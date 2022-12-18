Understanding the Bipolar Disorder

Image by Christopher Ott on Unsplash Photo by Unsplash on Unsplash

Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.

What Causes it?

The actual cause of bipolar disorder is still unknown. However, some factors may be responsible for causing it. According to the researchers, the condition results from the brain’s intricate wiring. A healthy brain has strong connections of neurons. If these neuron pathways are disrupted, and the brain loses its pruning ability, bipolar disorder is caused. The neurons form a network that is impossible to navigate.

The second major reason is genetics. Although scientists are unable to find the gene which carries bipolar disorder, it is true that the disorder transmits genetically. People who have first-degree relatives suffering from bipolar disorder are more likely to have it.

Types and Symptoms

The major symptom of bipolar disorder is unpredictable mood changes from one extreme to another. However, the symptoms depend upon the type of disorder one is suffering from. Bipolar disorder could be categorized into three main types, that are, Bipolar I disorder, Bipolar II disorder and Cyclothymic disorder.

Bipolar I Disorder

This type of bipolar disorder causes the person to experience extreme high (excited) or erratic behaviour for about a week, which is so severe that the patient might need medical care. On the other hand, the patient could also feel extremely low or depressed. This down period could last for about two weeks. Many people with type I disorder also feel a neutral episode, which is neither energized nor depressed.

Bipolar II Disorder

To be diagnosed with bipolar II disorder, a person at least experiences one major depressive episode and at least one hypomanic episode (irritable mood). These hypomanic episodes feel pleasurable to the patient and could also improve their performance at work. It is possible for the patient with type II disorder to suffer through other mental illnesses, such as anxiety.

Cyclothymic Disorder

The symptoms of Cyclothymic disorder almost overlap with that of bipolar I or II disorders, but in this case, the severity of the symptoms is less than the other two. Emotional ups and downs are experienced by the patient but to a normal limit. The period of this type is two years. In these two years, the patient experiences hypomanic or depressive symptoms; however, they cannot be called depressive episodes.

Bipolar Disorder in Children

The diagnosis of bipolar disorder in children is more complex than in adults. This is because children display different symptoms than adults or teenagers do. The symptoms of bipolar disorder in children are very similar to other mental diseases, like ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

Children are generally hyperactive in their acts. However, those who are suffering from bipolar disorders have abnormal and noticeable mood shifts. Like adults, they also feel highly energized and excited at one point while extremely depressed at the other. Manic symptoms in children include talking fast without any pause, changing topics frequently, trouble concentrating, having a short temper, and having trouble sleeping. On the other hand, depressive symptoms include moping around sadly, disturbed sleep, less energy to play or work, eating too little or too much.

Treatment of Bipolar Disorder

Medication and psychotherapy both work for bipolar I and bipolar II disorders. Medications include antidepressants and mood stabilizers. Therapy sessions and counselling can treat the cyclothymic disorder. Patients could keep journals to record their mood patterns and find better ways to treat them. Cognitive-behavioural therapy is a type of therapy that helps patients to identify strange thoughts and find ways to treat them. Psychoeducation is also used to educate patients and the people around them about the symptoms and treatment of their mental illness.

Some natural remedies might also help cure the disorder. Some natural herbs and supplements are used along with medications and therapy. These include Omega-3. A 2012 study showed that taking this supplement helps with depressive symptoms. A plant named Rhodiola Rosea helps moderate depression, according to a study in 2013. The third is the amino acid supplement, which can help reduce frequent mood swings, known as S-adenosylmethionine (SAMe).

Statistics of People with Bipolar Disorder Around the World

According to a 2018 analysis, 46 million people worldwide have bipolar disorder. A survey found out that the U.S had a 1% prevalence of bipolar type I; this was much higher than other countries in the survey. Patients with bipolar disorder had severe impairment as compared to other mental illnesses. The ratio of male patients to female patients with bipolar disorder is almost the same, 2.8% in females and 2.9% in males. But symptoms in males are different than in females. Women are diagnosed with the disorder later in life, mostly in their 20s or when they get pregnant. Meanwhile, men experience noticeable symptoms earlier in their lives. Women experience milder episodes of mania, but they occur more frequently. The estimated number is four or more episodes of mania and depression in one year. On the other hand, men experience less frequent manic episodes, but these are more severe and may also lead to aggressive behaviour.

The disorder is more common in 19–29 years old. Older men and women who are 60 or above have the least percentage of bipolar disorder. According to a survey in 2005, only 2.9% of adolescents were diagnosed with the disorder, but the majority of them experienced severe impairment.

The typical signs of bipolar disorder should not be ignored if patients or their families notice them. Treating the symptoms at an early stage could help prevent them from getting worse. A person should, without any delay, call his doctor if he’s falling into depression or experiencing over-excitement. If a person is diagnosed with the disorder, he should avoid drugs and alcoholic drinks as these things could magnify the symptoms.

Mental health disorders are not something to be ashamed of. If you think your behaviour might harm you and the people around you, consult a doctor immediately and follow proper medication.