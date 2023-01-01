Sociopaths vs. Psychopaths: How Are They Different?

Photo by Christian Erfurt on Unsplash Photo by Christian Erfurt on Unsplash

Has a thriller show you watched recently featured a character whose characteristics left you confused? Are they self-exalted? Would they do just about anything to get what they want? Are they compulsive liars? If your answer is yes to all these questions, your favorite character might be a psychopath or sociopath.

Now, many experts suggest an apparent similarity between the two personality types, and both can be grouped under the diagnostic term Antisocial Personality Disorder (APD). Despite this, the two mental disorders that we will discuss now differ substantially.

They Follow the Path of Lies With Different Attitudes

Sociopaths are more impulsive and erratic in their behavior and could be irresponsible. Considering their behaviors, they tend to live on the fringes of society.

Generally, they cannot hold down a job for too long. They are the infamous travelers who settle anywhere for legitimate work. If they desire something, they can reach any level to own it. Lying, cheating, and stealing from other people is just as normal to them as it is for an average human to eat and drink. To make it easier to understand, we will explain with an example.

Charles Ponzi, a renowned con man, lived a life painted with sociopathy. The Italian immigrant came to America in 1903. Upon arriving in the country, he had only $2.50 in his pockets, hoping to earn $1 million in any way he could. It is one thing to dream big, but we cannot ignore reality, can we? Sociopaths do.

The Ponzi Scheme

The reason why Ponzi had little to no money was that he gambled and drunk it all away. As a sociopath, he led a lie-filled life at the time. He used money from investors to pay other investors through a fraudulent scheme. It later became known as the Ponzi scheme. You must be wondering where the law was during his crimes, right? Here you go. The lies quickly caught up with Ponzi, who spent 14 years in jail for his shady scheme.

As opposed to this, psychopaths may appear charming and show greater self-control. Their social skills are superior to those of sociopaths. The reason for this is straightforward: Psychopaths are not always on the run. As a result, they have a high level of education and can stick to one career.

Contrary to the belief, not all psychopaths are a threat to society. However, hiding their true motive behind a smile makes them far more dangerous than a fraud sociopath.

However, if given the right circumstances, they can efficiently channel their desire for controlling others into a fruitful career. Similarly, the professions that top the psychopaths are CEOS, lawyers, and sometimes doctors as well. So it makes sense why half of the thriller shows have a CEO as the villain.

Either Little Remorse or None at All: Which Is Worse?

Now, since we know about the professional sides of them, what about their emotions? How come they balance their lifestyle?

In terms of establishing meaningful relationships, sociopaths edge out psychopaths.

Sociopaths do exhibit empathy occasionally, but only to a certain extent, according to some experts. A sociopath’s horizons to experience empathy were made clear by Gary Ridgway, known as the Green River Killer. He murdered 49 women, mostly prostitutes and runaways, and often returned to his dumping grounds to have sex with the victims. Despite his offensive and dark side, he had a good relationship with his wife, Judith Ridgway.

To put it into simpler words, although Ridgway hated the victims he killed, he deeply loved his wife. That is the only limit to a sociopath’s empathetic personality. However, psychopaths are incapable of feeling much at all. Though they understand that they are supposed to feel something, they are apathetic. Contrary to sociopath’s little remorse sometimes, psychopaths do not feel any guilt for their actions.

They have some semblance of normality and criminality in their day-to-day lives without the emotions that would offer them a sense of humanity. No wonder psychopathy is regarded as the most dangerous form of antisocial behavior.

Famous Psychopath: Ted Bundy

Psychopaths are even better actors than those who are professionals in the career. Despite dissociating any empathy in their life, they can manipulate others by faking it in a blink of an eye. For their benefit, people are easily tricked.

The term psychopath immediately springs to mind when we hear the name Ted Bundy, the most notorious serial killer. His unemotional personality combined with a keen intellect and charisma allowed him to kidnap, rape, and murder more than 30 women. Yet, instead of showing remorse for his actions, he maintained his narcissistic behavior until he was finally sentenced to death in an electric chair.

How Did They Become What They Are?

But the famous question remains: what causes people to become sociopaths and psychopaths? Are they born with these disturbing characteristics?

There is just a thin line separating them. Sociopathy, according to some studies, is caused by horrific abuse and trauma in childhood. Manifestations of these behaviors are the most common reaction of children venting their anger. It is also why they still maintain some moral conscience because they bring out the yearning to live a happy life, sadly in a rather negative way.

Psychopathy is, however, predominantly a genetic disorder. As a result of a psychological defect, the associated part of the brain is underdeveloped. It is a region of the brain associated with controlling emotions and impulses. When the brain of a psychopath is scanned, it shows an inability of self-control and empathy. It is also possible for the disorder to run into families from father to offspring.

Now, you tell me, have you ever met one of these two? Did you recognize their symptoms? In any case, it is difficult for a non-certified individual to treat sociopaths and psychopaths. Hence, if you ever find yourself around them, do something in your capacity to help them before it gets worse.