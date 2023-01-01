The Vestal Virgins Who Protected Rome

The Vestal Virgins of Rome Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Vestal virgins were six priestesses, appointed to serve and tend to Vesta-the Virgin goddess of the hearth. Vesta was said to be one of the most important and sacred parts of Roman religious beliefs as she was the goddess of the home, the one protecting the whole country against any bad that comes it’s way. Vestal virgins signify the devotion these priestesses had to protect their country from harm and the sacrifices they had to make in order to maintain their pride and position within Rome. If they failed to do so, they had to compensate with nothing else, but their own lives.

The Daughters of Royal Households

The Vestal priestesses were all daughters of Royal households who spent their lives to serve the goddess of protection and purity, Vesta. The priestesses were appointed at a very young age of about 6 to 7 years and were trained for the next 10 years to be prepared for the holy obligation that they were destined to carry on for the next 30 years of their lives. Both parents of the priestess to be should be alive, healthy, and free of any physical and mental deformity.

Pontifex Maximus - The Chief Priest

The Vestal Virgins were appointed by the Chief Priest of Rome who had all the religious authorities also known as “The Pontifex Maximus”. The Priest’s duty was to find the most suitable match to be a part of the cult. The girls appointed to be part of the Vestal sisters were not allowed to show any personal consent or to deny the opportunity in any way. It was considered absurd to even think about turning the offer down.

The Sacred Vow of Chastity

During the 30 years of the service to the goddess, the priestesses were sworn under the holy fire of Vesta that they would remain chaste under all circumstances and no man would ever get near them until the years of their duty have ended. For 30 years, the Vestal Virgins were to live under the condition of subsiding their all desires and preach their beliefs without a moment of deterioration. Any sort of deterioration may cost the priestesses their lives.

Temple of Vesta- an Epitome of Roman Power

The goddess of Vesta was unlike any other God. She was a manifestation of purity and power and did not have any concrete form. Instead, she was signified by pure and holy fire which was supposed to be alight throughout the year, every moment of the day, every minute of the night. The temple of Vesta was in the middle of the Roman Forum, the center of power, and the fire was said to be the protector of the whole country ensuring its well-being and prosperity for many years to come.

Keep The Fire Burning

The Vestal virgins being the example of purity and holiness were bound to protect the fire of Vesta and their most important duty was to keep the fire alight no matter what. The perpetual fire lighting in the temple of Vesta was said to have the power of keeping the country protected from all sorts of evil. The Vestal Virgins, therefore, had a sacred duty to keep the fire as well as, themselves pure and chaste.

The Atrium Vestae- House of the Virgins

The Atrium Vestae, located at the heart of Rome, in the Roman Forum was a place for the Vestal Virgins to reside. Only ruins of it exist now. They were allowed to have all the luxuries of living from clothing to food to a comfortable personal residence but the only thing they lacked was the freedom of choice and the freedom to decide their destiny.

White- The Color of Purity

White was the color of the Vestal virgins which signified their purity and chastity. Not only that, their purity was said to be a direct connection between the goddess and themselves. They wore long gowns which was a modest form of clothing and not too elegant for the eye either. People claimed that the virgins knew things that were just between them and the goddess herself and their obligation to their vow was what kept the goddess happy and satisfied and she in return kept Rome safe. This was a huge responsibility for the priestesses as the wellbeing of their whole country depended on their will to survive and carry out their duties.

Neglect- The Price Rome Would Pay

If a Vestal virgin did not abide by her duties to her goddess and was found unchaste, the Romans believed that this would upset the goddess and bring about disaster and chaos which would be impossible to tame. The alight fire signified Rome’s safety and was relit every year to bring about stability. If the fire goes out somehow, it was said to be the depiction of impurity among the virgins.

Power Comes At a Price

Every good thing comes at a price, even power. The Vestal sisters were the example of purity for a lot of people which granted them to enjoy the things that no other Roman woman was free to enjoy including the right to inherit and run the property and family business matters and being able to make wills and bear witnesses without having to take an oath. The Romans were conservative people, they looked down on the women and never let them take part in the important decisions no matter what household they belonged to. Vestal sisters, on the other hand, had the powers and freedom to do as they pleased. Any decision made by them was considered to be the wish of the goddess herself. But at what price? The priestesses, either by consent or force, had to give up all their desires of getting married for all the years they were serving the goddess. In case of being accused of breaking the vow and the failure to prove one’s innocence, the only way of paying back was death.

Immuration

Vestal virgins, being considered the representative of the purity of the goddess herself, were often accused of being unfaithful to their duties. These accusations often were due to the jealousy of the women of Rome who could not have what the Vestal Virgins had. The accusations were hard to deny and resulted in a serious penalty.

The virgins being holy were punished by immuration, the act of bricking up a person in a chamber and left to die as it was not allowed to spill their blood. The many years of enforced purity and chastity led the women with no choice but to abide by the rules as the ones who went against faced consequences that were beyond comprehension. On being found guilty, the partner of the priestess would be whipped to death while the priestess is left to die a natural death and emerge from the chambers in the form of a lifeless body. The Vestal Virgins, who were the cause of jealousy among many Nobel women of Rome were the victims of brutality and everything which goes against human rights of free will.

Virgin- An Integral Identity

Being a virgin was an integral part of the identity of the Vestal virgins as their name signifies. The vesta purity was said to be holy and visible. False accusations on the character of the virgins were the means to serious trials. Tuccia, a Vestal Virgin was accused of being unfaithful and unchaste. She carried water in a sieve to prove her innocence and was protected from all the charges and penalties. Modesty and virginity were the only things said to make the Vestal Virgins superior to the rest of the women and were considered to be an honor.

The Legend of Licina

Licinia was the Vestal Virgin, well known for being charged with promiscuity but was later proven innocent. She was selected by the chief Priest as the priestess at the age of 6 and completed her training around the age of 16. Her predecessor was also executed for falling in love with a man while being in service to the goddess and was sent into the chambers and left there to die. Licinia was accused of being guilty of being unfaithful to the goddess as the fire of Vesta was smothered somehow. Despite her years of loyalty and devotion, nothing she said to prove her innocence mattered. The accusations were proven wrong later which saved her life from the terrible death waiting ahead of her.

The End of the Cult

The religious institution of Rome of worshiping idols and appointing Vestal virgins taking away their right of free will continued for years. The Roman dynasty eventually came to a brutal end and the cult ended in 394 A.D. when Christianity started to spread.

The Vestal Virgins were not given the rights that they deserved being a human. Their right to make their own choices especially whether they wanted to be a priestess or not was taken away from them at a very young age. The killings due to accusations or even choosing to be someone of their own will were increasing day by day and in this way, many lives were taken in the name of religion and honor of faith. It’s a good thing it ended, isn’t it?