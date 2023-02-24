What Happened to Nazi Wives and Mistresses?

Ilsa Z.

Have you ever wondered who were the women behind the men during Nazi rule? The successful man, it is perceived, is always aided by a woman; these women also exerted influence behind the scenes.

The women who had it all. The wives and mistresses of Nazi Germany’s leaders. They lived lavish lives as symbols of German womanhood at the perimeter of the state. But what happened to them when Nazi Germany was swept from power so dramatically in 1945? Let us explore each of their stories in turn.

The Famous Sister-In-Law

The first one is Gretl Braun, none other than the sister-in-law of Adolf Hitler, one of Eva Braun’s two sisters. In 1944, Gretl married Hitler’s SS-Gruppenfuhrer Hermann Fegelein. He was a liaison officer on Hitler’s court, with a senior rank of the Nazi Party.

In her wedding ceremony, the witnesses included Hitler himself, Heinrich Himmler, and Martin Bormann. Himmler was the party’s most powerful leader, as well as the architect of the Holocaust.

Three days before the D-day, Normandy Landings, this wedding took place at a palace and was followed by a dinner party at the Eagle’s Nest in Oberszalzberg. This marriage gave Hitler the right to involve Eva officially in his bunker, which she would never leave alive.

While Gretl stayed back in Berghof due to her pregnancy, things had unraveled for her. As the Battle of Berlin neared its end, Fegelein deserted the bunker. On April 28, 1945, Hitler’s bodyguards captured him.

At the same time, Hitler learned that Himmler had betrayed him by offering to surrender to the western Allies. Following Himmler’s arrest, Fegelein was executed by Hitler with Bormann’s encouragement. Despite Eva Braun’s pleas, he was shot in the Reich chancellery garden.

A Tragic End

In just two days, Hitler married Eva, his longtime mistress, making Gretl his sister-in-law. As Nazi Germany gradually crumbled, Hitler became increasingly irrational in his bunker. On April 30, a day after being married, the couple shot themselves in the head after swallowing cyanide capsules. Gretl named her baby girl Eva in the memory of her sister.

Fischhorn Castle housed Eva Braun’s jewelry, letters between the couple, and business papers. Despite this, no material was found. Gretl married again in 1954 but had no more children. Eva Barbara, her only child from a previous marriage, also committed suicide in June 1971, after her boyfriend died in a car crash. While Gretl was afflicted with Alzheimer’s throughout her life, she died in October 1987.

Heinrich Himmler’s Love Interests

On the other hand, the two witnesses of the wedding, Himmler, and Bormann also had interesting family arrangements.

Heinrich Himmler was a shy man who met Margarete in 1927. They both had an interest in homeopathy and herbal medicine as nurses. The couple married in July 1928. They only birthed a daughter, Gudrun, and later adopted a son. While the couple maintained two residences, Himmler saw little of his wife due to his busy life.

The Mistress

Little did anyone know, the busy man was to find love in a younger woman. In 1938, Himmler took a fancy to one of his secretaries, Hedwig Potthast, a woman 12 years his junior. As he had a political reputation, he could not divorce his wife and marry Hedwig. Hence, she remained his mistress. All of this happened during the dark era, but their lives were undoubtedly extravagant.

Himmler and Hedwig lived on and off in Mecklenburg, and she bore him two children, a son and a daughter. Although Margarete learned about Himmler’s mistress, she remained to tolerate the relationship for the sake of her daughter.

The two women remained loyal to him until the very end. Margarete fled Germany with her daughter shortly before US forces arrived in Germany. Yet, they were taken there and held in internment camps until their trials in Nuremberg to testify. They gained freedom in November 1946.

Gudrun became a devout defender of her father after this experience. Margarete felt bitter and used legal means to challenge her classification as a German Red Cross officer. As a result, her rank was reduced from highest to lowest, meaning she could not be held liable for her husband’s crimes.

Ultimately, her truth came to light in 1953 when she emerged as a category 2, the beneficiary of the Nazi regime. She received 30 days of punitive work, lost her pension right and the right to vote. At the age of 73, she died in Munich, where she lived with her daughter. Gudrun lived her life as a vocalist in the Neo-Nazi community and was held in high regard.

As for Himmler’s mistress, Hedwig was arrested by the US Army in July 1945 and interrogated. While her son died from poor health, it is believed that her daughter remains alive today, living in Northern Germany. What do you think she would be doing today, or how does she regard her father?

The Wife Who Supported a Polygamous Marriage

Martin Bormann was no less than his arch-rival, Himmler. The Nazi leadership espoused family values, but he was a hypocrite as well. Bormann had married Gerda Buch, the 19-year-old daughter of a prominent Nazi figure, in 1929. She knew Hitler well.

Even though Gerda was a fanatical anti-Semite, their marriage was not easy. Bormann treated Gerda unjustly, humiliating her often in front of guests. In private, he was more of a loving husband. They had ten children together. Tolerating Bormann’s affairs was a part of her support of parallel marriages to produce more offspring for Hitler.

Bormann did not step back when it came to mistresses. One of his mistresses was a film star named Manja Behrens, but she did not have children. When Bormann escaped the bunker, Gerda and her children sought refuge in Wolkenstein, a mountain village near Bolzano in Italy.

While she was also arrested and interrogated by the forces, she met her end in a hospital when diagnosed with Uterine cancer in 1946, aged 37. During this time, her children were adopted by a Catholic priest. Six of Martin Bormann’s children are still alive today.

Given that they had no empathy or compassion for so many other people, it is exceedingly challenging to have sympathy for them as humans. What are your thoughts about the main Hitler brood?

