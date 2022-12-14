From Living on Streets to Ruling an Empire Greater than Alexander the Great

Genghis Khan Photo by Wikimedia Commons

In 1162, a boy was born who was going to grow up to be the most vicious killer of all times or should we say the most powerful ruler who knew his enemies?

Genghis Khan made history by painting with the blood of thousands of people and has a remarkable amount of people against him. The founder of Mongols, however, did not have the best childhood himself.

The Future Warrior

Unlike Alexander and many other great warriors, Genghis Khan did not have much luck with his family background nor did he receive expert military from the beginning.

He was a man who built a whole army of great warriors from people like him, with no previous experience, merely based on their talent. This trait of his made him a problem for many people as they wanted high standards for the dynasty.

Genghis, on the other hand, judged a warrior based on his talent and made the best out of him. His warriors were not afraid of anything, neither war nor dying. It was an honor to die fighting.

But what made the little boy Genghis build up this reputation that is today written all over the history books?

Genghis’s father was the leader of a tribe of Mongolia. Born in 1162, the boy was initially named Temujin which he later changed himself. They had a happy life as his father was a great ruler.

Unfortunately, his father was poisoned by a rival tribe called the Tartars from the grasslands of Mongolia while he was just a little boy. He and his mother were exiled and had to spend their time on the streets sleeping and feeding on dirt.

Even the most loyal of people turned their backs on the mother and son and that is when the boy realized that power is the most important thing. Life on the streets was not easy, but they survived. He made sure that he allied with a well-established tribe as soon as he could. The best way of making strong alliances during that time was marriage.

The Marriage-Based on Alliance

At the age of 16, he married a girl named Börte, the daughter of the leader of the Olkhonud tribe. She was beautiful.

Although the marriage at first was just a formal contract for him to get stability in his life, he later fell in love with his wife. But things did not work out for him for long either.

The tribe was attacked by their rivals called the Markets and they took everything along with his wife. Desperate to get his revenge, he turned to Toghrul, a once-loyal companion of his father and a formidable leader so that he could get his wife back.

Toghrul agreed to help him and they went on a battle with the Merkit. That was the first battle fought by Genghis but it wasn’t going to be the last as his bravery inspired many and soon he was the talk of the town.

The Building Distrust of Friends

The only problem was that Genghis was a man of his words. Though this is a good trait to have, many people did not like it.

People during that time believed in dealing with matters roughly whether it was with your friends or foes. Genghis was the complete opposite. As vicious and tyrant as history has portrayed him for the many things he did, he was great to his empire and his people loved him.

Genghis’s blood brother, Jamukha started to distrust him because of his rules. Instead of talking things out, Jamukha went against him. Genghis forgave him a lot of times but eventually, Jamukha was given a death sentence.

Genghis let him decide however he wanted to have his death. He decided to die by taking his own life as that was considered an honorable death during the time. Genghis lost a brother and a friend but things like these made him even stronger and he was determined to take over the world one day.

The Killing Spree

One thing that Genghis knew for sure was that no matter what, winning over the world was not an easy task.

If he had to take over the world he would have to be stone-hearted. But can you blame him for that after what he went through when he was a child? (Well, maybe) Over years and decades, Genghis built a fearsome reputation that he seemed to enjoy. He had an undefeated fighting force and never lost any battle in his whole life.

He conquered most of China, Eastern Europe, and Baghdad. It was believed that he was destined to rule the world. He made the largest empire, even greater than that of Alexander the Great. It is said that it was two times the size of the Roman Empire.

He was without a doubt a strong leader, but wherever he went, chaos followed. How? We are about to find out.

The Greatest Victory of all Times

Genghis not only killed his enemies but the people of his enemies were also considered a problem by him. For that reason, there were thousands of causalities in his battles. When he went to take over a place with his people, they would kill men, women, and children, and rape the women repeatedly.

His greatest victory of all time was taking over the Jin dynasty of China, the wealthiest and greatest in power. They had gunpowder, equipment, and immense wealth. The Great Wall of China was built to keep the enemies out but it did not work with the Mongols.

They took the side route to the dynasty and reached there in no time. There was another wall surrounding the city which was around 12 meters high. Also, soldiers and guards were waiting for the Mongols to make a move so they could destroy them. Genghis on the other hand had something else planned out.

He waited outside the walls of the city for days. He and his force did not move and set up their camps outside. Eventually, the people in the city started to run out of food and many died due to malnutrition, and some say even cannibalism.

When they could not get food, they killed each other for their survival. When the Mongols were sure that the city is weak now and has no strength to fight back, they attacked, raped their women, took their wealth, and it came to the point that the leader of the mighty Jin dynasty was on his knees pleading. This was the greatest victory for the Mongols of all Times.

The Price to Pay

The victory was not just confined to the Mongols taking over all the power that the dynasty had. After one month of repeated raping and killing, there was a mountain of bones beyond the walls of the city.

Thousands had been brutally killed by Genghis and his soldiers. But everything eventually fell apart as Genghis died in 1294, leaving his grandson, Kabuli Khan as the successor. Kublai was an excellent ruler and less evil than his grandfather.

He believed in the unification of China and wanted all the Dynasties to work together. His reign, however, was short-lived. In the early 1300s, after Kabuli's death, the Empire started having disputes over who would get the power. The succession and greed for power grew to the point that it weakened the once-mighty empire.

It eventually fell in 1368 at the hands of a rival Chinese leader named Zhu Yuan Zhang, the leader of the Ming dynasty of China. Within a few decades of taking over China, the plates turned around and the Mongols lost all their power.

After the first two rulers, Genghis and Kabuli, the Empire was never the same again and eventually met its long-awaited end. The fearsome image that Genghis had created persists. Nevertheless, there is no doubt about the fact the Genghis indeed was great.

If he was also kind and avoided the killing spree he was on for so many years, he might have ruled the world. Rose to power at the age of 40, Genghis Khan made a journey from a boy who had nothing to a leader who had everything.