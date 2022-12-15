What Do Serial Killers Say in Their Interviews?

John Wayne Gacy Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Years of murders often makes these serial killers numb to the blood. These four aired interviews with murderers left the audience horrified, even a lifetime later.

Cannibal Jeffery Dahmer’s Last Interview with The Inside Edition

Inside Edition’s interview with Jeffery Dahmer, widely known as Milwaukee Cannibal, revealed bone-chilling details of the decade long serial killing. Between 1978 and 1991, Dahmer continued to murder men and boys, only to keep their chopped off body parts in the freezer — sometimes also feed on them. After 17 heinous murders, Dahmer was finally arrested in 1991 when a victim was lucky enough to escape his fate.

After three years of his release, Insider Edition got to interview the serial killer. Upon asking about his motivation for these years of murders, Dahmer said,

After the initial murders, it also became evident that Dahmer had lost the sense of gravity behind his acts. He mentioned,

Dahmer’s shift from murder to cannibalism was a plot twist in its own right. The interview revealed that this development was catalyzed by pornography. Dahmer became addicted to attending gay bars, bringing men home and eventually killing them.

The extent of this obsession further became concrete with another confession Dahmer uttered,

This became one of the most horrific interviews to happen because the interviewee was a man who not only confessed his crime but also admitted:

Charles Mason’s 6-Minute Interview with The Today Show

Charles Mason’s six-minute interview with the Today Show unravelled the serial killer’s homicidal lunatic face. In 1969, Manson pulled a major killing spree in the Hollywood area. After he was arrested, The Today Show featured this mass murderer in an exclusive interview. One of the most disturbing parts of these 6 minutes was Manson’s occasional lucid and chilling attitude.

Despite being arrested, Manson continued to feel justified in his actions. He mentioned,

Manson was addicted to killing — mostly because he was free from the remorse of ending someone’s life.

Manson’s stingy attitude even took the interviewer by surprise, and he became unsure about airing the interview at all. He said,

The more disturbing part of this interview was not about how Manson had no hint of guilt about his past, but what came as more astonishing was his comment,

Manson was not only a murderer but a murderer who was excessively obsessed with the entire process of murdering. The question of remorse continues to echo around his case.

Samuel Little’s Heartless Interview With American Overnight

When Samuel confessed his approximate 100 murders, the interview aired on American Overnight took everyone by surprise. The disturbing element in this interview was Little’s casual attitude towards the atrocities he had caused. Talking about one of the victims, Little joked and said,

In fact, he also mentioned laughing while killing the victim. Little’s addiction to murdering was not a product of any childhood traumas or external factors. Instead, heartlessly, he uttered,

Little gained an unaccounted for pleasure killing innocent people. Years later, when Little became frail and unable to commit more murders, he spent his time recalling the ones he engaged in the past. He also revealed that in his comprehension of the murders, he did not skip on the most intricate details like faces and the last location of the women’s strangled bodies.

John Wayne Gacy Claims To be Victim After 33 Murders

More famously known as the Killer Clown, John Wayne Gacy had murdered around 33 boys and men in just a matter of a few years. He did not dump them away but took a whole new approach — Gacy would bury the murdered bodies in his own backyard.

In his exclusive interview with Walter Jacobson in 1992, Wayne revealed things he had never admitted before. In his inconsistent yet revealing interview, Wayne contested:

This very explicitly opposed the 33 murdered kids in Gacy’s record. Jacobson blatantly asked Wayne to justify these numbers, to which Gacy claimed:

Gacy’s attempt to nullify the lives he had taken advocated for his numbness to human life. Instead, what struck out in his interview was the lack of remorse and his inclination towards reverse victimization. He claimed: