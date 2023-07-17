New York City, NY

New York Philharmonic Highlights Beethoven Concertos and Contemporary Works in Tonight's Evening Concert

The "Evening Concert" on WILL-FM 90.9 will feature "The New York Philharmonic This Week" at 7:00 tonight. The program will include a series of concerts recorded in 2014 with soloist Yefim Bronfman playing two of Beethoven’s piano concertos, the 2nd and the 3rd, conducted by Alan Gilbert.

In addition to Beethoven's concertos, the program will also feature Sean Shepherd’s “Songs". The concert serves as a showcase of the Philharmonic's broad repertoire, combining classical pieces with contemporary compositions.

The New York Philharmonic's performance, including the world premiere of Shepherd’s composition, commissioned by the Philharmonic, aims to engage listeners and keep classical music alive and relevant. The evening promises a blend of established classics and innovative new works.

Lincolnwood, IL

Village and SWANCC to Host Document Shredding & Electronics Recycling Event

The Village and the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County (SWANCC) are set to host a Document Shredding & Electronics Recycling Event. The event will take place on a Saturday and will be located in a large parking lot south of Public Works.

Illinois State

Commemorating 125 Years of Illinois State Water Survey: A Special Issue by the American Water Resources Association

The Illinois State Water Survey’s (ISWS) work and history are being recognized in the Journal of the American Water Resources Association (JAWRA). This special issue commemorates the 125th anniversary of the ISWS and focuses on its recent studies concerning water issues, particularly in dealing with today's challenges. The issue is dedicated solely to ISWS, whose anniversary celebration was supposed to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The decision to feature a single institution's research articles in the journal is rare but was made due to ISWS's exceptional contributions to water resources management.

Champaign County, IL

Champaign County Conducts Joint First Responder Training at Local Middle School

Champaign County's first responders are set to hold a joint training exercise at Jefferson Middle School. The training, which will take place on a Tuesday, will commence in the morning and wrap up in the afternoon. It aims at preparing first responders for rapid response emergency scenarios and mutual aid needs that could happen in Champaign County. This collaborative effort is ongoing, aiming at ensuring that first responders in the area are capable of working together efficiently to address major incidents in real time.

Riverside, IL

Special Features and Offerings at Week 7 of Riverside Farmers' Market

The Farmers’ Market, scheduled for Wednesday, under the Riverside Water Tower, brings a host of vendors offering a variety of products. A special feature of this week's market is Diggity Dawg Bakery, making a one-time appearance for the season. They offer dog treats made with recognizable ingredients, which are presented as pieces of art. The usual offerings of fruits, vegetables, cheese, popcorn, smoothies, eggs, beef, fish, chicken, and plants for the garden will be available. Additional items include bath products, candles, food items, and locally roasted coffee beans, among others.

Lombard, IL

Lombard Police Department's Unwavering Commitment to DUI Prevention Ranks 3rd in Illinois

The Lombard Police Department remains committed to its zero-tolerance policy against intoxicated driving, with the objective of ensuring community safety. According to data from the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM), the Department made 287 arrests for driving under the influence in 2022, ranking it 3rd in Illinois.

West Chicago, IL

West Chicago Partners with DuPage Communities for Warhol Art Exhibit Celebrating Local Immigrants

The City of West Chicago has partnered with several DuPage County communities to commemorate a summer art exhibition titled "Warhol." The display is being featured at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus. The West Chicago City Council recently celebrated the event by revealing portraits inspired by Andy Warhol at the West Chicago City Hall. This art installation is part of a larger presentation across DuPage County, showcasing important figures from various communities.

Champaign, IL

The Impact of AI and Streaming on Hollywood Labor Strikes: An Insider's View

Michael LeRoy, a labor law expert at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, recently discussed the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike and its potential implications for the entertainment industry. As an advisor to President George W. Bush's Council of Economic Advisors during a national emergency labor dispute in 2001, LeRoy brings a unique perspective to the situation. He believes the current WGA strike, which is already in its second month, could last significantly longer than the 2008 strike that lasted three months. The strike this time is complicated by the use of artificial intelligence in generating creative works, which is seen as a threat to writers' jobs.

Champaign, IL

Illinois Transit District Awarded $6.6M for Emission-Lowering Buses Amidst Environmental Concerns and Reverend Jesse Jackson Steps Down from Rainbow PUSH Coalition

The Champaign Urbana Mass Transit District has been awarded $6.6 million to buy low to zero-emission buses. This comes at a crucial time as Illinois is quickly running out of time to update its statewide emission standards to prevent violating federal guidelines.

