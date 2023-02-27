Who Was the First Female Acting President?

Ilsa Z.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9OYn_0l0eQPvq00
Photo byWikimedia Commons

Once, in the 1800s, when girls were considered keepers of the house, one girl had a way of doing things her way. The following story is about Edith Bolling, who went from a nobody to being the First Lady of the United States of America, and her journey is one to remember.

It is not officially recognized, but Edith Wilson served as the First Female President of the United States between 1919 and 1921. She had an influence that no man could question. As a young woman from a small town, she soon rose to be in charge of managing the country at her fingertips. What could be so appealing about the story of Edith Wilson?

From A Small Town to A Luxurious Lifestyle

In 1872, Edith Bolling was born in a small mountain town in Virginia. Despite the guarded town, her individuality would shine radiantly.

It could have been possible because she was the daughter of the Circuit Court Judge. Nevertheless, the world back then was very different from what it is now.

The female gender was not allowed to have a dominant or bold personality. But for little Edith, that meant nothing. She was feisty and opinionated. She was known to jump off the norms if it meant a little extra fun for her.

While Edith had an impressive personality, she had one major disadvantage. She could not receive any proper education. For the most part, she studied at home because her father chose to focus more on the education of his sons. Yet, life had big plans for her.

At the age of 19, Edith was visiting her sister in Washington D.C. It was then that the magic of her personality would begin to splinter on a man named Norman Galt. Now, Norman was no ordinary man. He was rich, handsome, and a notable jeweler. Edith dated him for many years until they finally got happily married on April 30, 1896.

By now, Edith was clinging to prosperity and comfort. In 1904, Edith, as befitting her character, became the first recorded woman to hold a driver’s license. Nobody in her neighborhood admired her independent sense of self, nor did they approve of her driving abilities.

Even so, Edith continued to live her life without giving a second thought to the judgmental comments. In 1908, however, Norman Galt passed away. He left all his wealth for his grieving wife. Edith, now 36 and a widow, had all of Norman’s money and his jewelry shop as well.

A White House Love Story

Despite all the wealth, not many people wanted to associate with her. This loneliness in her life would not last forever, though. A union would soon occur between two mourning people.

In 1915, a friend of a friend introduced Edith to the then U.S. President Woodrow Wilson (D-New Jersey). His wife had also recently passed away, so Woodrow was left alone and craving attention and affection. Edith’s friend was the first cousin of Woodrow’s. Her goal was to see if Edith and Woodrow could bond at the White House.

For Edith, politics was entirely an alien concept. At that time, she was unsure how to converse with the U.S President. Nonetheless, when they did meet, Woodrow could not help but notice how charming Edith was. He narrated their first meeting as love at first sight.

Only two months later, the duo began to share letters. Mostly, it was Woodrow who wrote often, including a letter hinting his intention to propose. He was engrossed in Edith so much that he forgot about his presidential duties.

As for Edith, she was reluctant. Still not convinced, Edith did not want to marry a politician, much less President Woodrow. But Woodrow was determined to have Edith in his lonely life. He began to send her confidential government documents and secret codes in addition to asking her advice on political issues.

Though she knew little about politics, Edith still helped the President with whatever suggestions he asked. It was merely because of her being full of opinions and a sharp mind. As a result, in September of 1915, Edith eventually caved in and agreed to marry.

She Was Not Everyone’s Favorite

Excited for his second marriage, Woodrow announced the news to the press. While the audience was ecstatic about their beloved president, some people despised Edith’s arrival at the White House. It was none other than Woodrow’s man clan. They could not tolerate that a woman now held much sway over the country.

One man, in particular, Joe Tumulty, Woodrow’s closest advisor, did not like Edith since the start. In his opinion, Woodrow would lose his reelection chances if he remarried so soon. Therefore, he did everything he could to prevent the wedding from happening.

Edith and Joe further grew deeper in their feud as Woodrow told her everything he heard in his inner circle. Nevertheless, Joe did not sit back. He blackmailed Woodrow with the letters that he shared with a woman named Mary Peck. This rumored relationship existed while he was still married to his first wife. In a nutshell, his people were mistaken when they thought the cheating rumors would threaten their happily ever after.

The Fearless First Lady

None of it mattered to Edith because she asserted the affair was long before Woodrow met her. Hence, it was not her baggage to carry.

Shattering the plans of Joe Tumulty of destroying a relationship, Woodrow Wilson married Edith Bolling Galt in December 1915. First Lady Edith was not like most First Ladies, however. Her role was not solely to look pretty.

She was a regular fixture at all of her husband’s critical meetings. In addition to accompanying him everywhere he went, Edith even assisted him with his speeches. But then the world suffered its first war. Meanwhile, Woodrow, 62, was getting old and sick. In October 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke that caused him to collapse. It was a shock to everyone.

Edith chose to hide the true nature of his condition from the press while he was still bedridden and unable to move. She would take pictures of him, sitting comfortably in a chair, while he was still inadequate to do any of his duties. There was, however, confusion over why the President had not handled the issues he usually resolved in a second.

A mess was brewing inside the White House, with multiple vacant posts and many bills passing unsigned. So, who was running the country this whole time? The answer is obvious.

It was time for Edith, the fearless First Lady, to strike again. Despite her lack of understanding of managing a country, she did whatever she thought was right. While in secret, though, the First Lady had unofficially assumed the position of her husband- the President. But, the press was eager to sniff around.

Independent Herself, She Did Not Empower Women

It was logical to assume that if Woodrow remained inactive, Edith must be doing his work.

The idea that a woman was running their male-dominated society triggered their anger. However, the darkest aspect of Edith was that, although she was independent herself, she hated the idea of women’s rights.

Edith was disgusted by women who were demanding their right to vote. Consequently, although she was a fierce woman, she did absolutely nothing for women during her secret power in the White House.

On the other hand, Woodrow Wilson was barely hanging on to life. He died in 1924, while Edith passed away 37 years later, in 1961. Neither did she remarry nor run for office. She was, however, very active in party politics until her last breath. While Edith Wilson has never accepted that she did the President’s work, she has said that she chose what was crucial and what was not.

Although Edith Wilson certainly had a sense of feistiness, she made some terrible decisions. Would you describe her as someone who broke the norms, or a selfish human with no awareness of the wrongs she committed?

