Important Information for Passport Renewal: Check Processing Times and Required Documents

Passport processing times can change, so it is important to check the U.S. Department of State’s website for the latest information.
When renewing your passport, you must have your most recent passport book and/or passport card, which was issued when you were at least 16 years old.
The passport you are renewing should have been issued less than 15 years ago and should not have any limitations on its validity period.Visit here for more details