Elgin, IL

Progress Report and Community Engagement on North Grove Redevelopment Project Scheduled

The North Grove Redevelopment Area Community Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at The Centre of Elgin—Heritage Ballroom. The first half hour will consist of a review of materials, followed by a presentation and a Q&A session.

Saint Charles, IL

Combating the Spread of Invasive Teasel: A Community Effort

In a recent column, Greg Swedberg, a resident of St. Charles and observer of the natural world, shared his experiences and thoughts about teasel, a plant that has been introduced to the region. During a bike ride along the Cal-Sag Canal in the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, Swedberg noticed that many restored prairies were overrun by the tall, spiky plant. The plant, which is native to Asia and Europe, was initially introduced for its economic value in the Industrial Age and for its aesthetic appeal in dried bouquets. However, it has now become a nuisance, creating a monoculture and crowding out native species.

Chicago, IL

Evening Concert" to Broadcast Grammy-winning Performance of Chicago Symphony Orchestra Tonight

The "Evening Concert" on WILL-FM 90.9 is set to broadcast the "Chicago Symphony Orchestra Radio Broadcast" tonight at 7:00. The program includes a Grammy-winning performance of Mahler’s “8th Symphony”, the “Symphony of a Thousand”, conducted by Sir Georg Solti.

North Aurora, IL

North Aurora Residents Encouraged to Register for 40th National Night Out Crime Prevention Event

Residents of North Aurora are being encouraged to register their neighborhood event for the 40th National Night Out (NNO). The NNO is a nationwide crime and drug prevention event that is set to take place on Tuesday, August 1. The event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored by the North Aurora Police Department.

Dupage County, IL

First Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in DuPage County: Health Department Urges Precautions

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) has confirmed the first instances of mosquitoes testing positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV) in DuPage County this year. The DCHD is urging residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and the subsequent risk of contracting WNV. The level of WNV activity is largely determined by temperatures and rainfall. Mosquitoes that carry the virus, primarily of the Culex variety, breed in areas with stagnant water during hot, dry weather.

Westmont, IL

Cass Avenue Railroad Crossing in Westmont to Close for Track Improvements on Selected Dates

The Cass Avenue crossing in Westmont, Illinois will be closed for railroad crossing and station track improvements on Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 16. The project, coordinated by BNSF and Metra, will necessitate the closure from early morning to late evening on these dates. During this time, the crossing will be inaccessible to both motorists and pedestrians. Additional work may also be scheduled in the future, requiring similar closures.

Lemont, IL

Lemont Village Launches Lead Service Line Replacement Program in Compliance with Illinois State Mandate

The Village of Lemont has initiated a Lead Service Line Replacement Program in compliance with the State of Illinois' mandate. The Lead Service Line Notification Act requires all public water suppliers in Illinois to create a comprehensive water service line inventory for all properties they supply water to. The Village of Lemont is requesting the assistance of home and building owners in gathering information about the materials used in their water service lines.

Sycamore, IL

From YEP Participant to Social Change Advocate: The Journey of Ashley Parks

Ashley Parks is a former participant of the Youth Engaged in Philanthropy (YEP) program and a 2020 graduate of Sycamore High School. She spent three years in the YEP program, during which she had numerous opportunities to engage in philanthropy.

Decatur, IL

Chemistry Camp at Millikin University Offers Students Hands-On Lab Experience and Freedom to Experiment

Lily Monigold, a recent graduate of Le Roy High School, participated in Millikin University’s annual Chemistry and Biochemistry Camp from July 10-13, 2023. She appreciated the freedom she had in the lab, contrasting her experience with that of her high school lab where she was given a list of procedures and a limited amount of time to conduct experiments. At the camp, she was provided with general instructions and had the flexibility to modify the experiments, change variables, and try innovative things depending on the test results.

Spring Bay, IL

National Night Out 2023: A Family-Friendly Event at Village Hall Park

On August 1, 2023, a National Night Out event will take place from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Village Hall Park. The event will feature food trucks, including Sandie Dogs & Kona Ice. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Chief of Police and other officers. Additionally, there will be face painting and other fun activities. The event is family-friendly and open to all.Visit here for more details.

Decatur, IL

CN Railroad Crossing Renewal to Cause Partial Closure of East William Street, August 14-18, 2023

CN Railroad is set to undertake a railroad crossing renewal on East William Street. The work, starting from Monday, August 14, 2023, will cause a partial closure of the street. The disruption will last until approximately 12:00 p.m., Friday, August 18, 2023.

Decatur, IL

North Edward Street Partial Closure for CN Railroad Crossing Renewal, August 7-13, 2023

CN Railroad is set to perform a railroad crossing renewal on North Edward Street. The work, scheduled to start on a Monday, will result in a partial road closure. The activity is expected to last until Friday of the same week, provided the weather conditions are favorable.

