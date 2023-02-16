What are Some Scientific Facts in the Bible?

Ilsa Z.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HlQrY_0kofcwxM00
Photo byKiwihugonUnsplash

The Holy Bible is one of the most enriched books in the world, carrying information and knowledge about the whole world and throughout history. Its Divine Knowledge and diversified topics help us gain an understanding of some of the most complex theories, such as the history of the origin of the universe. Surprisingly, some of the facts that are getting discovered and hypotheses that are getting proven today were already mentioned in the Bible- a thousand-year book not written by a scientist. Let’s look at the five craziest scientific theories that have already been proven and mentioned in the Bible.

1. The Earth is Round.

While it took so many centuries and formal knowledge about physics for scientists to identify that the planet we live on is round and not flat, the Bible had already informed its followers about this theory many years ago. It’s written in the Bible, “Have you not known? Have you not heard? Has it not been told you from the beginning? Have you not understood from the foundations of the earth? It is He who sits above the circle of the earth, And its inhabitants are like grasshoppers, Who stretches out the heavens like a curtain, And spreads them out like a tent to dwell in.”(Isaiah 40:21-22). The roundness of the Earth has also been mentioned in the book at other places.

What does our Flat Earth Gang say to that?

2. The Bible Emphasizes Upon the Importance of Blood in Humans

Mankind did not know the importance of blood until much later. Till then, the method of bloodletting was used to drain out infected blood from the body. Unfortunately, many great lives were lost due to this method of treatment. Scientists then realized that blood is essential and came up with a new way of blood infusion to treat wounds and blood infections.

However, Bible outran the scientists in this field, too. It had predicted and stressed the importance of blood many years ago. “For the life of the flesh is in the blood, and I have given it to you upon the altar to make atonement for your souls; for it is the blood that makes atonement for the soul.” (Leviticus 17:11)

3. The Bible Told Us About Gravity

“He stretcheth out the north over the empty place and hangeth the earth upon nothing.” (Job 26:7). Ironically, several nations strongly disagreed. Nothing floats. Everything but clouds is on a surface. Thus, ancient peoples believed the world was suspended. Some said the world was on a turtle's back, and the turtle was on a snake. Some thought Atlas held the earth.

When did humans comprehend gravity and space? Sir Isaac Newton's fruitful discovery started it. Newton wrote the Gravity Law in 1687, proving the Bible’s point very true.

4. The Bible Introduced the Concept of Quarantine Before the Plagues

God instructed His people to isolate a sick individual from the rest of the community long before modern medicine realized the necessity of doing so. Seventy million people died in the 14th century due to the plague because people did not quarantine the sick. Quarantine legislation did not appear until the 17th century. However, God commanded his servants to do this with the ill long before the advent of modern medicine. It is written in the Bible, “As long as he has the infection, he remains unclean. He must live alone in a place outside the camp.” (Leviticus 13:46).

5. The Bible Introduced us to Oceanography

When the "father of oceanography," Matthew Maury, read Psalm 8:8, he was struck by the biblical passage's vivid description of the ocean's currents and waves. So he made a commitment to follow the instructions God gave in the Bible. When he continued his exploration, he found the cold and warm continental current flow. Colleges and institutions regularly refer to his oceanographic book even now.

“The birds of the heavens and the fish of the sea, Whatever passes through the paths of the seas.” (Psalm 8:8)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Bible# Christianity# Science# Earth

Comments / 0

Published by

Loves to write about historical personalities. Always up to have interesting conversations over a cup of coffee.

N/A
499 followers

More from Ilsa Z.

Washington, DC

The Unresolved Murder of JFK's Mistress Mary Pinchot Meyer

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy is a subject that has captured the attention of historians, conspiracy theorists, and the general public for decades. However, the murder of his mistress, Mary Pinchot Meyer, is a story that has largely been overlooked. Meyer's death is a tragic and mysterious event that deserves to be explored, as it provides insight into the tumultuous times of the 1960s and the dark underbelly of Washington, D.C.'s elite.

Read full story
10 comments

Where Did the Word Karen come from?

Karen is a slang name for a white lady who is considered overly entitled or demanding. The expression is widely used in memes that depict white women use their privilege to obtain their desired outcomes.

Read full story

Were the Crusades Really a Holy War?

The crusades were a war between the Muslims and Christians on the acquisition of holy sites. It is a known fact that multiple places are sacred to both religions, especially religions that fully believe in Christ. These wars were initiated between 1095 and 1291 to gain control over Jerusalem from the Muslims. Multiple historians have claimed this to be a war in which the fighters believed it was an excellent way to cleanse their souls and ensure they gained cash.

