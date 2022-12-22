To What Extents can a Manipulative Person Go?

Photo by Elisa Ventur on Unsplash Photo by Elisa Ventur on Unsplash

Manipulation is not a personality disorder but more of a trait that people develop over time. There are no specific criteria about who might adopt this behaviour but we certainly do have many people around us who are incredibly manipulative and tend to mess with everything in any way possible. Such people are not familiar with the concept of “peace” or “emotional security” and can prove to be extremely dangerous. But how would you know if someone is manipulating you? What are the signs that make a person “a manipulator?”

1. The gods of their World

Manipulators do one thing best. They target people to overpower them and take advantage of the victim to gain power and control over them. Manipulators are the masters of deception. They always have a facade on and never fail to lure people into their trap of lies. They are so convincing that people get betrayed and might even question their own judgment. That is one trick of the manipulator that you would want to watch out for. In simpler words, they think of themselves as gods of their world who can never go wrong. The extreme narcissism and the thought of always being correct lead to forming a dangerous territory around them that makes them capable of hurting even those they love the most.

2. Trail of Lies

The biggest tool of a manipulator is lies. The lies are fabricated with the most beautiful words that make one think, “they are not so bad”, but it is the other way around. A manipulator will lie to your face even if you provide them with evidence of the truth. Being experts at exaggerating stuff, they tend to have this power over you that would make you lose your confidence at once; that is one of the most dangerous tactics they possess.

3. They will Emotionally Drain You

Yes! That is like the moto of a manipulator, they will emotionally abuse you to the point that you will either lose your confidence or go on a guilt trip. What good does it do them? Well, it makes them feel superior to you, and it brings you down for a long time.

People tend to react negatively to anything that reminds them of something they did in the past and want to forget. A manipulator will make sure that the moment they are about to lose to you, they bring something up which would turn the course of events in their favour. But surprisingly, there is something even worse than this: they will never admit doing anything wrong. They will act like your knight in shining armour, and before your know it, your life will be practically ruined.

4. The Signs for your Cue

The question is: how can we notice such people so we can watch our back? The answer is simple; you just need to find the manipulator and stay far away from them. The easiest way to find a manipulator is by looking closely at the people you’re spending time with — are they making you feel good about yourself or your successes or just sucking out all your emotional and physical energy?

A manipulator is not only the master of words for instilling self-doubt but also can spread false information, defame people, talk excessively about others behind their backs, and act all nice in front of them. Let’s face it; we have a bunch of such people in our lives. If yes, that is your cue to run as far away as possible.

Don’t be too Kind

Where kindness is a good thing, manipulators will find a way to feed on your kindness and leave you drained. They will use you for their good, exploiting you, and when you need something in return, they wouldn’t be there. Moreover, a manipulator is so ignorant that he will always play the victim in his stories portraying others as cruel or evil. They know precisely how to mask their true intentions and use people in all the ways they possibly can.

How to Treat a Manipulative Person?

Manipulators have a dark sense of humour. They will call you off on the deepest of your insecurities, masking it as a joke. They are also actively involved in gaslighting, causing conflicts among people, and many more such things. You being manipulated is not your fault. What a person can do here is to set some boundaries making it clear to the manipulator that you are not going to fall into their web of lies. Recognise their patterns and habits and call them out on them.

If nothing else works, detach yourself from them. Good riddance! Also, such people need psychotherapy and help from closest family members so that they can get better with time. Though it is not a psychological disease to be a manipulator, the consequences of the actions of such people make them in dire need of psychological help from a professional even if they don’t admit it.