Christianity's Views About Cremation

Ilsa Z.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4Wmw_0l8iZ77i00
Photo byJamesonUnsplash

Guidance from the Bible on the religious but obscure practice of cremation. 

Cremation is the final procedure of disposing of a dead body after funeral rites have been dealt with. It is a common practice in Christianity that serves as an alternative to burial. Cremation has been mentioned in the Bible and is an old but disputed practice in the Christian world.

Today, cremation is the most widely accepted and fast way of sending off one's loved one after death, even though the validity of this process is questionable in the eyes of people with faith. 

Process of Cremation

In cremation, a dead body is transformed into its basic components using intense fire. The body is turned into ashes while placing it in a wooden box or casket. This concept of turning ashes to ashes and dust to dust reduced a body to its bone fragments, and nothing else was left of the deceased.

Cremation is a somewhat more effective, less costly, and quicker way than burial to dispose of a body. The simplicity and reliability of this process are what attract people the most and have made cremation a widespread practice instead of burial.

The bone fragments are then picked up by hand and crushed using a processor into a fine powder. The final cremains are then placed in a container and handed over to the deceased's family. 

Reference in the Bible 

There is only one reference in the Bible about the cremation process found in Samuel 1 that talks about Saul and his sons being burned in a fire and, later, buried underground. There is no clear indication of cremation in the Bible, but the book indirectly mentions cremation in words like 'burning with fire' and 'bones being buried". 

In the Old Testament, there are around 200 references that indicate cremation being the burial practice in the old times.

For Jews, Israelis, and Palestinian Jews, burial in a cave, tomb, or underground was a common practice, and cremation was a no-go. Moreover, the Standard practice mentioned in the New and Old Testament is burial. 

Alternative or Punishment

As made clear by the Old and New Testaments, burial was standard practice, and cremation was seen as a punishment rather than a funeral practice.

Moreover, the burning of Saul and his sons was also considered to be done for sanitary reasons rather than religious, according to most Christian scholars.

Many scholars also believe that the concept of 'ashes to ashes and dust to dust 'doesn't hint towards cremation but the fact that all bodies will turn to ash and dust after being buried in the soil. 

Catholic Church 

Catholics are forbidden from the cremation process as the Catholic Church has banned cremation. The Catholics firmly believe that a human body cannot be resurrected after death until and unless the body of the deceased is in contact.

Cremation was also banned by the Catholic Church to counter Roman Pagan beliefs.

There is no evidence of whether the Bible promotes or forbids cremation. For this reason, most Christian denominations do not consider it a sinful act. However, the Catholics beg to differ on this because of their rigid beliefs in the burial process and resurrection of the dead in the afterlife. 

Over time, multiple changes took place in Christian beliefs, and cremation was approved for Catholic Christians. After the ban was lifted in 1963, the cremated remains were also allowed in funeral masses in 1977. The cremains was treated the same way as the dead body. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bible# christianity# religion# death# life

Comments / 503

Published by

Loves to write about historical personalities. Always up to have interesting conversations over a cup of coffee.

N/A
2K followers

More from Ilsa Z.

Donald Trump’s Chances at the Upcoming Elections: Will he or Will he Not?

As the 2024 presidential election season approaches, many Americans, and even those around the world, are wondering whether former President Donald Trump would strive to resume his position as the leader of the free world. Yet, the answer is much more complexed as one might believe; this is due to a number of circumstances that might work in his favor or against him.

Read full story
272 comments

The KGB: Soviet Union's Protector or Prosecutor?

The KGB and its Mysterious Ways to Protect the Soviet Union. The spy agency of the Soviet Union, although now demolished, has left a significant impact on the world states. It was called the KGB, which stands for “Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti," meaning 'Committee for State Security.' The operations carried out by this security agency were more than just military actions. Some historians say that the agency was a persecutor in the Soviet Union.

Read full story
1 comments
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

What were the Motives Behind Japan’s Attack on the Pearl Harbor

The greatest war to have ever been witnessed by mankind, with respect to the extensive involvement throughout the globe, its escalated magnitude, and ruthless consequences that prevail till date, has to be the World War 2. What began as territorial conquests within Europe eventually led to powers being drawn in from both - the East and West.

Read full story
74 comments

American Presidents Who Were Impeached

While none of the US Presidents were officially impeached or removed from office by both houses, some Presidents have come close to it. Let's look at some of the Presidents of the United States who either faced impeachment charges or had to leave office due to the threat of it.

Read full story

Love in the Midst of Wars

Some people share a love so pure that it does not end with death. Wars are part of the world’s history- the most prominent of which are the world wars. Even when the world almost saw its end, lovers and families found a way to stay close to each other and share the warmth of their love from miles away. The powerful letters are a significant part of our history.

Read full story

American President's 2600-dollar-per-minute Transport System

To call the transportation of the US President complex might be an understatement. The President travels in layers and layers of security, with teams dedicated to safely escorting him. There are also tons of people who preplan every route and step to make sure that no last-minute hindrances occur. However, even if we add up the estimated value of all the expenses incurred in the whole process, the sum does not even come close to how much the transportation cost of the US President actually is.