Read full story
32 comments

Russia and the West Gearing Up for Big Tank Battle in Ukraine

With the recent news about Ukraine, the international media and people have realized that Ukraine has been part of an area that has faced immense war and conflicts in recent years. The major reason for this is the geopolitical rivalries between Russia and Ukraine as Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 which led to a stronger conflict between the two. It all started when Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was removed after certain false charges on him which basically triggered the war.

Read full story
67 comments

What were Some of the Prophecies by Nostradamus that Turned Out to be True?

Nostradamus prophesied Hitler’s rise back in the 1500s. Michel Nostradamus, a renowned French astrologer, published a book named “Les Prophéties” in 1555. Nostradamus’s book is based on a series of prophecies made by him in the form of poems. These poems are referred to as “quatrains.” The book covered the forthcoming events of over three centuries. Many of the prophecies have not been taken seriously.

Read full story

The Vestal Virgins Who Protected Rome

The Vestal Virgins of RomePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Vestal virgins were six priestesses, appointed to serve and tend to Vesta-the Virgin goddess of the hearth. Vesta was said to be one of the most important and sacred parts of Roman religious beliefs as she was the goddess of the home, the one protecting the whole country against any bad that comes it’s way. Vestal virgins signify the devotion these priestesses had to protect their country from harm and the sacrifices they had to make in order to maintain their pride and position within Rome. If they failed to do so, they had to compensate with nothing else, but their own lives.

Read full story
10 comments

Sociopaths vs. Psychopaths: How Are They Different?

Photo by Christian Erfurt on UnsplashPhoto byChristian ErfurtonUnsplash. Has a thriller show you watched recently featured a character whose characteristics left you confused? Are they self-exalted? Would they do just about anything to get what they want? Are they compulsive liars? If your answer is yes to all these questions, your favorite character might be a psychopath or sociopath.

Read full story
31 comments

The Rise and Fall of the Berlin Wall

The Allied forces took control of the previously Nazi-occupied Germany in 1945 after World War II. Unfortunately, things were about to worsen for Germany once again right after the struggle with the dreadful war ended. The Allied forces weren’t on great terms. Their internal cold war quickly became evident when Germany was split into two parts, dividing residents and refugees into East and West Germany over the course of one night.

Read full story
3 comments

The Evolution of Motion Picture

First Motion Picture ProjectionPhoto byWikimedia Commons. We always take the invention and progression of photography very seriously, and the rest just succession in the process that was inevitable. However, the film developed painstakingly for about a half of a century to be almost comprehensible. Let us take a look down a mostly untraversed memory lane. Perhaps after this, you will scroll through the media with more appreciation and wonder.

Read full story

The Account of China’s Prostitute-Turned-Pirate Lord

Zheng Yi Sao, better known as Ching Shih, was one of the most feared Chinese pirate lords during the Qing dynasty in China. Shih came from a humble background, but God had bigger plans for the ferocious woman. Shih was a former concubine who married a famed pirate in her early twenties. The couple together was set to embark on a triumphant journey. Unfortunately, Shih’s husband died in a conflict, leaving Shih alone in the cruel world.

Read full story

Dating Rules in the Victorian Era

In the 21st century, dating is pretty easy and comfortable for both men and women. You can easily search someone’s name on social media sites, send them a message, and voila. There is nothing better than a fun and healthy conversation with the one you like. As luck would have it, you two might just begin dating as well.

Read full story
2 comments

To What Extents can a Manipulative Person Go?

Photo by Elisa Ventur on UnsplashPhoto byElisa VenturonUnsplash. Manipulation is not a personality disorder but more of a trait that people develop over time. There are no specific criteria about who might adopt this behaviour but we certainly do have many people around us who are incredibly manipulative and tend to mess with everything in any way possible. Such people are not familiar with the concept of “peace” or “emotional security” and can prove to be extremely dangerous. But how would you know if someone is manipulating you? What are the signs that make a person “a manipulator?”

Read full story
6 comments

Understanding the Bipolar Disorder

Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.

Read full story
69 comments

What Do Serial Killers Say in Their Interviews?

Years of murders often makes these serial killers numb to the blood. These four aired interviews with murderers left the audience horrified, even a lifetime later. Cannibal Jeffery Dahmer’s Last Interview with The Inside Edition.

Read full story

From Living on Streets to Ruling an Empire Greater than Alexander the Great

In 1162, a boy was born who was going to grow up to be the most vicious killer of all times or should we say the most powerful ruler who knew his enemies?. Genghis Khan made history by painting with the blood of thousands of people and has a remarkable amount of people against him. The founder of Mongols, however, did not have the best childhood himself.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy