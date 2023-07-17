New York Philharmonic Highlights Beethoven Concertos and Contemporary Works in Tonight's Evening Concert

The "Evening Concert" on WILL-FM 90.9 will feature "The New York Philharmonic This Week" at 7:00 tonight. The program will include a series of concerts recorded in 2014 with soloist Yefim Bronfman playing two of Beethoven’s piano concertos, the 2nd and the 3rd, conducted by Alan Gilbert.

In addition to Beethoven's concertos, the program will also feature Sean Shepherd’s “Songs". The concert serves as a showcase of the Philharmonic's broad repertoire, combining classical pieces with contemporary compositions.

The New York Philharmonic's performance, including the world premiere of Shepherd’s composition, commissioned by the Philharmonic, aims to engage listeners and keep classical music alive and relevant. The evening promises a blend of established classics and innovative new works.