American President's 2600-dollar-per-minute Transport System

Ilsa Z.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0if0AM_0l1ju8yW00
Photo byAlejandro LuengoonUnsplash

To call the transportation of the US President complex might be an understatement. The President travels in layers and layers of security, with teams dedicated to safely escorting him. There are also tons of people who preplan every route and step to make sure that no last-minute hindrances occur. However, even if we add up the estimated value of all the expenses incurred in the whole process, the sum does not even come close to how much the transportation cost of the US President actually is.

Reports show that the travel cost per minute of the US President is around 2600 dollars per minute. Surprised? Let's find out why the charge of escorting a man is more than some country's national debt.

This indicates that the President is most susceptible to attack while he is moving around the country. As a result, the Secret Service, in addition to the Military and the Air Force, possesses an intricate and comprehensive system that enables them to transport their chief commander from one spot to the other.

As a result, the Secret Service, in addition to the Military and the Air Force, possesses an intricate and comprehensive system that enables them to transport their chief commander from one spot to the other. 

While the general public is somewhat acquainted with some parts of the whole process, like expensive limos such as the Cadillac One (or "The Beast"), the giant aircraft known as Air Force One, and the chopper with the call sign Marine One, these examples are only small parts of the vast system that governs the daily travels of the US Presidents.

How Much Does an Hour-Long Flight Cost?

According to some estimates, it takes the President of the United States only one hour to travel from the White House to the headquarters of the United Nations in New York. This includes the time it takes to take a helicopter to Andrews Air Force Base, a plane to JFK Airport, another helicopter to Manhattan Heliport, and finally, a short motorcade to reach the destination.

According to reports, the relatively brief journey cost the taxpayers of the United States approximately $156,820, which is equivalent to $2,614 per minute.

The Well-Organized Motorcades are Obviously Very Expensive

Both the speed of travel and the high expenses are the direct outcome of an exceptionally well-organized transportation system. In the motorcade, for instance, there is a route car, which, along with approximately 20 to 30 motorcycles, travels in front of the rest of the motorcade to block off all of the exits and intersecting streets and to force vehicles to the edge of the road.

Following the arrival of the local law enforcement is the "secure package," a convoy of vehicles that includes two up-armored presidential limousines that are similar (right down to the license plates) and in which is hidden the President, a large arsenal, and two pints of the President's blood type.

The Mighty Army of Personal Choppers

It is common knowledge that motorcades only work for short distances, so what does the President do when he has to get somewhere urgently? Well, for that, he has his own army of helicopters. It is said that the US President uses the Marine One helicopter is used for extended travel; however, it is joined by another five or so other planes and helicopters to keep people unsure as to which one actually includes the President.

The Overall Cost to the American Taxpayers

It can be concluded that it is stated that the helicopters, Air Force One, the C5 Galaxy planes, and the motorcade cost the American taxpayer $350 million per year. This represents one-quarter of the annual budget for the White House.

