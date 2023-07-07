Des Plaines, IL

2023 Sign Replacement Program: Bids and Proposal Process in Des Plaines, Illinois

The City of Des Plaines, Illinois is seeking sealed bids for the 2023 Sign Replacement Program. Bids can be submitted until 10 a.m. on July 25, 2023, at the Office of the City Clerk.

Prospective bidders must submit a Bidder's Intent to Bid form to the Public Works and Engineering Department at least 48 hours before the Bid Opening. The form can be sent via email or fax.