Read full story
17 comments

Who Was the First Female Acting President?

Once, in the 1800s, when girls were considered keepers of the house, one girl had a way of doing things her way. The following story is about Edith Bolling, who went from a nobody to being the First Lady of the United States of America, and her journey is one to remember.

Read full story
44 comments

The Stories of Brave Female British Spies During World War 2

The service of women during the Second Great War often goes unnoticed. Women during the 1940s were considered weak. However, many Allied countries included women to fight against the brutal Nazi reign. The Allied forces tried to understand the war strategy of the Axis forces. They encouraged the involvement of women as radio operators, decoders, writers etc., to speed up the process, avoiding any mishap.

Read full story

What Happened to Nazi Wives and Mistresses?

Have you ever wondered who were the women behind the men during Nazi rule? The successful man, it is perceived, is always aided by a woman; these women also exerted influence behind the scenes.

Read full story
151 comments

CIA's Secret Time Travel Program

If you are the CIA, having top-notch resources in the world and the power to control everything, there's undoubtedly nothing you won't do to achieve your goals- even if it’s creating crazy ideas of time traveling come to life. Yes, it’s true; there are rumors that the CIA has invented a way to travel back in time, which helps them foresee events in the future.

Read full story
46 comments
Washington, DC

The Unresolved Murder of JFK's Mistress Mary Pinchot Meyer

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy is a subject that has captured the attention of historians, conspiracy theorists, and the general public for decades. However, the murder of his mistress, Mary Pinchot Meyer, is a story that has largely been overlooked. Meyer's death is a tragic and mysterious event that deserves to be explored, as it provides insight into the tumultuous times of the 1960s and the dark underbelly of Washington, D.C.'s elite.

Read full story
48 comments

Where Did the Word Karen come from?

Karen is a slang name for a white lady who is considered overly entitled or demanding. The expression is widely used in memes that depict white women use their privilege to obtain their desired outcomes.

Read full story

Were the Crusades Really a Holy War?

The crusades were a war between the Muslims and Christians on the acquisition of holy sites. It is a known fact that multiple places are sacred to both religions, especially religions that fully believe in Christ. These wars were initiated between 1095 and 1291 to gain control over Jerusalem from the Muslims. Multiple historians have claimed this to be a war in which the fighters believed it was an excellent way to cleanse their souls and ensure they gained cash.

Read full story
33 comments

What are Some Scientific Facts in the Bible?

The Holy Bible is one of the most enriched books in the world, carrying information and knowledge about the whole world and throughout history. Its Divine Knowledge and diversified topics help us gain an understanding of some of the most complex theories, such as the history of the origin of the universe. Surprisingly, some of the facts that are getting discovered and hypotheses that are getting proven today were already mentioned in the Bible- a thousand-year book not written by a scientist. Let’s look at the five craziest scientific theories that have already been proven and mentioned in the Bible.

Read full story
6 comments

Russia and the West Gearing Up for Big Tank Battle in Ukraine

With the recent news about Ukraine, the international media and people have realized that Ukraine has been part of an area that has faced immense war and conflicts in recent years. The major reason for this is the geopolitical rivalries between Russia and Ukraine as Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 which led to a stronger conflict between the two. It all started when Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was removed after certain false charges on him which basically triggered the war.

Read full story
67 comments

What were Some of the Prophecies by Nostradamus that Turned Out to be True?

Nostradamus prophesied Hitler’s rise back in the 1500s. Michel Nostradamus, a renowned French astrologer, published a book named “Les Prophéties” in 1555. Nostradamus’s book is based on a series of prophecies made by him in the form of poems. These poems are referred to as “quatrains.” The book covered the forthcoming events of over three centuries. Many of the prophecies have not been taken seriously.

Read full story

The Vestal Virgins Who Protected Rome

The Vestal Virgins of RomePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Vestal virgins were six priestesses, appointed to serve and tend to Vesta-the Virgin goddess of the hearth. Vesta was said to be one of the most important and sacred parts of Roman religious beliefs as she was the goddess of the home, the one protecting the whole country against any bad that comes it’s way. Vestal virgins signify the devotion these priestesses had to protect their country from harm and the sacrifices they had to make in order to maintain their pride and position within Rome. If they failed to do so, they had to compensate with nothing else, but their own lives.

Read full story
10 comments

Sociopaths vs. Psychopaths: How Are They Different?

Photo by Christian Erfurt on UnsplashPhoto byChristian ErfurtonUnsplash. Has a thriller show you watched recently featured a character whose characteristics left you confused? Are they self-exalted? Would they do just about anything to get what they want? Are they compulsive liars? If your answer is yes to all these questions, your favorite character might be a psychopath or sociopath.

Read full story
31 comments

The Rise and Fall of the Berlin Wall

The Allied forces took control of the previously Nazi-occupied Germany in 1945 after World War II. Unfortunately, things were about to worsen for Germany once again right after the struggle with the dreadful war ended. The Allied forces weren’t on great terms. Their internal cold war quickly became evident when Germany was split into two parts, dividing residents and refugees into East and West Germany over the course of one night.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy