts in the Bible?

The Holy Bible is one of the most enriched books in the world, carrying information and knowledge about the whole world and throughout history. Its Divine Knowledge and diversified topics help us gain an understanding of some of the most complex theories, such as the history of the origin of the universe. Surprisingly, some of the facts that are getting discovered and hypotheses that are getting proven today were already mentioned in the Bible- a thousand-year book not written by a scientist. Let’s look at the five craziest scientific theories that have already been proven and mentioned in the Bible.

Read full story
6 comments

Russia and the West Gearing Up for Big Tank Battle in Ukraine

With the recent news about Ukraine, the international media and people have realized that Ukraine has been part of an area that has faced immense war and conflicts in recent years. The major reason for this is the geopolitical rivalries between Russia and Ukraine as Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 which led to a stronger conflict between the two. It all started when Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was removed after certain false charges on him which basically triggered the war.

Read full story
67 comments

What were Some of the Prophecies by Nostradamus that Turned Out to be True?

Nostradamus prophesied Hitler’s rise back in the 1500s. Michel Nostradamus, a renowned French astrologer, published a book named “Les Prophéties” in 1555. Nostradamus’s book is based on a series of prophecies made by him in the form of poems. These poems are referred to as “quatrains.” The book covered the forthcoming events of over three centuries. Many of the prophecies have not been taken seriously.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy