The Account of China’s Prostitute-Turned-Pirate Lord

Zheng Yi Sao, better known as Ching Shih, was one of the most feared Chinese pirate lords during the Qing dynasty in China. Shih came from a humble background, but God had bigger plans for the ferocious woman. Shih was a former concubine who married a famed pirate in her early twenties. The couple together was set to embark on a triumphant journey. Unfortunately, Shih’s husband died in a conflict, leaving Shih alone in the cruel world.

However, Shih was a woman of strength. She immediately braced her morale and was ready to be history’s most fierce female pirate lord, leading 70,000 pirates. Shih continued plundering lands for ten years until she finally surrendered to the Qing authorities. Shih settled down in her teenage hometown in her later life. She peacefully died at the age of 68 but continues to live as a legend in Chinese history.

Ching Shih Worked as a Tanka Prostitute

Shih was born in 1775 as Shil Gang Xu in the southeastern province of China named Guangdong. Young Shih was raised in a floating brothel known as Tanka floating brothel, where prostitutes welcomed pirates and navy men. Shih grew up to join the prostitution business as she started presenting herself to various men. It was that time when she met Zheng Yi, the commander pirate of the Red Flag Fleet. Zheng Instantly fell in love with the beautiful yet ferocious Ching Shih.

A Pirate Lord Proposed to Ching Shih

Zheng did not waste any time and approached Shih for marriage in 1801. There are various accounts of the pirate’s proposal. A few historians claim that Zheng raided the brothel fleet and captured Shih whereas, others argue that Zheng formally proposed to Shih for marriage, to which she said yes. Shih was not an easy woman. Hence, she had her demands to commit to a marital bond.

Ching Shih’s Demands for Accepting Yi’s Proposal

Shih made it clear to Zheng that he would have to make her an equal partner in the Red Flag Fleet to convince her to marry him. Furthermore, she told Zheng that she would take fifty per cent of the monetary share attained from any plundering or conquest. Eventually, Zheng agreed to Shih and remained true to his word. At the ripe age of 26, Shih was officially the wife of Zheng Yi.

Pirating with Husband

The Red Flag Fleet possessed only 200 ships when Zheng married Shih. However, Zheng’s luck changed by leaps and bounds as soon as Shih entered his life. No sooner, Zheng teamed with mighty Cantonese pirate forces, making Zheng the commander of 1800 ships. These ships soared a red flag, identifying themselves as the property of the Red Flag Fleet. Furthermore, these ships were followed by numerous convoys for support and protection.

Mighty Success Against the Portuguese Forces

Zheng and Shih witnessed the most triumphant moment of their lives after three years of companionship. In 1804, the Red Flag Fleet blockaded the Portuguese trading port at the south coast of China in Macau. The Portuguese forces retaliated and sent a squadron to fight the pirate attack. However, the Red Flag fleet overpowered Portuguese forces. The success was huge for the couple as British Royal Navy allied with them, providing them with naval escorts. The British Royal Navy denied helping the Portuguese Navy as they were aware of the disadvantages of facing animosity with the Red Flag Fleet.

Rise of Ching Shih as the Terror of South China

In 1807, Zheng set out on conquest from where he would never return. Zheng travelled to Vietnam amidst the outbreak of battle between the Lords of Vietnam, famously known as the Tayson Rebellion. Zheng lost his life in Vietnam during the Tayson Rebellion. However, different historians offer different stories explaining the death of Zheng Yi. A few claim that Zheng died in a typhoon, while some say he fell overboard.

Ching Shih Married Her Step-Son

Ching Shih quickly collected herself after the passing of her husband, taking over the pirate fleet empire. She married her step-son named Cheung Po Tsai as it was obligatory to have a male commander on the fleet. Cheung was a dummy for Shih to maintain the system of the pirate business. She then made Cheung a fleet supervisor while enjoying being the ultimate leader.

The Disciplined Pirate Triumphed Many Conquests

Shih began supervising an estimated 70,000 pirates of the Red Fleet Flag. Shih set a strict code of conduct under her rule, accounting every pirate for the amount of money and valuables acquired during a raid. This way, she maintained the integrity of the pirate business while distributing lawful shares to the deserving. Shih was very strict with her rules and she would go as far as beheading any pirate who committed treason or corruption. The ruthless pirate sank nearly 63 Chinese government vessels, prompting the British and Portuguese Navy to avoid indulging in her matters. No sooner, Shih was renowned as the Terror of South China. No foreign navy forces wanted to indulge in a conflict with the Red Flag Fleet, fearing the ferocious pillager. Shih conquered over many towns and taxed countless people by violent conduct.

Some Female Captives were Set Free under Shih’s Rule

Shih was a feminist as well. She captured women from different regions and asked her crewmen to marry any woman they fancied. However, she made it clear to the pirates that they must stay loyal to their women once they have married them. Otherwise, they could face extreme penalties which were as brutal as execution. On the contrary, Shih would release the unliked women without any harm inflicted upon them. She condemned marital rape, penalizing offenders with capital punishment.

The End of Ching Shih’s Golden Era

The Emperor of Qing had made his peace with Shih’s invincibility. He then requested the vicious pirate to surrender, presenting her a win-win deal. Qing’s Emperor told Shih that if she returned to the mainland, he would renounce his decision to execute her, offering Shih amnesty. Shih was furthermore told that she could keep the entire fortune that she had plundered in these ten years. In 1810, Shih surrendered to the Emperor of the Qing dynasty, giving up her pirate career.

Final Days

Returning Home and Opening a Gambling House

Shih returned to her homeland in Guangdong province, where she settled with her step-son-cum-husband. No sooner, the fierce soul established a gambling house in Guangdong to keep her time and mind invested. She ran the gambling house until 1844, when she died.