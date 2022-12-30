The Evolution of Motion Picture

We always take the invention and progression of photography very seriously, and the rest just succession in the process that was inevitable. However, the film developed painstakingly for about a half of a century to be almost comprehensible. Let us take a look down a mostly untraversed memory lane. Perhaps after this, you will scroll through the media with more appreciation and wonder.

Passage De Vénus 1874

The picture might seem like a shattered piece of glass, but that black semi-circle is the planet, Venus, casting a shadow on the sun. Passage De Venus is necessarily the movement of Venus on the surface of the sun. More than a video, they are a series of photographs moved one after another. A French astronomer shot it in Japan. In this way, he discovered that pictures moved quickly taken in quick succession can form a film. In this way, the very first video or motion picture was created in the 19th century.

The Roundhay Garden scene 1888

Even though we called Passage De Venus our first; according to the Guinness book of records that accolade goes to the 2.1 second long Roundhay Garden Scene shot by Louis Le Prince in 1888. The scene was shot in Yorkshire, England, by Le Prince at 12 frames per second. It is just a couple of family members moving into their garden. Le Prince had fully intended to give a live demonstration of capturing video in the US but mysteriously went missing on his way in September of 1888.

Lumiere Workers Leaving Factory 1895

Lumiere brothers are considered forebearers of film invention and technology. Taking it one step further, the Lumiere brothers shot their workers coming out of the factory at 16 frames per second. The video shows a large number of subjects (workers) leaving the factory. This showcased that the moving picture has a greater capacity of storing information as compared to the static picture, aka the photograph.

Olympics 1896

Perhaps the greatest effort in history at reinvigorating something as monolithic as culture itself.

First of all, it will be our Modern Olympics, The Olympic Games 1986. The 37-second clip captures the Athens stadium in black and white grainy imagery as well as some athletes performing a high jump. This film is important for capturing the birthing point of the most important sports and athletics tradition of the world. It gives a sense of protection for a memory of mankind that was saved for mankind.

The arrival of a two-stage train in France in 1897

It was the point at which we see motion and capture motion. The double-storied train in France was filmed in 1897 to further test the limit of discernable subjects captured through a camera lens.

Early Roller Coaster Britain 1898

It is important to understand that the content and genre of the motion film were expanding from just documenting to actually capturing things for the sake of amusement. In 1898 Britain’s first Roller Coaster ever was captured in its first trial run.

A Trip through Paris, France 1890s

Nothing else to see, just a moving platform that took passengers in France to their trains. It was captured in the 1890s. A moving platform- something we wish we had kept and still had in the current day instead of just the footage.

Lumiere Brothers Film Night 1895–1900

The family name Lumiere was akin to magicians and alchemists, for they had invented by hand and mind a piece of glass and wood that could capture life.

A few common things people used to say about them were

“The Lumiere family had a love for magic”
“He’s really doing it. It’s not a trick”

How exciting it must be when the brilliant brothers were able to capture the Jerusalem airport in 48 frames per second. Motion actually started to look fluid.

Living Wigan 1902

You can guess there was a general obsession among vintage filmmakers capturing train stations and roads. Absolutely anywhere that masses were accustomed, they would start taking pictures and films.

A Trip down Market Street 1906

This was the first film that was not only captured but also had commentary. It is also deeply melancholic because this video was shot just a few days before a massive earthquake hit San Francisco. The beautiful and busy marketplace captured was preserved through the film but not through time.

London Olympics Games 1908

The Olympic games in 1908 were revolutionary in their own sense for this time around the sheer number of participation and viewership was astounding. Years after the first, it was time to shoot the Olympic Games in 1908. A significant difference from the first both in content and quality. It is almost an 8-minute long video capturing everything from the stadium to the crowd to different contestants competing.

A Trip through New York City 1911

A Swedish company shot the bustling city of New York. Svenska Biografteatern captures what the quintessential New York street with its sophisticated albeit rushed pedestrians among carts and newspaper stands is. As compared to the previous videos, this one is quite clear. Clear enough to see the names of the shops and stands as well as advertisements.

After that, it wasn’t long before our long films and movies were being made. And today we’re able to capture these motion pictures with our phones even.

