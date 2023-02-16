What are Some Scientific Facts in the Bible?

Photo by Kiwihug on Unsplash

The Holy Bible is one of the most enriched books in the world, carrying information and knowledge about the whole world and throughout history. Its Divine Knowledge and diversified topics help us gain an understanding of some of the most complex theories, such as the history of the origin of the universe. Surprisingly, some of the facts that are getting discovered and hypotheses that are getting proven today were already mentioned in the Bible- a thousand-year book not written by a scientist. Let’s look at the five craziest scientific theories that have already been proven and mentioned in the Bible.

1. The Earth is Round.

While it took so many centuries and formal knowledge about physics for scientists to identify that the planet we live on is round and not flat, the Bible had already informed its followers about this theory many years ago. It’s written in the Bible, “Have you not known? Have you not heard? Has it not been told you from the beginning? Have you not understood from the foundations of the earth? It is He who sits above the circle of the earth, And its inhabitants are like grasshoppers, Who stretches out the heavens like a curtain, And spreads them out like a tent to dwell in.”(Isaiah 40:21-22). The roundness of the Earth has also been mentioned in the book at other places.

What does our Flat Earth Gang say to that?

2. The Bible Emphasizes Upon the Importance of Blood in Humans

Mankind did not know the importance of blood until much later. Till then, the method of bloodletting was used to drain out infected blood from the body. Unfortunately, many great lives were lost due to this method of treatment. Scientists then realized that blood is essential and came up with a new way of blood infusion to treat wounds and blood infections.

However, Bible outran the scientists in this field, too. It had predicted and stressed the importance of blood many years ago. “For the life of the flesh is in the blood, and I have given it to you upon the altar to make atonement for your souls; for it is the blood that makes atonement for the soul.” (Leviticus 17:11)

3. The Bible Told Us About Gravity

“He stretcheth out the north over the empty place and hangeth the earth upon nothing.” (Job 26:7). Ironically, several nations strongly disagreed. Nothing floats. Everything but clouds is on a surface. Thus, ancient peoples believed the world was suspended. Some said the world was on a turtle's back, and the turtle was on a snake. Some thought Atlas held the earth.

When did humans comprehend gravity and space? Sir Isaac Newton's fruitful discovery started it. Newton wrote the Gravity Law in 1687, proving the Bible’s point very true.

4. The Bible Introduced the Concept of Quarantine Before the Plagues

God instructed His people to isolate a sick individual from the rest of the community long before modern medicine realized the necessity of doing so. Seventy million people died in the 14th century due to the plague because people did not quarantine the sick. Quarantine legislation did not appear until the 17th century. However, God commanded his servants to do this with the ill long before the advent of modern medicine. It is written in the Bible, “As long as he has the infection, he remains unclean. He must live alone in a place outside the camp.” (Leviticus 13:46).

5. The Bible Introduced us to Oceanography

When the "father of oceanography," Matthew Maury, read Psalm 8:8, he was struck by the biblical passage's vivid description of the ocean's currents and waves. So he made a commitment to follow the instructions God gave in the Bible. When he continued his exploration, he found the cold and warm continental current flow. Colleges and institutions regularly refer to his oceanographic book even now.

“The birds of the heavens and the fish of the sea, Whatever passes through the paths of the seas.” (Psalm 8:8)