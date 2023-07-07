City of Des Plaines, Illinois Soliciting Bids for Facade Rehabilitation Program

The City of Des Plaines, Illinois is seeking sealed bids for the Facade Rehabilitation Program for the Public Works Building and Civic Center.
Interested parties should submit their bids to the Office of the City Clerk by July 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in City Hall Room 101.Visit here for more details
